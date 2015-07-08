Robin van Persie's Top 5 goals for Manchester United

With his move to Fenerbahce imminent, we take a look back at some of Robin van Persie's best goals in his three-year stint with Manchester United

5. 2012-13: Opening goal - Fulham

What a way to introduce yourself to the Old Trafford faithful in a season that would be fruitful of goals for the Dutchman. His Manchester United career started off with a bang scoring one of his best goals for the Red Devils.

After falling down 1-0 to Fulham early on, Patrice Evra sent in a low, bouncing ground cross, and van Persie took the half-volley on the rise just pulling himself away from Brede Hangeland before getting a touch to the ball sending it past Mark Schwarzer for a stunning opener to his Manchester United career.