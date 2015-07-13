Score Liverpool - Thai All Stars in pre-season friendly 2015 (4-0)

16:10. So that's that then. Ticker tape and smoke galore as the Reds lift their silverware. It's almost like they've won the Champions League, with Queen blaring out over the tannoy system. The Liverpool players, Kolo Toure in particular, absolutely loving themselves with the trophy. Thanks for joining us this afternoon. It's been an eventful one, but goals from Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi have given the Reds a commanding 4-0 victory over the Thai All Stars in Bangkok. Next up, the Reds face Brisbane Roar on Friday morning. We'll have live coverage of that too, so make sure to return for that game - which is a 9:45am kick-off. Until then, thanks again for choosing VAVEL for today's commentary, and enjoy the rest of your day.

16:07. The Reds have lifted the trophy to a jubilant cheer from the crowd, bringing to an end a memorable first pre-season friendly. It had everything. From torrential downpour, to promising debuts, even to a trophy ceremony. Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with what he's seen so far, especially from the new boys - all of whom did well. True Super Trophy champions. What an honour.

16:05. All in all, an enjoyable afternoon for the Reds, and the supporters in the stands. The home side found it hard at times and the gulf in class showed - as both survived horrendous conditions. Thai All Stars collect their losers medals, half of them dressed in the Liverpool shirts they've collected from their opponents. Something to remember the night for.

16:00. Henderson collects the True Super Trophy in the pre-match presentation, being awarded the Man of the Match in the process with a lovely little golden trophy. I say lovely, it looks like something your nine-year old brother would get for scoring in a Sunday league clash in Greater Manchester.

15:58. Quite truly a game of two halves. Liverpool dominated in both, but they found it a lot tougher after the break with the rain absolutely pouring down in the Rajamangala Stadium. Lovely goals all round, with two set-pieces - though certainly helped by All Stars' dreadful defending, and two neat strikes from open play.

15:55. There you have it. Horrible weather, but no so horrible football from the 22 Liverpool players in action. It's been a very useful afternoon for all involved, in fact. Markovic and Sakho gave the Reds' the advantage before half-time, and well-taken goals from Lallana and Origi gave them the emphatic advantage. Impressive fitness, and an impressive performance overall. Bring out the True Super Trophy!

FT: True Thai Premier League All Stars 0-4 Liverpool.

90' That might that. You'd think the referee won't add too much in injury time given the biblical weather.

89' He'll be glad to have got that, after hitting the post twice earlier in the game. Not long left, but it's been a good run-out for both XI's in the first-half and the second. There's been a lot to talk about, thanks to the weather more than anything, but Liverpool will be happy with their night's work.

88' GOAL! 4-0. Another set-piece, another thumping header. Similarly to Sakho's effort earlier, Origi rises and heads home - beating everyone on the line to make it four.

87' Great save from the goalkeeper to claw Henderson's shot away. Had the surface not been so wet, the midfielder probably would have finished that. It's a corner nevertheless, which Henderson takes.

86' Alberto Moreno is warming up on the sidelines. He might not actually want to get on the pitch in these conditions. Back to the game though, and Origi does well to steer the ball into the box but there's no other red shirts to finish it off.

85' Milner gives away a foul inside the opposition box and ends up with a face full of wet grass to pay for it. The brass band are still going in the stands, fair play to them.

84' This is certainly good preparation as Ibe looks to gon the dribble but watches the ball twice hold up in water. He gets out of it somehow and races down towards the box, before a foul is given as the forward pushes a defender out of his path. Still 3-0 to Liverpool and that looks like how it will stay. If any team can score in these conditions, they deserve the trophy.

82' Farcical stuff here. Sunday League stuff, almost. The pitch was poor as it was, but with all the rain having collected together - it's now even more difficult for both sides. Anything could happen in these last 10 minutes and the poor conditions certainly increase the risk of injires, which Rodgers won't be particularly pleased about.

80' The home side applying a bit of pressure, with the ball really sticking to the pitch down the flanks. Tana looks to make his way inside the area and hilarity ensues. The crowd are loving this. Water's spraying everywhere as Henderson becomes frustrated and lunges into a tackle. Fortunately for him, he wins a foul just before - otherwise that certainly could have been a booking.

