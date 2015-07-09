Mid-season Review: Liverpool Ladies have to be more clinical to reclaim title

Five games into their 14 game season and due to return from a two month break, due to the FIFA Women's World Cup, this weekend, Liverpool Ladies have not got off to the best start in the 2015 FA WSL 1.

Coming into the year as the reigning champions having won the title in 2014, and in 2013, Liverpool were the team to beat, despite the high profile signings of other clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea.

Yet, defeat on their opening day and just two wins before the break commenced in early May represents a far from ideal start for Matt Beard and his side.

Results so far

Sunderland dished out that first day loss, the newly-promoted WSL 2 champions overcoming the WSL 1 champions in the first of many upsets in the new season. Liverpool dominated possession, but struggled to create much, whilst errors at the other end ultimately proved costly as they led to the goals that gave Sunderland all three points.

A victory against Birmingham City seemed like a huge one in the following week given that the Blues only missed out on the 2014 title due to defeat on the final day of the season, but they have underwhelmed this season and, in hindsight, with them sat second from bottom, it is a game one would expect the Reds to win.

Still, it was a key game that allowed Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala to really announce herself in England and build her confidence as she supplied a goal and an assist in the 2-1 win, putting on a show-stopping performance.

However, a narrow defeat to Chelsea the week after again highlighted Liverpool's inability to capitalise on opportunities. Missed chances from Oshoala, captain Gemma Bonner and an uncharacteristic penalty miss by Fara Williams, her spot kick striking the frame of the goal, all allowed Chelsea to see out a 1-0 victory to remain at the top of the table.

Their round four win over Manchester City was certainly the highlight of their season so far and their best performance, unsurprisingly, came in the process. They were strong defensively to resist spells of pressure from their opponents and clinical when their chances came - like the title winning sides of 2013 and 2014.

If they want to really push on and rectify the errors of their season thus far, then more performances like this will be essential in the final nine games of the season.

They were good again in their final game before the break against Notts County, showing superb creativity and sharpness in the final third to break through arguably the strongest defence in the league to see several chances.

However, up against probably the league's best goalkeeper, Carly Telford, who was voted into the PFA Team of the Year this year, they were unable to make these chances count. A incredible save to deny Oshoala came within the first two minutes, one of several made in the game by the England international as her performance proved pivotal in the outcome of the game - County winning 1-0.

Liverpool went into the break with six points on the board from five games, albeit with more positives than this perhaps suggests.

Encouraging signs

There have been plenty of things for Beard to be impressed with in the season so far.

Firstly, his new signings have certainly settled well, with Oshoala proving her quality already whilst Satara Murray and Ingrid Ryland have really gelled at the back and added both strength to the team and depth to the squad. Line Smorsgard has also shown what she can give the side, mostly off the bench with a positive impact every time.

Despite a number of significant departures during the off-season too, such as England's World Cup star Lucy Bronze, goal-scorer Gemma Davison and wide threat Amanda DaCosta, the team certainly haven't lost quality either, as their performances have been fantastic, generally speaking.

They have played well against the big teams to prove this, only losing out narrowly to league leaders Chelsea and managing to overcome the star-studded squad of Manchester City, but they have just lacked the consistency thus far in order to turn these good displays into good results.

Another positive is that only two of their players travelled to Canada this summer for the World Cup, so they have an advantage over other teams physically as they enter the final half of the season. Oshoala, one of these two, was eliminated in the group stages with Nigeria as well, so she will not be as fatigued as those who were part of the Lionesses, who finished third.

Liverpool are fortunate in that many of their main rivals for the title were the most well represented in this summer's England squad too. Arsenal saw five players go to Canada with Mark Sampson, as well as three Spaniards, three went from Chelsea, with two of them playing the majority of minutes, five from Manchester City and four from Notts County.

The majority of the Reds have stayed together over the summer and will have had time to reflect on the first half of the season and work on solutions to improve their campaign thus far.

Areas to improve

As mentioned above, consistency has been the main thing lacking in the team. They have the ability to reclaim their title this year, but need to display this on a regular basis, like Chelsea have been doing.

The focus and concentration needs to be maintained not just for each match, but throughout these matches too to prevent any more costly errors occurring that can cost them points. These mistakes and breaches in communication appear to have been rectified based on their final few performances before the break, but they cannot let the interval allow them to re-occur.

Being clinical in front of goal is another issue that must be addressed. Liverpool simply must take their chances if they are to retain their title. It's easier said than done, but with the likes of Natasha Dowie, Oshoala and Williams in the team, they should not be lacking goals or opportunities to score them either.

Oshoala is the key to rectifying this, with her pace carving defences open in the WSL but her finish lacking at times. Sometimes she can produce the most immaculate finish from an impossible angle, whilst at others she can miss some glorious chances. Hopefully for Liverpool, the World Cup will have given her a confidence boost necessary to help improve this.

Once her and Dowie get going again too, then the England international will be back in amongst the goals as well. She has played well with her Nigerian teammate thus far, and with a flow of fixtures on its way with the Continental Cup starting and the league in full swing, as well as the Champions League to come, then they can really begin to form a formidable partnership.

Key games to come

Obviously, this weekend's clash with Arsenal is a big game for the Reds as they must remind the rest of league of their title credentials, and victory over the second placed Gunners would do exactly this. However, the following week, they have the chance to take points from a near rival in the table against Notts County as they try to narrow the gap between them and the top three.

Three winnable games in a row against Birmingham, Sunderland and Bristol Academy come as July turns into August, and these matches are likely to shape their season despite them not coming against the top teams. Liverpool will view these as must win games and have to expect themselves to claim nine points from them if they want to challenge the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Any blips here could prove extremely costly as a tough September follows in which they meet Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, so they must go into this challenging run full of confidence and on a winning streak.

The Continental Cup, which begins on July 21, or on July 23 for Liverpool, will add more games to their schedule, but it will provide the club with a chance to build confidence with victories.

They have a tough group, with the competition split regionally to begin with, meaning they face Doncaster Belles, Durham, Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland, but with three WSL 2 teams in there and the newly-promoted Black Cats, they will expect themselves to do well in the cup and hope to continue to build momentum as a result.

The Reds must turn things around fast

If Liverpool really want to win their third successive league title, then they cannot simply wait for things to change. They must act fast on improving their performances and, in turn, their results, or they will fall too far behind in the standings before they know it.

They are eight points behind leaders Chelsea and six behind second placed Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand over them and both Notts County and Sunderland above them. Manchester City sit a point behind, also with a game in hand over the rest of the league bar the Reds, but Liverpool have that physical advantage and need to use it to push themselves away from City quickly.

With vital games on the horizon and everything to play for in one of Europe's most open leagues, the chances will come for Liverpool to make amends for a poor start to their 2015 campaign, but they must work hard and be willing to take them.