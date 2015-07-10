O'Neill backed for Foxes return

Adored by Leicester City fans worldwide, Martin O'Neill could be about to return to the club where he is perceived by fans as arguably the club's most successful manager.

A club legend

At Leicester, O'Neill, 63, had one of the most fruitful spells within his long career. Earning promotion, winning the League Cup twice, gaining consecutive top 10 Premier League finishes and also embarking on European campaigns helped propel him to near-legendary status at the club.

Working on a minimal budget, O'Neill secured the signatures of Leicester greats Muzzy Izzet, Neil Lennon and Matt Elliott, amongst others, triggering a 'Golden Age' at the club. He is adored by fans and players alike, with former City captain Steve Walsh recently tweeting "Come home Martin O'Neill".

Having had tenures at Celtic, Aston Villa, Sunderland and more recently the Ireland national team since his departure from Leicester he has gained plentiful experience of top-level football. This is an attribute that would be important for a Foxes side looking to establish themselves within the Premier League.

On the other hand, O'Neill has rejected previous approaches from his former employers, wanting to uphold his popular reputation at the club. So, it is unclear again as to whether he would replace the recently sacked Nigel Pearson.

A shift in the odds

However, following a series of big-money bets early on Friday morning it is looking increasingly likely that O'Neill will return to the Midlands. The odds were as short as 1/6 with some bookies, with betting company William Hill even suspending betting on O'Neill taking the reins at the King Power stadium.

A statement from William Hill read: 'There are some people out there who seem convinced that O'Neill is very close to getting the job if he hasn't accepted the role already.'

But, the question also remains as to whether he would leave his role as Republic of Ireland manager, having one year remaining on his current contract. O'Neill has only been in place for a little under two years, but according to The Guardian the FAI would be "happy" to let him depart.

Having been associated with a period of success at Leicester City, O'Neill would be a popular appointment and would be an undisputed success if he enjoyed a similar tenure to his original at the Foxes.