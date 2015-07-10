Is Toby Alderweireld the answer to Spurs' defensive woes?

During the 2014/15 season, Mauricio Pochettino's first in charge at White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur kept only nine clean sheets.

They conceded 53 goals - leaving them with a goal difference of only +5. At times their defending seemed gutless, devoid of organisation and shambolic.

If something held Spurs back last season, it was their defending. It simply wasn't good enough for the majority of the season.

In terms of performances by individuals, consistency was the main issue. Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Federico Fazio were all fantastic at times, yet equally poor at others.

For other central defensive options, Younes Kaboul and Vlad Chiriches, confidence proved hard to come by, and this was painfully evident by the end of the season.

However, arguably, these problems weren't the outcome of poor performances but actually of substandard management. There is a school of thought that says that Pochettino wasn't consistent enough with his selection, and this was reflected in the organisational issues on the pitch.

Furthermore, one could argue that Pochettino's defensive strategy was wrong, and that this was exemplified in the consistency with which Spurs performed dissapointingly defensively.

This diagnosis could be construed as unfair on the Argentine. The depth of choice he had left him no choice but to chop and change, with him understandingly unwilling to select Chiriches and Kaboul due to their lack of physicality and athleticism respectively.

Hence, a change in personnel had to happen.

Firstly, Kevin Wimmer was brought in from Koln. A very raw centre back, who is certainly promising yet unproven in the Premier League. Wimmer will be slowly eased into life in England, but he will likely form part of Spurs' defensive nucleus in years to come.

That brings us to the club's latest signing, Toby Alderweireld, but why is he a good one?

Firstly, he is an established international footballer. Alderweireld has 47 Belgium caps whilst also having played in three major European leagues - the Eredivisie, La Liga and the Premier League. The latter is the most important as this gives him so much more experience than alternative targets.

Furthermore, it means that the period of transition and adaption will be minimal to say the least, as he is used to living, working and playing in this country, and in this league. This will also be aided by the large Belgian contigent at Spurs.

The partnership and chemistry between Alderweireld and Vertonghen is something any club would desire. They played together at Ajax for four years and for Belgium for the last six. This means they already have a defensive understanding which may have taken them two or three seasons to form otherwise. The lack of a language barrier is a bonus.

But does the Belgian offer what Spurs' other central defenders lack? On the surface, it seems so.

Jan Vertonghen is a very elegant central back, and although this is vastly beneficial when it comes to distribution, it can be his downfall against physical forwards. Alderweireld is not as deft as Vertonghen, but his experience playing at right back for the Belgium national team has left him very able with the ball on the floor.

However, unlike Vertonghen and Vlad Chiriches, he is a more rugged defender, less likely to be pushed off the ball or pressured into making errors. This is reflected by him making zero defensive errors last term, unlike Chiriches and Vertonghen.

If distribution and playing out of defence with confidence is Vertonghen's greatest offering to Mauricio Pochettino, then it is Federico Fazio's weakness.

Despite being fantastic in the air and at dealing with big and strong forwards, Fazio struggles when it comes to retaining position and has the unnerving tendency of losing the ball in menacing positions, putting unneccesary pressure on the Spurs defence.

Alderweireld makes significantly more successful passes than Fazio, reflecting his superior distribution skills - he made almost 200 more successful passes than the Argentine last term. Furthermore, on average, Alderweireld's passes were almost 4m longer than Fazio's demonstrating his superior passing ability.

Upon examination of the defensive record of Alderweireld's Southampton last season in comparison to Tottenham's this year, it seems clear that Spurs have bought a player with experience of defending well in the Premier League. Despite scoring four less goals than Spurs, Southampton conceded 20 goals less than Spurs did and had the second best defensive record in the league.

Hence, although maybe not quite as elegant as Vertonghen and not quite as physical as Fazio, Alderweireld is a well-rounded defender. Furthermore, his defensive record at Southampton was fantastic, and the desperation of the Saints to try and sign him following his loan spell was testament to his quality which he showed.

What is more is that the Belgian will be able to have an immediate impact due to his previous Premir League experience and the relationships he already has within the squad such as his friendship with Jan Vertonghen.

All of these made Alderweireld an attractive target for Spurs, and hence justified why they fought so hard for him. It seems clear that Mauricio Pochetinno believes he can make a difference, and so should the supporters, because he certainly has the ability to turn around Tottenham's defensive misfortunes.