79' Allen goes into the book, rather unconvincingly. He pulls his man down in almost the same area as the free-kick a minute ago, but it's not a yellow card by all means. The set-piece is sent into the near post, but Skrtel heads clear.

78' Hilarious Tom Daley-esque antics from the home side, who dive rather flamboyantly to buy a cheap free-kick. It ricochets through the box, hits Skrtel and comes off the underside of the crossbar. The hosts collect and send a cross into the penalty area, but the Slovakian's there to head it away. Good defending.

77' Great save from Mignolet, to deny Tana! The Thai All Stars man takes advantage of the ball sticking in the mud, but his shot is parried wide by the goalkeeper.

76' How's it not 4-0?! Origi is desperate to score, but he wastes the best opportunity he'll have all night. He brings the ball under control well, before looking to guide it in from 8-or-so-yards out, but he hits the outside of the post. Really should have converted that.

74' The pitch is absolutely dreadful down Liverpool's right. Very, very waterlogged as Clyne miskicks. Further up the field, and Origi twice goes close - narrowly missing Henderson and Maguire's crosses. Lovely build-up play, nevertheless.

72' 25 minutes into the second-half and Mignolet finally gathers the ball with his hands for the first time. The supporters, or the brass band, are in full flow - though rather unrhthymically. Milner tries to shoot from 10-yards out, getting plenty of power on the shot, but it's blocked and deflects wide.

71' Origi has certainly impressed in this second-half. Even despite the conditions, he's showed a lovely first touch and a good turn of pace. The rain shows just how heavy it's been though, as Clyne's pass gets bogged up at the halfway line.

70' Great play by Clyne down the right, who beats his man with a burst of pace. He picks out Origi in the centre and though his first shot is blocked, his second effort from close-range is palmed over by the goalkeeper.

68' So unlucky for Origi, who somehow makes his way through three or four white shirts. He has to power an effort through the water of the pitch, but it rebounds off the post and wide. Rain showing no signs of disappearing here, which could pose some problems as we enter the final 20 minutes.

67' Ball just holding up a little on what has gone from a greasy pitch, to a sticky one. The Reds still thoroughly dominanting, and showing their class as Henderson switches the ball to the left courtesy of a wonderful Milner dummy. They're just taking the mickey a little now.

65' Monsoon-like conditions at the minute, with rain still thundering down in Bangkok as Origi is unfortunate to be given a foul against him. Liverpool still playing some excellent football, as Ibe finds Clyne on the overlap down the right. It falls back to Henderson on the edge of the area and he tries a dainty chip and it briefly threatens to dip over the 'keeper and into the far top corner, but it's just over the bar and onto the roof of the net.

64' Mignolet comes off his line for what must be his first touch of the game. It's been a comfortable afternoon for the Belgian so far, as it was for Bogdan in the first-half. No sign of the home side getting on the scoresheet any time soon.

63' Lallana goes down under a challenge, as eyes glance worringly oer towards the Englishman, but he's okay and back to his feet. Meanwhile, Thai All Stars are almost made to regret losing their footing at the back - but the defender responsible manages to guide the ball back to the goalkeeper.

62' Henderson getting a little frustrated with the referee, screaming in anguish after looking to have won the ball fairly well. Have some sympathy for the hosts Jordan, you are 3-0 up after all.

60' An hour into the game, and 15 minutes into this second-half XI's showing - Liverpool have started brightly, dominating the ball and putting on an impressive show on the whole. Positives, positives and more positives for Rodgers, as Lallana is pulled up for a foul on the goalkeeper.

58' Magnificent from Ibe to deceive his marker with some lovely footwork, but Clyne can't quite meet a cross. The pitch really suffering from the conditions at this stage though. Plenty of patches cutting up all too easily thanks to the heavens opening earlier.

57' Great start to this second-half as Henderson lofts a ball to Lallana, who pulls it down and finds Maguire. He falls under a tackle before gathering himself and slipping a cross into the near-post where Origi lies, but despite stretching, he can't get a touch. Very unlucky not to be 4-0.

