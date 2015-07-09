Top Five: Lukas Podolski goals for Arsenal

Lukas Podolski joined Arsenal in 2012 from boyhood club FC Köln, in a deal believed to be worth £10.9 million. The German's debut season was decent and Podolski quickly established himself as not only the best finisher at the club, but one of the best in the league. However, despite scoring 16 goals in all competitions, it became clear that he could not play as the main striker and was often deployed on the left-wing, as part of the three forwards.

The former Bayern Munich forward's persona and hilarious off-field antics aided in establashing him as a fan favourite, and earned him the name 'Poldi'. In his second season, he suffered with a couple of injurie, but nevertheless managed to score 12 goals in 27 games, which is a pretty good return. He also started in Arsenal's 3-2 win in the FA Cup final against Hull City in May 2014, which was the club's first silverware in nine years. In his last season, after winning the World Cup with Germany, he was barely used, and some would argue unfairly treated at the club. This led to him being loaned to Inter Milan in January, and then subsequently sold to Galatasaray, in a deal worth £3 million.

Below we look at Podolski's top five goals in an Arsenal shirt.

5) Arsenal vs Southampton:

With the ball planted 30-yards out and with Mikel Arteta and Santi Cazorla also standing around the ball, Podolski showed why he was the right choice and unleashed an incredible shot past Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis. One of the best free-kicks scored in recent times by Arsenal in a routine 6-1 victory over the Premier League newboys, with his celebration becoming an internet phenomenon.

4) Galatasaray - Arsenal:

After a frustrating beginning of the season, in which he mostly featured on the bench, Podolski was given a chance to show his worth in the Champions League group stage clash against Galatasaray. He took that chance emphatically. The German received the ball in a seemingly harmless position on the left-wing, before drifting into the box and smashing the ball past the 'keeper at the near post. It wasn't enough to convince Arsene Wenger, however, that the forward was a regular starter. It may, however, been the catalyst for Galatasaray's interest in him.

3) Bayern Munich - Arsenal:

Playing against his former team, Bayern Munich, Podolski was eager to impress and sure did he. With the ball played to the left-wing, Podolski muscled Phillip Lahm off the ball, drifted into the box and hit the ball from a ridiculous angle, beating Manuel Neuer at his near-post. Very similar to the Galatasaray goal, but better due to the fact it was against one of the world's best goalkeepers. Brilliant.

2) Arsenal vs West Ham United:

With West Ham proving hard to break down, Arsenal needed something special. Step forward, Podolski. After Jack Wilshere excellently evaded a couple of challenges and found Podolski 25-yards out, the German hit a monstrous shot on the half-volley. A goal which really showed how good a finisher the World Cup winner was.

1) Arsenal vs Montpellier:

With Arsenal looking for a goal to kill off French outfit Montpellier, after Wilshere had made it 1-0, Podolski scored the best goal of the season from an Arsenal player. After good work from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Podolski found Olivier Giroud, who flicked the ball over the defence, finding Podolski in the box. Former fan favourite 'Poldi' then unleashed a tremendous volley from 15-yards, before wheeling off to celebrate. A great goal from a player who showed glimpses of greatness. ​