Sako future still to be decided

Having recently been close to a deal with Premier League side Leicester City, it appears the location of Bakary Sako's next team is still being debated.

Sako is a player who has attracted a plethora of interest from various sides, following his release from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Mali winger would bring plenty of talent to his new side, after impressing in his three years in England.

Ready for the top level

Following his three years in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne, Sako's reputation began to rise as a result of his move to Wolves for an undisclosed fee. He remained loyal to the club following their relegation to League 1 and, to date, has scored 24 goals and assisted a further 21 in 78 Championship appearances.

Not only does Sako possess wicked speed and dazzling trickery, he also has a very obvious eye for goal. This diversity has allowed him to develop into one of the most eye-catching players currently plying their trade in the English lower leagues, hence the attention surrounding him.

Decision expected soon

There is however, reason to believe Sako's future will be resolved within the next few days. It appears the front-runners for the talented winger's signature are Leicester City and Turkish club, Besiktas.

Sako's agent has stated that there will be confirmation from the player as soon as the weekend, meaning he could start training with his new team before long.

Also, former manager Kenny Jackett has tipped Sako for a move to the Premier League, possibly explaining the increasing speculation surrounding the Malian and the Foxes. There were rumours that the East-Midlands club were considering offering him a contract worth £50,000 per week.

The transfer would represent a statement of intent from Leicester and would complement their midfield options well, having recently lost fans' favourite Anthony Knockaert to Standard Liege.

Sako was also offered a new and improved contract by Wolves but flatly rejected it, to the disappointment of the majority of fans. He will evidently be a huge loss to the Black Country club with them having aspirations of returning to the Premier League, after three years away.