55' Liverpool captain really enjoying himself out there, playing a first-touch through ball into Origi but the ball is cleared off of him for a goalkick. Meanwhile, Thai All Stars make some changes - including bringing their goalkeeper off, who made a string of fine saves inside that first-half.

54' Liverpool well and truly the team on top, and it looks like they'll be the ones lifting the trophy come full-time. Replays show Henderson's pass into Lallana was a rabona. Lovely bit of showboating.

53' GOAL! 3-0 to Liverpool, and what a goal. Henderson finds Lallana and the playmaker does the rest, putting it into the far bottom corner despite a poor first touch.

52' The pitch is really collecting water, as Ibe slips over as a result from the greasy surface. The Reds are still playing some neat football, mind.

51' Henderson takes the corner, with Lallana looking to backheel flick the ball into the centre of the box - but none of his teammates read the move and the goalkeeper is quick to collect.

50' It's absolutely lashing it down here, as Milner swings in a low cross to Lallana - but the goalkeeper scrambles to get a touch and steer it safety. Conditions not affecting the Reds, though Origi is dispossessed as Ibe slips a through ball in. The Belgian is wearing the no.27.

49' Thunder and lightning getting in on the act on Bangkok. Where did all this come from? It's added quite a bit to the game, with the ball really zipping about the pitch. Nevertheless, Ibe can't rescue a loose ball at the byline.

48' Henderson is of course captaining the side for the first time since being given the armband, and he'll get to lift that lovely True Super Trophy too. He's waited for this day for some time, as he gives the referee a few choice words after winning the foul cleanly but being pulled up for a foul.

47' Fair bit of rain falling in the Rajamangala Stadium now, quite a lot of it. As if a poor pitch and the heat and humidity weren't enough already. Positive start from the second-half XI though, a side who look dramatically more alike the side we'll see against Stoke City on the opening day of next season.

46' And we're back. We got our first glimpses of Gomez, Ings and Bogdan in the first 45 and the first two impressed. The full-back pushed forward against every opportunity, though against little resistance, whilst the striker looked promising with his movement and link-up play. Bogdan, however, didn't really have much to do - not having to make a single save. Now we'll get to see Clyne, Milner and Origi for the first time too. More of the same please.

14:58. We're almost ready for the second-half, and don't forget that Liverpool will be changing their XI completely. Here's the side we'll see: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Maguire, Allen, Henderson, Milner, Ibe, Lallana, Origi.

14:55. Plenty of positives from that first-half. A dominant performance from the hosts, who controlled the possession well and pressed with aplomb. Rodgers will be happy with that, and he'll be hoping for more of the same in the second-half.

14:50. Sweat pouring off the Liverpool players as they make their way off the pitch, even though half of them didn't have all that much to do - like Bogdan. They lead by two goals though, thanks to Markovic's simple early finish and Sakho's powerful header just before the break.

HT: Thai All Stars 0-2 Liverpool

44' Straight back up the other end, and the All Stars have a corner - with Liverpool's second-half XI all stood behind the corner taker, complaining about something. The set-piece is eventually taken, and it falls for a white shirt at the edge of the box but the shot is wild - and flies high and wide of the mark.

43' GOAL! 2-0 Liverpool. Well, that was coming. Teixeira comes over to take the corner and looks for Sakho, who leaps unopposed and thumps a header into the back of the goal.

42' Lovely ball from Teixeira through the lines to Ings, who turns and wins a corner. The 22-year-old, who was on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, has been impressive with his passing.

40' In all honesty, there's not all that much to talk about as the games enters the final minutes of the first-half. The Reds finding it very easy, though they've taken their foot off the gas in the last 10 or so minutes. They're still well in control however, and leading thanks to Markovic's early effort.

39' Laidback stuff out in Bangkok. Liverpool having time and space to play whichever passes they want, really. That's the tempo from the home side, as they win yet another free-kick as Lambert hangs out a leg.

38' Switching attentions back to the game, and it's still fairly easy for the visitors. Rodgers will be pleased with what he's senn so far, though Ings concedes possession cheaply. He's right back on his defender to try and win it back, as he seems to have recovered well from that knock earlier. Meanwhile, the second-half XI are warming up on the sidelines as the Northern Irishman prepares a fully-changed 11 for the last 45 minutes.

