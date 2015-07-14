Crewe Alexandra make third summer signing in midfielder David Fox

Free agent David Fox has officially signed with Crewe Alexandra to become their third signing so far this summer.

The experienced 31-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Gresty Road, following in the footsteps of midfielders Billy Bingham and Adam King as Steve Davis strengthens his options in the centre of the field for the coming campaign.

Fox could make his first Alex contribution as early as Friday, as Crewe take on Newcastle Town in their third friendly following emphatic wins over Congelton Town and Alsager Town.

Fox, formerly a Manchester United under-21s player, has been at Blackpool, Norwich and Barnsley before spending a second spell at Colchester United - whom he left on a free last month.

Also a former England U20 international, the midfielder had been training with the Railwaymen for a number of weeks, featuring in their recent friendly victories as a trialist, and adds some much-needed experience and nous to a youthful side.

Fox becomes third midfield addition this summer

Fox scored two goals in 33 appearances for the U's in League One last season, as they escaped relegation on the last day of the season - similarly to Crewe.

The move was confirmed just over 24 hours after Davis' move for John Lundstram was blocked by the Crewe board, following their failed bid for Jamie Ness - who has joined Scunthorpe United.

Speaking to Crewe Alex player HD, Fox said: "I'll try to pass on my experience of playing in this division and in higher divisions."

"It is great to be here. Now I can knuckle down. I've been here for a couple of weeks and the lads have all been great with me.

"When I knew Crewe were interested in me it was a no-brainer. I had a good feeling here, and we play the right way. I wanted to come and play football and I can't wait to get going.”

Davis is now believed to be weighing up a move for a Premier League level youth left-back on a loan deal, with a Championship centre-back another potential target and an ex-Bristol City goalkeeper on trial at Reaseheath.