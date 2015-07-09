Top Five: Lukas Podolski goals for Arsenal
Lukas Podolski celebrates his goal against Montpellier.

Lukas Podolski joined Arsenal in 2012 from boyhood club FC Köln, in a deal believed to be worth £10.9 million. The German's debut season was decent and Podolski quickly established himself as not only the best finisher at the club, but one of the best in the league. However, despite scoring 16 goals in all competitions, it became clear that he could not play as the main striker and was often deployed on the left-wing, as part of the three forwards.

The former Bayern Munich forward's persona and hilarious off-field antics aided in establashing him as a fan favourite, and earned him the name 'Poldi'. In his second season, he suffered with a couple of injurie, but nevertheless managed to score 12 goals in 27 games, which is a pretty good return. He also started in Arsenal's 3-2 win in the FA Cup final against Hull City in May 2014, which was the club's first silverware in nine years. In his last season, after winning the World Cup with Germany, he was barely used, and some would argue unfairly treated at the club. This led to him being loaned to Inter Milan in January, and then subsequently sold to Galatasaray, in a deal worth £3 million

Below we look at Podolski's top five goals in an Arsenal shirt.

5) Arsenal vs Southampton:

With the ball planted 30-yards out and with Mikel Arteta and Santi Cazorla also standing around the ball, Podolski showed why he was the right choice and unleashed an incredible shot past Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis. One of the best free-kicks scored in recent times by Arsenal in a routine 6-1 victory over the Premier League newboys, with his celebration becoming an internet phenomenon.