37' Back in England meanwhile, and Sky Sports are reporting that Sterling has left the hospital after undergoing his City medical. The move could be officially announced later today, but who got the better end of the deal? Find out here.

36' All Stars growing in momentum, but they've yet to truly threaten the Reds' back-line. Bogdan has yet to make a save, but some of the Liverpool players are evidently tiring.

35' The home side just edging into the game, as a deep free-kick is swung towards the far post - but Sakho heads clear. The All Stars gather the ball and look to maintain the pressure, until Markovic commits an amusing foul - blatantly pushing his man to the floor - to give away another free-kick.

34' Teixeira takes the corner from the left, but it flies over Toure's head and goes out for a goalkick across the other side.

33' Huge cheers whenever Liverpool move forward with the ball, as Teixeira shows brilliant footwork to beat his man and find Lambert out wide. He swings it in, and though Ings misses the header, Rossiter rises - but his header is straight at the goalkeeper. A yard either side and it's 2-0 Liverpool.

32' Fantastic delivery from the left-side after the All Stars win a free-kick, but Toure heads clear commandingly and the second ball is easily caught by Bogdan.

31' First real bit of defending for Liverpool, as Toure comes across to thwart the forward. The All Stars take a corner, but Sakho blocks the shot from the edge of the area well.

30' Ings looks to flick the ball over his man with the back of his heel, but he can't meet it as he's crowded out on the edge of the area. He's now limping a bit, and pulls up briefly inside the box. Hopefully he'll be okay, but if not there's plenty of options off the bench for Rodgers to ponder over.

28' Lovely football from Liverpool, one touch pass sort of stuff. Thai All Stars aren't exactly bad on the ball themselves, as Sanrawat wins a foul out of Ings after slipping on the surface and clashing into the midfielder.

26' So far, so good. Lots of positive play from Rodgers' side, who lead deservedly as we approach the half-hour mark. It could yet get better, with plenty of first-teamers to add into the side in the second-half.

24' Ings has his first goal for Liverpool, but it won't count. From the corner, Sakho's touch allows it to get away from him and he dives in to prevent the 'keeper getting to it. The ball bundles up for Ings to smash home, but a foul is rather harshly given. The goal probably should have stood, but it gives the Reds a chance to go for a much-needed drinks break.

23' Lots of good signs from the visitors, with Markovic the liveliest of the bunch so far. Teixeira buys a foul out of Wittaya Madlam 40-yards from goal and from the free-kick, the Reds work it towards the box - picking out Rossiter's run, and the midfielder squares for Ings, but the goalkeeper saves magnificently and he's back up to close down Teixeira on the rebound. Corner for Liverpool.

21' Teixeira commits a cheap foul just outside the area on All Stars' number fifteen. It's a clear foul, and it grants them the chance to get their first shot on target - but it flies harmlessly over Bogdan's bar. No work for the Hungarian to do just yet.

19' Gomez is looking lively, exchanging a neat one-two with Teixeira and beating his man to the byline - but his cross can't find Ings. Meanwhile, Lucas is adjugded to have fould Sanrawat and a foul is given inside the centre circle.

17' According to the reliable James Pearce, it's actually a 4-4-2 diamond - with Markovic at the tip and Lucas at the base. Nevertheless, Liverpool have found it fairly simple stuff so far. There's an obvious gap in quality, though Thai All Stars captain Sanrawat Dechmitr nicks the ball off Lucas in the Reds' half. Fortunately for the Brazilian, it's out for a throw.

15' The Reds have given possession away cheaply on a few occasions, but on the whole they're looking very tidy on the ball. The new players have settled in as Teixeira sends a sensational through 40-yard ball to Lambert - but he can't reach it as the goalkeeper is again quick-witted.

13' Liverpool on their way to the True Super Trophy at this rate, and I'm sure they'll be relishing the thought of such prestigious silverware. It's been fairly easy for them so far, with the hosts doing little to no pressing. Meanwhile, Ings delights the fans by performing not one, not two, not even three, but four consecutive touches with his knee in the centre of the park.

