Kompany: City an 'attractive proposition' for top players

Manchester City's captain and centre-back, Vincent Kompany, has publicly given his vote of confidence that the club can attract the high-calibre signs they need to fully challenge for the Premier League crown next season.

Eager for improvement next term

After a lacklustre campaign in the 2014/15 term, The Citzens finished second behind eventual league winners Chelsea. With that being said, they were not at their best by any stretch of the imagination as they lost crucial matches they were expected to win on paper, against sides with nothing to lose.

A prime example of this, was their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, as well as an away defeat against Crystal Palace too. In the domestic competitions they faltered, and were not good enough to mount a strong title challenge in any of the cup competitions they competed in.

Plenty of fresh faces linked with moves

A number of new players have been heavily linked with moves to the sky Blues - Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba and VfL Wolfsburg's creative midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, to name but a few.

Sterling is extremely unsettled at Anfield, and although he has rejected a new contract extension, Brendan Rodgers is holding out for a transfer fee believed to be around £50million pounds in order to sell the talented 20-year-old. A hefty fee for someone of his age, but given his obvious talent and potential to become one of the best in the world in the not-too-distant future, City have admitted their interest in him.

Paul Pogba is one of the most highly-sought after talents in world football at the moment; at age 22, the world is his oyster. He has won the league, and domestic cup treble with Juve last term, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid set to make big-money moves to entice him into joining them in Spain. However, City have enough financial firepower to compete with the duo for his signature, which would be a huge signal of intent for sure.

de Bruyne most likely out of the three for a move

Kevin de Bruyne seems the most likely to join the club at the moment, though. City admitted their interest in the talented Belgian earlier last month, and although Wolfsburg are reluctant to sell one of their prized assets, money talks. de Bruyne would be open to a move back to the Premier League - where he endured a frustrating spell with Chelsea, before joining the Bundesliga in January of last year. The transfer fee would be around £30million to secure his services, which could possibly be one of City's best signings in the past few years.

Kompany had this to say, about the top players that City can attract to join their ranks ahead of the new campaign. "I'm not too much into the specifics, but there are not so many top players and there are a few clubs who will probably be after the same players. I think we have an attractive proposition here - we obviously have the facilities, we have the increased capacity of the stadium and everything we want to achieve in the future. But some clubs have got the history."

He continued: "[The transfer market] is the key to the success of any top club, I think that every top club in the world will be looking to add maybe two or three quality players to make the team just that little bit stronger. If you don't do it, then you are exposed to other teams becoming stronger."

On the title race, and how City cannot afford to lose grip in the fight for supremacy: "We finished second, so there's a lot of other clubs behind us still. But Chelsea kind of ran away with it and it was too early, too easy, and we can't afford that any more this season. We have been competitve for the past four or five years now, so that won't change."

Quotes' source: Manchester Evening News