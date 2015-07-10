Five things to look out for: Swindon Town - Everton

With pre-season beginning this week and Everton playing in their first friendly, here are five points to keep an eye on during this game, and some players to follow.

1. Who plays with who?

Roberto Martinez has already said that most of his squad will play 45 minutes in this game, so look out for who plays with who. Seeing who he pairs up in midfield, whether it is his favourite midfield pairing - Gareth Barry and James McCarthy - or if he mixes it up, will be interesting with the season on the horizon.

Muhammed Besic and Tom Cleverley could see some playing time together, as they look to prove that they could be an option instead of the aforementioned duo.

Also seeing who and where the new additions to the squad - Gerard Deulofeu and Tom Cleverley - will play, will be interesting. Cleverley can play in the middle or even on the left and will have to use his versatility to play different positions, if he is going to be able to break into a more or less set Everton first team.

Deulofeu plays most of his football on the right-hand side, a gap Everton had to fill this summer. Whether he starts with the majority of first team players or with the fringe set-up of the squad could be an indication of where he fits into Martinez’s plans this season.

The Spaniard should fit straight into the main squad. After all, it's what the fans will want.

2. Which youngsters, if any, are given a chance?

Pre-season is always a time for younger players in the squad to stake a claim for a squad number for the upcoming Premier League campaign. After this game at Swindon Town, Everton are jetting off to Singapore to play in the Barclays Asia Trophy and have included a handful of young players in their team.

Jindrich Stanek, Tyias Browning, Brendan Galloway and Conor McAleny have been added to the squad travelling to Singapore, so they will presumably get a run out against Swindon. Both Galloway and Browning played in the Premier League last season and could break into the squad again this year.

Both those youngsters are versatile players and can play on either side of the defence and even at centre-back. With Everton on the search for defensive depth, both can use this pre-season to stake their claim for a place in Roberto Martinez’s squad next season.

Leighton Baines will not travel due to an injury sustained towards the back end of last season, which means Luke Garbutt - fresh from signing a new five-year contract - should be given a chance to shine.

Garbutt has been linked with leaving the club on loan this season but a few good performances in these few games could leave him pushing the England international for a starting berth.

3. How are Everton looking a week into pre-season?

Even though Everton are only a week into their pre-season schedule, it helps to see who is looking fitter than others. Everton are typically slow starters in the Premier League so the quicker the squad can get up to full speed and look to avoid a slow start this time out, the better for the fans.

Like Everton, Swindon are back in training for their first week and both teams are working towards the start of their respective season on August 8. Playing a team that just missed out on promotion last season, and one of the best sides in their league, will help Everton - regardless of the obvious gap in quality between the two teams.

Swindon manager Mark Cooper says the game will be all about “fitness” for his team. He also thinks it is a great chance for his players to play against “some tremendous footballers”. Swindon begin their Sky Bet League 1 campaign at home to Bradford City, and will be hopeful of starting their campaign with a bang.

4. Will Martinez try a new system?

Pre-season is a time to experiment and Roberto Martinez could test out a new system, rather than his trusted 4-2-3-1 formation.

Many fans would like to see him experiment with a 4-3-3 formation, or even a 5-3-2, to give Everton a bit of unpredictability going into different situations and games next season.

Playing a system like a 4-3-3 would give Martinez a different style to take into games. He experimented with it during the Europa League and it was incredibly successful during the group stages.

With such an attacking formation, Martinez could utilise a midfield of McCarthy, Besic and Cleverley; a high energy triumverate that can create chances and defend in equal measure. It also gives Martinez the chance to judge his numerous central midfielders.

Which ever system Martinez tries out, it will be possession based and his side will look to keep hold of the ball for as much of the game as possible - as they usually set out to do.

5. Finally, what players are worth keeping an eye on?

Players such as Muhamed Bešić and Aiden McGeady are going to have to fight for a place in the Everton squad next season, and they could be players to watch this pre-season. It has been reported that McGeady could be leaving the club after interest from Sunderland and Celtic but nothing official has happened yet.

Besic is a fan favourite at Goodison Park thanks to his tenacity, and even assistant manager Graeme Jones backed him to make a big impact in this upcoming season. He could struggle for playing time behind the likes of Barry, McCarthy and Cleverley, but Besic will fight for his place.

Finally, Arouna Kone. Kone has not been able to settle down a place at Everton, mainly due to injuries. He finally scored his first Everton goal last season, away to Newcastle United, and he is Martinez’s only true striking option behind Romelu Lukaku. With the Spaniard not looking for a back up striker, Kone will have to prove he's worth keeping around at Goodison Park.