12' Having had a good glance, it seems like the set-up could be a 4-2-2-2, with Ings and Lambert up-top and Teixeira and Markovic just ahead of the more defensive duo of Rossiter and Lucas. Whatever it is, it's working fairly well for Brendan Rodgers and co. so far.

11' Thai All Stars almost get away with beating the offside flag, but the ball back inside the box isn't helped by the pitch and a poor touch allows it to go out for a Bogdan goal-kick.

9' Liverpool win a corner, which goalscorer Markovic comes over to the right side to deliver. He sends it deep towards Lambert, but the referee adjudges the ball to have gone out of play.

8' Liverpool looking very sharp so far as Lucas plays a fantastic ball down the flank to Lambert. He spins and sends a ball into the box towards Ings, but he can't quite get a touch onto it.

7' Well played by Markovic, who controls, beats his marker and tries to slip Teixeira through - but the goalkeeper is quick off his line and throws his body down onto the ball.

6' Gomez impressing in the opening minutes, making some surging runs down the right as he looks for the cross. Thailand briefly start a counter-attack, but the through ball is easily intercepted by Toure. The Reds looking very silky in possession so far.

5' Great play by Teixeira, who slips in Markovic and he rounds the keeper and slots it into an empty net. Fine finish from the Serbian, though it seems that Lambert escaped punishment for a clear foul in the build-up.

4' GOAL! Liverpool take an early lead and it's a well-taken goal by Markovic. 1-0 to the visiting side.

3' Sakho plays a ball through the lines to Ings and Liverpool work it wide for Gomez down the right. He drives a cross in to Markovic, but his flicked backheel towards goal is saved comfortably. Promising start from the visitors.

2' Pitch-side temperature is at 38 degrees celsius, which is sure to test the Reds' fitness - as is the pitch, which is already badly cut up after the Reds trained on it last night. Early on, Lambert commits a foul after failing to reach Rossiter's lofted pass.

1' We're underway in Bangkok as the referee blows the whistle for kick-off. Liverpool, in their new home kit, shooting from right to left.

13:58. The stadium not quite full, but there's certainly a large Liverpool following as a few important Thai officials shake the hands of each of the Reds' squad.

13:56. The players are all lined up on the pitch, with Kolo Toure donning the armband for this first-half. The Thai national anthem is played, before the two teams exchange handshakes. We're only a few minutes away from kick-off. Stay right here for minute-by-minute updates of the Reds' first pre-season friendly of the 2015-16 season.

13:53. This first-half XI from Liverpool then. It seems like it could be a 4-3-3, or a 4-2-3-1 formation. Seems to be Wisdom at left-back and Gomez on the right. Further forward, Lazar Markovic looks to be out on the left, with Ings on the other side and Lambert up-front. That, or Joao Carlos Teixeira is on the right of a three, with Ings central, Markovic left and Lambert up-top alone. We'll soon see.

13:50. 10 minutes until kick-off and the biggest story on social media, aside from Raheem Sterling's ongoing medical at Manchester City, is the absence of Alberto Moreno. The Spaniard is in the team, but on the substitutes bench, with Andre Wisdom and Joe Maguire preferred to him in the left-back slots. Reason to be worried? Probably not. It's likely more of an issue with fitness than anything.

13:46. More specifically going back to what Rodgers said earlier; we can expect the Reds to execute a "high press" inside the first 20 minutes, changing to a "three-quarters block" for the rest of the game. Interesting.

13:43. Little over quarter of an hour until the players are out. Pre-season or not, the Liverpool players will be hoping to convince Rodgers that they should be in contention come the opening day. We're fast approaching kick-off in Bangkok.

13:40. Brendan Rodgers is now talking tactics, adding that he'll be looking to give some youngsters some game time off the bench if necessary. He said that the first 20 minutes, in terms of pressing and possession, is how he hopes his side to play for the remainder of the season. All eyes peeled then.

13:37. Martin Skrtel and Adam Lallana have been pitchside, talking to LFCTV about tonight's game. Fitness and preparation were the main key words, with the attacking midfielder adding that he hopes the Liverpool side can "put on a show" for all the fans inside the ground.

13:34. It's hot and humid in Bangkok with just 25 minutes until kick-off. 30 celsius and 70% humidity, to be precise, and at 7:30pm. The players will have their work cut out for them in these conditions.

