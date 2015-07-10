Manchester United finally have goalscoring midfielders

Take a look at every great team through history and they all have midfielders that contribute a healthy amount of goals every season. This is something that Manchester United did not have for many years, but that was all changed last season.

Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Roy Keane used to provide United with plenty of goals from midfield, but in the last 6 or 7 years, this supply of goals has almost dried up. In the 2012/13 season, even though United won the title, just one midfielder scored more than two goals (Shinji Kagawa), and this was a trend that had been continued from the preceding seasons.

The curious case of Maroune Fellaini

The signing of Marouane Fellaini was expected to address this issue to some extent, although this never materialised as the big Belgian was used in a more defensive midfield role during the infamous tenure of David Moyes. Juan Mata’s arrival in January 2014 helped raise the total, yet he was still just one of two midfielders to score more than two goals in the premier league that season, again showing United’s weakness in this department.

Last season, however, this changed; Marouane Fellaini was utilised in a way much more similar to his role at Everton, playing as a centre forward for much of the season and reaping the rewards as a result. The Belgian international scored seven goals last season and was one of six United midfielders to score two or more goals, along with Juan Mata, Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Ashley Young.

The Spanish duo of Mata and Herrera were particularly potent in front of goal, scoring a combined total of 18 goals in all competitions, just two less than the entire United midfield of the 2013/14 season. Indeed, Mata’s total of nine premier league goals, including two in the game against Liverpool at Anfield, made him the sixth highest scoring midfielder last season, a feat which is further enhanced by the fact that he was on the fringes of the starting XI for large parts of the season.

The goal glut has helped Unite massively

This huge increase of scoring midfielders was particularly important last season for Manchester United as, owing to a combination of injuries and extremely poor form from Falcao and Van Persie, the United frontline only scored 28 goals between them. Therefore the combined total of 34 goals from the Old Trafford outfit’s midfield gained countless points and some very important wins that played a vital part in Louis Van Gaal’s men claiming 4th place and a spot in the Champions League.

It is this scoring threat from midfield that gives United a dimension that they have not had for a number of years and which offers plenty of optimism for the upcoming season. Herrera and Mata, having cemented their places in the starting XI at the end of last season, will look to increase their respective goal tallies whilst Angel Di Maria, the much maligned signing from last summer, hopes to have a much bigger role in front of goal next term.

It is a vital part of any successful team to have scoring midfielders and it is a component that Manchester United have been missing for far too long. But with the heavy contribution from the Old Trafford midfielders last season, this problem looks to have been addressed, and is a real cause for optimism among United fans looking ahead to the upcoming season.