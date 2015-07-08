Manchester United under-21 fixtures released

Manchester United's under-21 side has discovered the route they will have to take to retain their U21 Premier League title as the fixtures were announced on Wednesday.

Away trips at start and end of season

The U21 Champions of England will start their campaign off with an away fixture against Leicester City on August 10th, before finishing it off with a trip to St Mary's against Southampton on April 25th.

Warren Joyce's side faces a difficult run in early on in the season, facing Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham consecutively in September.

The first derby of the season will be at the end of November as they host Liverpool before welcoming Manchester City after the short trip across the city on December 21st.

Southampton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will be the main challengers to United's trophy.

Manchester United U21 fixtures against the Big 4

September 13th - Chelsea (A)

November 30th - Liverpool (H)

December 21st - Manchester City (H)

January 18th - Southampton (H)

February 20th - Manchester City

March 13th - Liverpool (A)

April 4th - Chelsea (H)

April 25th - Southampton (A)

United will hope to be in the top two by February before they have four consecutive games at the end of the season against their four main challengers.

The final fixture against Southampton could provide a brilliant spectacle should the title not be decided by then, while a showdown ealry in April between the Reds and Chelsea is often the showdown for the title.

Monday 10 August - Leicester (A) - King Power Stadium

Sunday 13 September - Chelsea (A) - Aldershot Town FC 13:00

Monday 21 September - Everton (H)

Sunday 27 September - Tottenham (A) - TBC 14:00

Sunday 25 October - Sunderland (A) - Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground 15:00

Monday 2 November - Reading (H)

Monday 9 November - Middlesbrough (H)

Monday 23 November - Norwich (A) - Carrow Road

Monday 30 November - Liverpool (H)

Monday 7 December - Middlesbrough (A) - Hartlepool United FC

Monday 14 December - Leicester (H)

Monday 21 December - Manchester City (H)

Monday 4 January - Tottenham (H)

Monday 11 January - Reading (A) - Adams Park

Monday 18 January - Southampton (H)

Monday 25 January - Sunderland (H)

Monday 1 February - Everton (A) - Southport

Monday 8 February - Norwich (H)

Saturday 20 February - Manchester City (A) - Etihad Stadium 13:00

Sunday 13 March - Liverpool (A) - Anfield 14:00

Monday 4 April - Chelsea (H)

Monday 25 April - Southampton (A) - St Mary's Stadium