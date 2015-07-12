Sunderland Ladies ready for 'massive test' as WSL returns

Sunderland Ladies resume their FAWSL season today against Notts County, and manager Carlton Fairweather insists they are "looking forward to this."

The two teams come into the match just two points and one place apart in the table, Notts sat in third with 11 points, three behind leaders Chelsea, whilst Sunderland occupy fourth, ahead of reigning champions Liverpool who they beat on the opening day, and thus Fairweather understands the game is going to be "a massive test" for his team.

Sunderland ready for challenge ahead

Speaking to Sunderland Echo, the manager said that the club are "looking forward to the second half of the season," and they want to get this off to a good start by "hopefully...get[ting] something out of the game" today.

Fairweather recognises that his team's opposition this week are one with "a lot of England girls in their team," and also one who "beat [them] 4-2 when [they] played them at Meadow Lane," and therefore him and his team understand the challenge ahead.

However, in that game at the end of April, Sunderland had "a mad 15 minutes" which their manager believes resulted in the defeat, so they will be "looking to correct that" today.

The 53-year-old believes there were plenty of positives to take from the game though, as Sunderland "created a load of chances" and "probably played better in that game and lost" than they did when they "beat Birmingham [City] 3-0" in their final game before the mid-season break.

World Cup effect

Despite the Black Cats not boasting any Lionesses, unlike their opponents, the manager is "hoping for a good crowd" too after the FIFA Women's World Cup gathered so much interest this summer. He is hoping his team can help "to continue the momentum which has been achieved" this year by attracting more spectators.

This summer's tournament has done so much for women's football in England, with their third place finish helping to grow the fanbase for the sport in the country, but Fairweather is hoping that it can be a disadvantage for their opponents today as "it may be hard for the Notts County girls to adjust to come back to league football," as well as being difficult "physically, coming home from all those time zones."

New faces

Today will be a chance for Stephanie Roche to make her debut in Sunderland's colours too, the FIFA Puskas Award nominee having signed for the club over the summer.

Fairweather is excited about her arrival and what she can add to the team, starting with this game, as he believes that she is the "left-sided forward player" that the team have been missing "for quite a while." He is confident that "she'll add something to our game" and believes she "fits the bill very well" in the position he has looked to strengthen.

Another summer signing, goalkeeper Hilde Gunn Olsen, is set to appear for the club for the first time today too, filling in for Rachael Laws who is still suffering from a knee injury.

The match kicks off at 2pm today at Eppleton CW.