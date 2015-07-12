Three players, one spot: Who should be Arsenal's first choice right-back?

With three very good right-backs in the squad there is a tough decision to make as to who should be first choice, second choice and who should be sent away. Strong reports are linking Carl Jenkinson with an imminent return to West Ham for another season long loan spell. The Englishman has had a mixed time at Arsenal but is that the right decision? Does it make more sense to give Hector Bellerin a loan spell as a first choice right-back, or should the young talent be Arsenal’s first choice? And where does all this leave fit again Debuchy? The stats below help to give a meaningful comparison.

After moving from Newcastle in a £10m deal, Mathieu Debuchy has had bad luck with injuries. Three separate injuries have kept him out for long periods, restricting his involvement to only 10 sporadic Premier League games last season. As such the stat comparison below will involve Debuchy's 2013/14 season with Newcastle, Jenkinson's 2014/15 season with West Ham and Bellerin's Arsenal outings last season. Calum Chambers has been excluded as Wenger has made clear the desire to continue his development as a centre-back.

Defending:

The bread and butter of any right-back is their defending. Their ability to win the ball, stop crosses and avoid dangerous situations is key. From the stats we can see when it comes to tackling it is Debuchy who comes out on top, winning 56% of his tackles to Bellerin's 48% and Jenkinson's 43%. The French international also makes more interceptions (2.49) and blocks (0.43) per game than the other two. It is fair to say that his experience here gives him an edge over the younger two. Positioning and timing are two key attributes for good defensive stats and with Debuchy playing many more years of first team football than the others, he is able to boast better stats.

The downside to Debuchy's stats are his ability to give away many fouls. On average he gives away 1.48 fouls a game, whilst the other two commit less than one. Jenkinson only gives away an impressive one foul every two games, and only saw two yellow cards last season, something which can be put down to his style of play - he only averaged two tackles per game last season.

If we focus the comparison only on the young right-backs, it is a surprising picture. The defensive gap between their performances last season was only slight and, although most fans would choose Bellerin, it is tough to call who had a better season. Jenkinson's good disciplinary record - which no doubt contributed to West Ham's fair play entry into the Europa League - helps, but Bellerin comes out on top for tackles won per game and interceptions made. The two are very similar on blocks and aerial duels, but given the former Barcelona academy player's speed, his ability to track wingers and chase balls gives him the edge.

Attacking:

The nature of the modern game means full-backs need to offer as much going forward as defensively, and this has long been the case at the Emirates in recent times. This is about more than just scoring goals and creating chances, it involves keeping and using the ball well too.

Bellerin has the best passing accuracy of the three players with 83%. However this doesn't tell the full story. His passes are on average three to four metres shorter than the others and, although he makes the most passes a game (42.73), only 56% of them are forward passes. Whereas Debuchy had 73% of his passes as forward passes, which explains the lower accuracy (73%). Along with this, a player’s ability to not lose the ball in possession is as important as successfully finding a team-mate. Jenkinson comes out on top here, being dispossessed only 1.1 times per 90 minutes compared to Debuchy, 1.5 times, and Bellerin, 2.3 times, per 90 minutes.

In terms of chances created Debuchy comes out slightly ahead, but all three right-backs create over half a chance a game. An impressive stat, and one almost expected by an Arsenal player in that position. It is also impressive to see that both Bellerin and Debuchy have over 50% success rate on take-ons. You expect this from the wingers but, when a team's full-backs can attack and beat the opposition with such ease it makes for a very potent weapon.

What can we expect?

At 29, Debuchy is expected to be at the peak of his career. Some will say he is not one for the future but the truth is the squad at the moment is not one for the future, it is one for now. Back-to-back FA Cups and strong signings have put Wenger in a position where he could be challenging for the title and he will be keen to play his best team, rather than think about the future. Debuchy's defensive stats trump the others and his attacking ability is as good to say the least. For a season where Arsenal are targeting the league title, an experienced right-back could prove invaluable.

If that is the case it leaves the situation with Jenkinson and Bellerin. The England international looks set to re-join West Ham on loan along with talks of a new contract, but should it be Bellerin going out on loan? Many predict him to be the future right-back of Arsenal, so surely a season of first team football for the 20-year-old would be perfect for his development? Or maybe the backroom staff at the Emirates are not too confident on Debuchy staying fit and would rather keep a stronger reserve right-back. These are questions only Arsene Wenger answer, but what is for sure is a position where the Gunners have been shallow now has quality players battling.