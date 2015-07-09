Report: Manchester United make first official bid for Bastian Schweinsteiger

Manchester United have made a first official bid for 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger, who faces an uncertain future at Bayern Munich.

German newspaper Bild suggest that United have offered the 30-year-old a two year deal worth roughly £7 million a year.

Reds offer Schweinsteiger two year deal

Reports have linked United to the experienced international for a few weeks now but this is the first time a bid has been spoken of from Old Trafford.

Schweinsteiger worked with United boss Louis van Gaal when the Dutchman guided Bayern Munich to the 2010 Champions League Final, where they were beaten by Inter Milan.

Van Gaal and Schweinsteiger had good relationship at Bayern

The pair are said to have a good relationship, hence the rumours between Schweinsteiger and van Gaal's current club.

With Schweinsteiger now into his 30s, Bayern no longer see him as the vital part of the team he once was and the club have previously said they will not stand in the way if he wants to leave to finish his career elsewhere.

Bayern official reveals Schweinsteiger interesed in England

He has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and according to the Chief Executive Officer at Bayern Munich, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Schweinsteiger will "meet again [with the club] when he's back" from holiday.

Rummenigge said he is "not going to hide that I discerned from these talks that he is flattered by the interest from England."

Morgan Schneirderlin has been heavily linked with United, as van Gaal searches for a right-footed central midfielder, to rotate or replace the ageing Michael Carrick.

Schweinsteiger could rotate with Carrick

Schweinsteiger would provide a wealth of experience, and with the Champions League a possibility for United next season, a rotating role with Carrick could be the perfect way for United to cope with the 50+ games a season.