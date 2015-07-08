Robin van Persie's Top 5 goals for Manchester United

With his move to Fenerbahce imminent, we take a look back at some of Robin van Persie's best goals in his three-year stint with Manchester United.

5. 2012-13: Opening goal - Fulham

What a way to introduce yourself to the Old Trafford faithful in a season that would be fruitful of goals for the Dutchman. His Manchester United career started off with a bang scoring one of his best goals for the Red Devils.

After falling down 1-0 to Fulham early on, Patrice Evra sent in a low, bouncing ground cross, and van Persie took the half-volley on the rise just pulling himself away from Brede Hangeland before getting a touch to the ball sending it past Mark Schwarzer for a stunning opener to his Manchester United career.

4. 2013-14: Volley - Bayer Leverkusen

The first of two UEFA Champions League goals from van Persie in the David Moyes era. This goal came in the team's first game of the 2013-14 Champions League campaign against Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. Antonio Valencia was flying down the right wing before sending a cross in as the talisman struck the right-footed volley beautifully past Bernd Leno. The German goalkeeper got a hand to it, but the strike was just too well struck for him to keep out.

3. 2014-15: Screamer - Hull City

This goal is the most recent one on the list that found the back of the net from the Dutchman as it he struck it late in 2014. After racing out to a 2-0 lead against Hull City, Andrew Robertson gifted possession right back to Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

The Spaniard fed it to van Persie who took a touch past James Chester before hitting a screamer into the top corner past Alan McGregor's near post.

2. 2013-14: Free kick - Olympiacos

We're sure you all know the back story to this goal by now. If you don't, here's a quick synopsis. After United traveled to Greece to face Olympiacos in the opening of their knockout stage campaign, the hosts stunned them with a 2-0 victory in Piraeus. Cue Robin van Persie.

The Dutchman struck twice, once on a penalty and a tap-in via a Wayne Rooney assist. In the 51st minute, he struck a free kick which wrong-footed goalkeeper Roberto which sent the Stretford End and the rest of Old Trafford into raptures to give the Red Devils the lead and the goal that sent them through into the Champions League quarterfinals.

1. 2012-13: Volley - Aston Villa

We've come down to the best of Robin van Persie's goals for Manchester United and how fitting was it that he displayed his finest performance in the Red Devils' title-clinching game against Aston Villa for a record 20th league title. He opened up the game as Ryan Giggs neatly placed a Rafael cross across the face of goal for the Dutchman to tap in.

The second would be the world-class volley all soccer fans would all be talking about for years to come. After a giveaway of possession, Shinji Kagawa laid the ball for Wane Rooney who hit a well-struck 40 yard ball over the top of Villa's defense. The ball dipped and met the laces of van Persie's favorite left foot as he sublimely volleyed it past Brad Guzan into the bottom corner.

He finished off his hat-trick effort as Giggs squared it for the Dutchman to take a touch to power it home in the top corner.