Top Five: Goals from Arsenal centre-backs

Arsenal FC has been home to many great attacking players who scored many fantastic goals. From Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant effort versus Newcastle to Thierry Henry’s audacious volley versus Manchester United to the marvelous team goal finished off by Jack Wilshere against Norwich City, Arsene Wenger’s teams have treated their supporters to quite a few stunners. There have been occasions, however, when the men at the back decided to try their luck. While protecting their goal may be their prime duty, a few centre-backs have proved that they can make the Arsenal crowd go wild as well with great strikes. Here are five of the best:

5. Laurent Koscielny - Newcastle:

A finish as great as it was important, the Frenchman got away from his marker to score a scissor-kick volley from close range and give Arsenal a 1-0 win, booking their place in the qualifying round of the following season’s UEFA Champions League.

4. Per Mertesacker - Tottenham:

With Arsenal 1-0 down and a man up at the Emirates in the North London derby, Arsenal’s big German started the comeback in a second straight 5-2 victory for the Gunners. From a high, floated Theo Walcott cross towards the penalty spot, Mertesacker got his 6’6” frame off the floor to connect and plant a firm header into the top right hand corner of Hugo Lloris’ net.

3. Sol Campbell - Barcelona:

For Arsenal fans, the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in Paris is something they would rather forget. Jens Lehmann was sent off early in the first-half and substitute Juliano Beletti scored a late winner to give Barcelona the victory. Due to this, Sol Campbell’s opener, a bullet header into the top left-hand corner from a pin-point Thierry Henry free-kick, is perhaps not remembered as much as it should.

2. Tony Adams - Everton:

One would be forgiven for thinking Tony Adams was an attacker the way the Arsenal icon perfectly timed his run, controlled Steve Bould’s lofted pass and lashed it past the Everton ‘keeper into the far post. This goal was one of four unanswered goals that all but sealed the title for Arsenal as they won the League and FA Cup double in Arsène Wenger's first full season.

1. Thomas Vermaelen - Blackburn:

During his five year spell at the Emirates, Thomas Vermaelen got a reputation as a goal scoring defender. His spectacular strike versus Blackburn Rovers suggested that reputation was deserved; viciously whipping the ball into the far corner beyond the 'keeper’s reach.

While these goals vary in importance, they all share the common theme of being of quite high quality. Perhaps a goal of similar quality from a centre-half could be the difference between success and failure for the Gunners in the upcoming season.

A couple of honourable mentions are Thomas Vermaelen's strike versus Wigan Athletic and Laurent Koscielny's goal versus Manchester City. Both great goals who were unable to make the top five.