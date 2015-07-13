Score Liverpool - Thai All Stars in pre-season friendly 2015 (4-0)
16:10. So that's that then. Ticker tape and smoke galore as the Reds lift their silverware. It's almost like they've won the Champions League, with Queen blaring out over the tannoy system. The Liverpool players, Kolo Toure in particular, absolutely loving themselves with the trophy. Thanks for joining us this afternoon. It's been an eventful one, but goals from Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi have given the Reds a commanding 4-0 victory over the Thai All Stars in Bangkok. Next up, the Reds face Brisbane Roar on Friday morning. We'll have live coverage of that too, so make sure to return for that game - which is a 9:45am kick-off. Until then, thanks again for choosing VAVEL for today's commentary, and enjoy the rest of your day.

16:07. The Reds have lifted the trophy to a jubilant cheer from the crowd, bringing to an end a memorable first pre-season friendly. It had everything. From torrential downpour, to promising debuts, even to a trophy ceremony. Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with what he's seen so far, especially from the new boys - all of whom did well. True Super Trophy champions. What an honour.

16:05. All in all, an enjoyable afternoon for the Reds, and the supporters in the stands. The home side found it hard at times and the gulf in class showed - as both survived horrendous conditions. Thai All Stars collect their losers medals, half of them dressed in the Liverpool shirts they've collected from their opponents. Something to remember the night for.

