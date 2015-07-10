FA WSL 1 Preview: Liverpool resume their season with tricky trip to Arsenal

After an enthralling 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, England's Lionesses return to their clubs this week to resume their domestic season, with five of the country's heroines potentially in action as Arsenal welcome Liverpool on Sunday.

Liverpool sit fifth in the table as we prepare to get the FAWSL season back underway, whilst the Gunners have got off to a flying start and are currently in second, just two points behind leaders Chelsea.

World Cup exploits

Fara Williams is the only woman who could star for the Reds of these five this weekend, but star she did in Canada as her penalty clinched England the bronze medal in their third place play-off against Germany, whilst also securing the Lionesses' first ever victory against the Germans in the process.

The woman who won that penalty, Lianne Sanderson, is one of five Gunners who made the trip to Canada, along with goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain, now on loan at Notts County, defenders Alex Scott and Casey Stoney and midfielder Jordan Nobbs.

As well as these, Arsenal also had two Spaniards representing them at the tournament in forward Natalia and creative midfielder Vicky Losada, whilst Marta Corredera, signed last week from FC Barcelona, also played for them in Group E.

Liverpool also saw forward Asisat Oshoala travel to Canada with Nigeria, and new signing Rosie White flew out with New Zealand, but the core of their squad remained on Merseyside as the likes of Gemma Bonner and Natasha Dowie, who was signed up as a pundit for the BBC's coverage of the World Cup this summer, narrowly missed out on call-ups for Mark Sampson's final 23.

It could be, perhaps, that the Reds have an advantage here then, with their squad unlikely to possess as much fatigue as their opponents' this weekend. Though Arsenal's Spanish trio travelled home early as they crashed out at the group stages, their English representatives were in Canada for the entire month and have racked up plenty of minutes on the pitch and on planes over the last few weeks.

However, Liverpool's Williams probably racked up more minutes than the entire of the Arsenal contingent in Sampson's squad this summer.

Scott was a sure starter until Lucy Bronze's excellence pushed her out of the picture, whilst Sanderson, Stoney and Nobbs all played small roles on the pitch, even if they were significant off of it. Thus, the summer may not take it's toll on the Gunners' players, even if the travelling and training took a lot out of them.

Season so far

The big plus for Liverpool though is that they've had their entire squad, bar two players, available over the summer as they look to regroup and make up for a poor first half of the season, by their standards.

The 2013 and 2014 FAWSL champions sit fifth in the league of eight at the midway point of the season, having played five, won two and lost three.

Their season began with an opening day defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland and whilst victory over Birmingham City soon followed, defeat to Chelsea left them trailing behind as they aim to defend their title. They signed off for the break with a win over Manchester City and a loss to Notts County, with inconsistency plaguing their first five games.

Going forward, the team have been creative and have plenty of different dimensions with the contrasting likes of Oshoala and Dowie, but they have failed to take their chances in games and have been punished for this lack of composure in front of goal.

As for Arsenal, they have had a dream start to the campaign. The Gunners have struggled for the last two years since Liverpool ended their dominance of the English game in 2013, but they are finding their feet again and sit second in the table, undefeated after six games with three wins and three draws.

Though their start has been fantastic, Arsenal will look back at their goalless draw against bottom side Bristol Academy as a game they should've won, whilst a point against Notts County is one they will believe could've been three.

Finishing chances has again been a problem for them at times, though the arrival of Chioma Ubogagu has proved to be an inspired signing as the American has already found the back of the net three times this season, winning games for her team on a number of occasions. They will hope that Corredera's switch can be just as fruitful and help the side improve their offensive firepower too.

Summer business

As aforementioned, Arsenal manager Pedro Martinez Losa has added another Spanish compatriot to his squad in the transfer window, with Corredera joining after Natalia and Losada were recruited at the beginning of the year.

Goalkeeper Sian Rogers has also signed for the Gunners, albeit, at 17-years-old, she is not expected to feature for the first team much with Emma Byrne the number one choice.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have lost a big player this summer in Nicole Rolser, who has joined German champions Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old, despite winning Player's Player of the Year in 2014, did not appear to be in Matt Beard's plans since her return from an ACL injury last year, with her playing just 169 minutes of a potential 450 this season and has thus opted for a move back to her homeland.

However, the Reds have brought in a player to help them put their chances away as 22-year-old striker White joins the club, boasting 71 caps for New Zealand despite her tender age.

Key Players

Liverpool, as aforementioned, are fortunate in that many of their players were overlooked for their respective nations this summer, as they will be fresh and raring to go when the season resumes.

Two of the key omissions from England's squad were striker Dowie and captain Bonner, who would've been key players regardless, but even more so given their reserved energy and need to fire the team up as they look to make amends for a poor start to the season.

Bonner will lead from the back in a defence that has conceded more goals than they've scored this year, with some of those sloppy and easily preventable. The captain will ensure that her side are organised and focused in this game in order to get themselves off to a solid start for the remainder of the campaign.

Dowie, on the contrary, will be a key outlet on the offensive, combining with Nigerian international Oshoala to create a combination of pace, power, strength and creativity going forward. Despite her not being the biggest, Dowie holds play up so well and allows time for Oshoala to get forward so the team can counter with her pace and incredible strength that allows her to beat players.

The England international can also drop deep to receive the ball, allowing space for Oshoala, and pick fantastic passes from these deeper positions to create chances for her teammates. If she can continue to feed the attack like this and her strike partner continues her great movement off the ball, the Reds can create enough chances to put a lack of goals behind them.

Arsenal have a quality contingent to counter this though, with Stoney and Scott part of a stubborn back line that also contains England under-23 international Jemma Rose. The work rate of Nobbs is a key contributor at both ends though, with her strength and persistence handy at the back and her distribution significant going forward.

Losada is the creative heart of the side, however, seeing passes that no-one else could even dream of with her marvellous footballing intelligence shining since she arrived in England at the beginning of the year. A deadly finisher when she gets in front of goal herself too, the team will be hoping she shows few signs of fatigue as they look to really challenge Chelsea for the title this season.

Ugogagu's purple patch in front of goal will be what the Gunners look to to help them return to league action with a bang though, with them hoping that the mid-season break has not disrupted her flow of goals thus far in England. She will be the player Nobbs and Losada look for going forward, with her able to score all different types of goals and come up with the goods at the most crucial of times likely to play a part this weekend.

Prediction

The last time these two met, the game finished 3-3 in an open and end-to-end affair, with goals from Williams, the departed Rolser and Gemma Davison, now at Chelsea, helping Liverpool recover from a two goal lead given to the Gunners in 12 minutes by a brace from Nobbs, and re-established after half time by a goal from Stoney.

However, I cannot see this encounter being as open given how much each side will be hoping to hit the ground running after two months off. It is likely to be a very cagey match, with neither side wanting to risk much or give too much away.

Yet, I do think fatigue will play a part given Arsenal's greater exploits this summer, especially given that it has been their main players in action over the last month. Liverpool's chance to regroup over the summer will have benefited them massively and they can record victory in London this weekend to try and propel themselves back into the title race.

It should be a victory for the Reds, albeit a slender one.