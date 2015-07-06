Karl Henry signs new deal with QPR

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Karl Henry has signed a new one-year-deal with the club.

Henry made 33 appearances for Rangers last season but could not prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Premier League after just one season back in the top-flight.

The 32-year-old signed for QPR in 2013 for an undisclosed fee from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He made 27 Championship outings the following campaign as Harry Redknapp steered his side to promotion through the play-offs at the hands of Derby County.

'No Nonsense'

Henry is well known for being a 'no-nonsense' styled defensive midfielder with his 'hardness' often being criticised by opposition players and supporters.

But QPR boss Chris Ramsey feels Henry can play a major role in the upcoming season as he looks to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Wolverhampton-born midfielder began his career as a youth player for Stoke City in 1998 before signing his first professional contract at the age of 18. He made his debut in a 4-0 victory over Walsall in the Football League trophy.

The following season he broke into the first-team whilst under Stoke boss Gudjon Thordarson as his side gained promotion via the play-offs. He went on to make a total of 136 appearances for The Potters in all competitions.

In 2006 Henry signed for his hometown club Wolverhampton Wanderers on a three-year-deal for a fee of £100,000, describing it as his 'dream move'. He spent a total of seven years with the West Midlands side during which he was given the captaincy as Wolves gained promotion from the Championship.

Henry played a vital role in his side's three seasons in the Premier League before leaving Wolves after consecutive relegations to League One.

Ramsey in the business

In addition to securing the future of the experienced Karl Henry, R's boss Chris Ramsey has also been shaping his squad ahead of the 2015-16 season.

The Hoops have finalised deals for former Bristol City forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and German striker Sebastian Polter while Jamie Mackie has returned to Loftus Road following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

QPR will kick-off their campaign at The Valley on August 8th against Charlton Athletic.