Whose future is in doubt at Manchester United?

There are a lot of Manchester United players whose futures are uncertain this summer as Louis van Gaal looks to revamp his squad to make United champions again.

Back in May, van Gaal said that it was going to be a "rough" summer for players coming in and out of the club.

Who could be part of the United revolution that van Gaal is creating?

David De Gea

Real Madrid are desperate to sign De Gea this summer as long-serving goalkeeper Iker Casillas will leave and join FC Porto this week. There have been multiple reports since May that Real Madrid want to sign De Gea but recently United and Ed Woodward have dug their heels in and will only let him go if they pay a world record fee of £35million or they include Sergio Ramos in any deal.



Furthermore it's clear that De Gea would like to join Real Madrid so it's down to what the two clubs can agree. De Gea might stay until next summer for when he can go for free so Real Madrid have this option. United are desperate to get a player in return so this deal could take a while to get over the line but for now there is uncertainty over the goalkeepers future at United.

Jonny Evans

Evans future is very uncertain, especially after Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have recently signed new contracts at United recently while he hasn't. Evans' contract at United runs out next summer and it doesn't look like he will be offered a new one. United are very likely to sign a new centre back this summer which means Evans falls further down the pecking order at the club.

Evans has taken a lot of abuse from United fans for very poor performances last season and many would like him to leave. West Brom are said to holding an interest in signing him this summer so if United get the right money they should cash in. Evans hasn't been the same player since his injuries and United need to sell now.

Rafael Da Silva

Rafael looks likely to be the next player to leave the club and according to sky sources United are willing to let him leave. Rafael has been really badly hampered by injuries over the last two seasons which has led Van Gaal to buy Matteo Darmian this summer.



Furthermore fans will be sad that he will most likely leave because he is a fans favourite but fans have started turning on him with the injuries he has had. It's a real pity for Rafael who has immense talent but just isn't ready for the physicality of the Premier League which most likely will see him go abroad this summer.

Robin van Persie

Reports are now coming out saying that Van Persie has agreed a four year deal to join Fenerbache this summer. Van Persie faces an uncertain future at United as he only has one year left on his contract and he isn't guaranteed to be first choice. It's a real pity as when he first joined United in 2012 he basically won United their 20th title which will always make him loved by the fans.



Van Persie knows that the Euros are next summer and he is not guaranteed to start for Holland anymore so he feels the move will benefit him. Van Persie had a poor season last year and had a lot of different injuries which affected him a lot. All fans will wish Van Persie the best when his move is officially confirmed soon.

Javier Hernandez

Hernandez is another striker who has an uncertain future at United with only having one more year left on his current contract. Hernandez spent last season on loan at Real Madrid but they did not take up the option to make it a permanent deal. Hernandez is currently recovering from a broken collarbone and is likely to be out for at least a month, this means Hernandez will likely have to wait to see what the future holds.



United are going to be very short of strikers next season if Hernandez does leave the club which looks very likely. Furthermore fans want him sold as they feel he's just not good enough for United and should move on to another team next season but in my opinion Hernandez could be a decent backup next season for United.

Overall there are still a lot of players facing uncertain futures at United and this will have to be sorted out very soon so they don't drag on. In my opinion most of if not all of these players will leave this summer and the club will need to make sure they replace them properly.

Louis van Gaal has shown he is very ruthless and won't have a second thought of selling these players as he looks to rebuild United again and take them forward to do great things again.