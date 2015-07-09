Steve Evans in mix-up over new signing Greg Halford

Strangely, Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has heaped praise onto the club's latest signing, Greg Halford, commending his new player for an apparently successful stint leading the line at Nottingham Forest.

However, rather embarrassingly for the Scot, his infamous complexion will turn a deeper shade of red than usual when he hears that the utility player’s time up front wasn’t in fact such a success for Billy Davies' men.

Forest’s then-manager was sacked as the Nottingham outfit finished the 2013/14 term in 11th place in the Championship and Halford was not key in "helping Nottingham Forest to the play-offs" as Evans supposedly believes, perhaps trying to build his signings up a little too much.

Halford was deployed as a centre-forward, but saw little success

His comments on the Millers’ top target’s time as a number nine left many of the New York Stadium faithful questioning whether their manager had designs to deploy Halford as such.

Although he wasn’t the best finisher during his time at the City Ground, his 6'5" physique made him an ideal target man and such thoughts were confirmed this evening when the 30-year-old partnered fellow forward Danny Ward up front for 45 minutes in a pre-season friendly with community club, Parkgate FC.

Halford put his inability to take his chances as well as a centre-forward should do down to training as a centre-back during training and then being faced with the net when it really mattered, stating it 'didn’t do him any favours.’

His new head coach thinks differently as he dubbed him "nothing short of outstanding" during that spell, leading fans to question what they should expect from their newest signing in the coming season.

The versatile defender wants to get back on the pitch

Nonetheless, everyone makes mistakes, and the new recruit will be looking forward to better season than his "tough" time at Forest and on paper, he should be a terrific addition to the South Yorkshire side’s squad.

But as Halford's fellow former Forest man Brian Clough once said, "We had a good team on paper. Unfortunately, the game was played on grass," and the now-famously versatile man needs to get himself back on the grass after a frustrating period on the sidelines at the City Ground.