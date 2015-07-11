Harry Kane's top strikes of 2014/15

The 2014/15 season was an excellent debut campaign for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. However, in the first six months Kane was only really starting in cup competitions.

Fast forward to May and Kane had exploded onto the scene as one of the deadliest strikers in the league, finishing with 31 goals in all competitions and claiming the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

There have been some excellent finishes in that huge total and to honour the special strikes, here are his top five goals of the 2014/15 season.

1. AEL Limassol – 21st August 2014

A sign of things to come? What a great way to start, with Kane’s opening goal of the season. Spurs faced a tough away trip to Cyprus in the first leg of their Europa League play-off with AEL Limassol.

It got off to the worst possible start, going behind early on to a strike from Adrian Sardinero’s strike, but a goal from Roberto Soldado brought them level.

Kane sealed the victory with a spectacular effort. Winger Erik Lamela had made a massive impact when came on as a substitute, setting up the first goal for Soldado and he was also heavily involved in this goal.

The Argentine teed it up for Kane, who took it through legs of the defender and fired a thunderous shot beyond the 'keeper. The AEL stopper stood rooted to the spot, as the ball shot into the top corner to end the first leg in style.

2. Arsenal – 7th February 2015

This isn’t necessarily the most spectacular goal that Kane will score, but the technique and the importance of the strike easily puts it up among the best.

Every North London derby is crucial to both sides and Arsenal took the upper hand early on when Mesut Ozil finished from close range. It was all looking rosy, only for Kane to continue his hot streak and equalise in the 56th minute with his 21st goal of the season.

His 22nd goal of the campaign proved to be the winner and claimed its place on this list. A mere four minutes to go, and a great ball was whipped into the area which found Kane. He did brilliantly to rise above Laurent Koscielny and showed excellent technique with the header, taking the ball back across goal into the opposite corner - leaving David Ospina helpless.

3. Chelsea – 1st January 2015

Kane’s first goal in Tottenham’s excellent 5-3 win over eventual Premier League champions Chelsea, on New Year’s Day, was arguably his best of the campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side found themselves behind to a Diego Costa goal but it was Kane who levelled the proceedings in the most spectacular of fashions.

Kane picked up the ball out to left before he made mazy run into the middle, taking out one defender and holding off the pressure from another. He then powered the ball home from 20 yards, beyond the fingers of Thibaut Courtois and into the corner to send White Hart Lane into a frenzy.

4. Asteras Tripolis - 23rd October 2015

The fourth goal on the list is another one from the Europa League, a competition that Kane really thrived in last year.

Tottenham came up against Greek side Asteras Tripolis and made light work of them, with a substantial 5-1 victory. Kane managed a hat-trick on the night, but it was the first goal of the three that makes the top five.

Kane had already set his sights on goal from long distance in the game, but it all came together in the 13th minute when he was given the ball 25 yards out. The striker took a touch to set himself up before hitting a strike which bounced along the turf, beyond the reach of the 'keeper, and into the bottom corner.

5. Everton – 24th May 2015

It does seem fitting that the final strike on the list would be Kane’s 31st and final goal of his superb campaign.

Tottenham travelled to Goodison Park on the final day of the season and Kane’s single goal gave Spurs the three points. It also secured their fifth-place finish, which saw them qualify for the group stages of the Europa League.

An ambitious ball was put into the Everton box but the slightest opportunity was enough as he dived in to get the finest of touches with his head. He guided it past Tim Howard to equal a club goalscoring record for the Premier League.