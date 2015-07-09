Mesut Ozil handed number 10 role as Arsene Wenger looks to add di Maria

Arsenal are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Manchester United's Angel di Maria, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsene Wenger is a long-term fan of the Argentinian, who moved to United from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of £59.7 million, and has twice tried to sign the player before.

Ozil trying to discover Real Madrid form

Having already signed di Maria's former team-mate, Mesut Ozil, the Mail believe that a deal for the United midfielder would help to reignite Ozil's Real Madrid form, where he was considered to be one of, if not the, best midfielder in the world.

The World Cup winner has come under some criticism in recent seasons for his work ethic on the wing, where he has been played to accommodate the abundance of midfield talent at the club. Ozil rediscovered some of the form that made him one of the most coveted creative players in world football, when he was playing behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Former team-mate is now on Arsenal's radar, despite playing for rivals Manchester United. The player is normally deployed as right winger at Old Trafford, a position that was filled by Aaron Ramsey towards the end of the last campaign, but can also play centrally as he did towards the end of his days in Spain. Di Maria would certainly add to the Gunners' squad and ensure a fiercer fight for places both in midfield and on the wing.

However, precurring the 27-year-old would require Arsenal to dig deep into their wallets as he is currently on an enourmous £280,000 per week; a considerable amount more than any other Arsenal player.

Yet, the Mail insist that Arsenal will make a move for the player, 'provided a deal fits into their financial framework'.

Other reports have suggested though, that Arsenal would have competition from big European clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.