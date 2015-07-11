Liverpool under-18's 2015-16 season fixture schedule announced

Liverpool under-18s fixtures for the 2015-16 U18 Barclays Premier League campaign have been announced.

Neil Critchley's side start their season with a tough trip to Manchester City and their multi-million training complex on Saturday 8 August, one day before the first-team and the under-21s kick off their campaigns.

They travel to close rivals Everton in the mini-derby in September, before entertaining the Blues at the Liverpool Academy in December - whilst they will face Manchester United's charges away in October and at home in January. The under-18s will then end their season at home to Sunderland at the start of February.

The young Reds, who play in the Northern Division, finished seventh out of 12 teams last year as they almost competed in the UEFA Youth League - an astounding 21 points off of 1st-placed Middlesbrough and Critchley and co. will be looking for the under-18s do better off next year.

They are currently out in Ireland, where they will play Cork City and Galway United on a pre-season tour, but will return to Kirkby later this month - with the likes of Adam Phillips, Oviemuno Ejaria, Madger Gomes and Tom Brewitt set to be joined by summer signings Bobby Adekanye, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Brooks Lennon.

You can see the under-18's full fixture list below:

August

Saturday 8th: Manchester City (A - City Academy Stadium)

Saturday 22nd: Middlesbrough (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 29th: Blackburn (H - Liverpool Academy)

September

Saturday 5th: West Brom (A - WBAFC Training Ground)

Saturday 12th: Derby County (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 19th: Everton (A - City Academy)

Saturday 26th: Newcastle United (H - Liverpool Academy)

October

Saturday 3rd: Manchester United (A - AON Training Complex)

Saturday 10th: Stoke City (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 17th: Sunderland (A - Academy of Light)

Saturday 24th: Wolves (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 31st: Manchester City (H - Liverpool Academy)

November

Saturday 7th: Blackburn Rovers (A - Blackburn Rovers Academy)

Saturday 14th: West Brom (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 21st: Middlesbrough (A - Rockliffe Park)

Saturday 28th: Derby County (H - Derby County Football Academy)

December

Saturday 5th: Everton (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 19th: Newcastle United (A - Newcastle Academy)

January

Saturday 9th: Manchester United (H - Liverpool Academy)

Saturday 16th: Stoke City (A - Clayton Wood Training Ground)

Saturday 30th: Wolves (A - Sir Jack Haywood Training Ground)

February

Sunday 6th: Sunderland (H - Liverpool Academy)