13:25. 50,000 fans are expected to be packed in to the stadium tonight to watch Liverpool. Here's the view from Liverpool ECHO's James Pearce in Thailand currently.

13:17. Five players making their debuts across today's 90 minutes. Seems that a lot of supporters are already taking things from Rodgers' selections. Does Mamadou Sakho's inclusion in the first-half XI, surrounded by youngsters and second-string options, mean he's not in the thinking for the first-team? Tweet your opinions to @VAVELLiverpool.

13:14. After the break, Liverpool fans will get their first view of James Milner and Divock Origi with Nathaniel Clyne also featuring for the first time. Plenty to be watching out for then this afternoon.

13:11. Two teams littered with both experience and quality and youthful enthusiasm then. Supporters will get their first glimpses of Adam Bogdan, Joe Gomez and Danny Ings in Liverpool shirts in the first-half - whilst tough-tackling youngster Jordan Rossiter will make his first performance with the seniors since ankle surgery.

13:08. Liverpool's additional substitutes: Cleary, Moreno, Chirivella, Kent, Wilson, Ojo.

13:05. And in the second-half XI, we'll see: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Maguire, Allen, Henderson, Milner, Ibe, Lallana, Origi.

13:03. Liverpool first-half XI: Bogdan, Gomez, Toure, Sakho, Wisdom, Lucas, Rossiter, Teixeira, Markovic, Ings, Lambert.

13:00. The team news is in...

Thai All Stars manager Kiatisak Senamuang has insisted he will be using today's game to see which of his youngsters could be ready for the national team’s World Cup qualifier against Iraq in September. "Although we're without our top players, I'm sure the team can play competitively against Liverpool," he said. "We won’t just defend, we will try to attack them."

With harnessing fitness and match sharpness the main objective of tonight's game, we may also get an interesting early insight into how Rodgers decides to set his side up in the coming season. There's plenty of available options for the Northern Irishman, with a vast majority of his 30-man squad expected to get a run-out in the humid conditions. We'll have team news with you as soon as we get it.

Liverpool have already played on the rather questionable surface, training on the pitch last night in preparation for this afternoon's game. The state of it suggests we may not see the Reds at their best passing football.

And they'll be playing in the same ground as some of their previous visits, the Rajamangala Stadium. The 50,000-seater stadium holds all of the All Stars games and is expected to be at near full capacity as it hosts the Reds first pre-season warm-up game.



Today is the fifth time Liverpool have played in the Thai capital since 2001, even if it is their first meeting against the All Stars. They've won three and drawn one of their last four visits, with Coutinho inspiring them to an impressive 3-0 win in July 2013.

All that and in just eight weeks. It's been a busy couple of months on Merseyside, but there's plenty of work left to be done - and we'll see just how far they've come today. Of course, not too much can be expected, but today represents a marker for those currently outside the first-team, who will be looking to make their case to be involved next season - as the Reds fight on four fronts, the league, the domestic cup competitions and the Europa League. Here, Amee Ruszkai, looks at which youngsters will be looking to demonstrate their abilities to Rodgers ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Liverpool have also seen a raft of backroom changes, with Mike Marsh and Colin Pascoe having been let go in early June. Sean O'Driscoll, seen below, is the club's new assistant manager - whilst under-16s manager Pepijn Lijnders has been promoted to a first-team coaching role in place of the pair. The latest appointment was also revealed over the weekend, with ex-player Gary McAllister coming in to complete the new-look coaching team. The appointments, according to Brendan Rodgers, will help Liverpool seek a "new technical direction." Here more about what the trio will have to offer here.

There's been a constant of news coming out of Anfield so far this summer, and now that the transfer news is out of the way - there's plenty more to talk about. Starting with Jordan Henderson, who was officially made the club's latest captain last week - succeeding the departed Gerrard. Read his reaction to receiving the armband here.

If the deal expectedly goes through, Sterling will join Johnson, Steven Gerrard, Brad Jones, Iago Aspas, Sebastian Coates and Javier Manquillo in leaving the Reds this summer. So far, their summer business leaves them in profit - with Sterling's departure raising the money accrued to £58 million, whilst the Reds have spent £35 million upfront, with little over £10 million in add-ons and also the small matter of Ings' compensation fee to add to that figure.

