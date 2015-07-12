Aston Villa 1-3 Fulham: Kozak nets as Villa lose in Portugal

Aston Villa's pre-season began with a loss on Saturday evening, as they were defeated 3-1 by Fulham in Portugal.

Libor Kozak grabbed his first goal in 17 months during the game, but was unable to prevent defeat as goals from Matt Smith, Alexander Kakaniklic and Ross McCormack gave the Cottagers victory.

First half

Carles Gill made a surprise start after making sporadic appearances under Tim Sherwood last season, and was clearly looking to impress as he got on the ball plenty of times during the early stages.

Looking to create chances from an attacking midfield role, the Spaniard might have done enough to convince his manager to have a re-think about his place in the squad.

However, he didn't do enough to stop Villa going behind, as Smith gave Fulham the lead after 22 minutes. Confusion between new signing Micah Richards and rookie goalkeeper Jed Steer gave Smith the opportunity to pounce from close range, and he prodded home.

There was little more to speak of before half time, as Sherwood changed his whole team around, ensuring that all 22 players got 45 minutes of action.

Second half

It was these changes which resulted in Villa equalising 11 minutes after the restart, as Kozak scored. Running onto a pass from veteran midfielder Joe Cole, the striker drove a cool finish into the bottom corner.

It represents a huge moment for the Czech Republic player, after he recovered from a leg break that kept him out of action for almost 18 months.

Unfortunately for Kozak, his goal wasn't enough to prevent Fulham winning the game, as two late goals secured the victory for Kit Symons' men.

Kakaniklic came in from the wing to curl a precise effort into the top corner with just over 20 minutes left, before record signing McCormack sealed the win by knocking the ball in from Ryan Tunnicliffe's cross.

The loss won't come as too much of a disappointment for Villa, as they were just looking to shake off the post season cobwebs, and get back into their match day routine.

More to be added to the squad?

They also have the fact that they still have players to return to consider, with Idrissa Gueye set to join up with the squad after completing his move to the club last week. Carlos Sanchez will also come back into the fold after finishing his extending holiday, which he was given due to his Copa America commitments with Colombia.

There could be further additions too, with Dennis Praet and Luke Garbutt proposed targets as Villa look to strengthen their squad for the new season.

Whether or not Christian Benteke, who missed the Fulham game with a thigh problem, will feature in the upcoming friendlies remains to be seen, as transfer speculation about a possible move to Liverpool continues to swirl.