Top Five: Goals from Arsenal centre-backs
Per Mertesacker heads home in the North London Derby.

Arsenal FC has been home to many great attacking players who scored many fantastic goals. From Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant effort versus Newcastle to Thierry Henry’s audacious volley versus Manchester United to the marvelous team goal finished off by Jack Wilshere against Norwich City, Arsene Wenger’s teams have treated their supporters to quite a few stunners. There have been occasions, however, when the men at the back decided to try their luck. While protecting their goal may be their prime duty, a few centre-backs have proved that they can make the Arsenal crowd go wild as well with great strikes. Here are five of the best:

5. Laurent Koscielny - Newcastle:

A finish as great as it was important, the Frenchman got away from his marker to score a scissor-kick volley from close range and give Arsenal a 1-0 win, booking their place in the qualifying round of the following season’s UEFA Champions League. 