The latest news in the Liverpool camp at the moment though, is not concerning any of their summer arrivals, but in fact their latest departure. 20-year-old Raheem Sterling is closing in on a move to Manchester City. After having two bids previously rejected, the Reds finally settled on a £49 million deal for the England international. You can read the full story ahead of the transfer's completion here.

Only one of the six aforementioned signings isn't in the squad for today's game. Roberto Firmino is still on his holidays after taking part in the Copa America for Brazil alongside teammate Philippe Coutinho - who is also still on his summer break. Emre Can and Tiago Ilori are also on extended summer breaks after their involvement in the under-21s Euros. To read more about those included, and left out, of the Reds' full 30-man squad, click here.

But that's not all The Reds have done so far this summer. They've also tied up Andre Wisdom, Kolo Toure, Danny Ward and Martin Skrtel to new contracts - adding to the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson, Jordon Ibe and Jon Flanagan in signing new deals at Anfield inside the last 7-8 months.

The sixth, and latest, signing - was Southampton full-back Nathaniel Clyne, who signed for £12.5 million (£10.5m upfront) earlier this month, to replace the released Glen Johnson, who recently signed for Stoke City. But is Clyne the long-awaited right-back solution the Reds have needed? Find out here.

Undoubtedly the biggest signing of the summer so far, the fifth addition was Roberto Firmino - albeit one not many saw coming. Nevertheless, the highly-rated attacking midfielder - who arrives from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £24 million upfront and an extra £5 million in add-ons, represents a big statement from the Reds. You can read VAVEL Bundesliga expert Jonny Walsh's view on Firmino here.

No sooner was it three signings through the door, than it was four. Joe Gomez became the latest addition just eight days after Bogdan, the young centre-back signing from Charlton Athletic for £3.5 million. Read Vishal Shah's piece here, on whether the Englishman should be loaned out for the first year, or given the chance to fight for a place in the first-team.

Then came Adam Bogdan, the out-of-contract goalkeeper making the move from Bolton Wanderers to play for Liverpool to seal the Reds' third signing before June 12. Here, VAVEL Liverpool took a look at whether the Hungarian is good enough to play for the Reds. You can also read what he had to say about his move to the Premier League here.

The 29-year-old was next by another free agent, Danny Ings. The ex-Burnley striker, now the new no.28 at Liverpool, has made the trip to Thailand despite the fact that the two clubs are yet to agree on a compensation fee for Ings, due to him being 21. The deal may be forced to go to independent tribunal in order to reach a settlement, but he has already been announced as a Liverpool player.

James Milner was the Reds' first signing, announced in early June on a free transfer from Manchester City. The experienced midfielder, who made the switch for the lure of extra playing time split supporters, but it was largely seen as a smart signing. He was only unveiled a week ago, choosing to wear the historic number seven shirt at Anfield, but may make his debut today after travelling with the squad. Read what he had to say about the move here.

Focusing back on today's visitors, however, and a lot has happened since Liverpool were last in action, that horrific defeat to Stoke City on the final day of last season. Where to start? Well, Brendan Rodgers has certainly been busy in the transfer window, bringing in six new recruits despite the market having only opened 13 days ago.

Most recently, the All Stars have faced Premier League champions Chelsea - losing 1-0 in a post-season friendly in May. They also played against former Liverpool assistant manager Steve Clarke's Reading six days ago, earning a 2-2 draw against the Championship side at the Supachalasai National Stadium.

Today is the Reds' first game in 50 days, but who are their opponents? The Thai All Stars are a team which comprises of all the best players in the Thailand Premier League. Managed by Kiatisuk ‘Zico’ Senamuang, who is also manager of the Thailand national team - who Liverpool met two years ago in the same stadium as today's game, the Rajamangala Stadium, they have an annual exhibition game each year - and have taken on the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid inside the last five years.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, Tuesday 14th July 2015, sees Liverpool FC kick off their 2015-16 pre-season campaign in Bangkok, as they take on the True Thai Premier League All Stars side. This afternoon's game kicks off at 2pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.