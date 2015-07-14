Opinion: Will Raheem Sterling’s transfer set a dangerous precedent at Liverpool?

Raheem Sterling has finally made the £49 million transfer from Liverpool to 2012-13 Premier League champions Manchester City.

After his relationship with the Reds broke down following contract negotiations at the end of the 2014/2015 season, the 20-year-old repeatedly told them of his desire to move on.

What does the move mean for Liverpool?

Recently, Sterling even called in sick and excused himself from Liverpool pre-season training - perhaps in an attempt to drive home the point.

Even though his career with the Reds was bound to come to an end at some point, many had hoped it would happen on a higher note, rather than a whirlwind of rumors and tarnished reputations.

However, being concerned about the possibility of the club being seen as a pushover is a bit far fetched, seeing as the general consensus is that the club sold the player because of the exceptional price not personal differences, regardless of Sterling’s behaviour - which will obviously no longer be an issue.

£49 million puts Sterling as the most expensive British transfer ever, and the Reds have only ever received higher fees for Fernando Torres (£50 million) and Luis Suarez (£75 million).

Given Sterling's reluctance to sign a new deal, the Reds would have faced losing him for dramatically less next summer - when his price tag also could have lowered should he have struggled for form, after the contract talks in the latter half of the 2014-15 season evidently affected him.

Liverpool prospects unlikely to follow Sterling

The other youngsters are unlikely to follow in his footsteps because of the respect they show for the club and their teammates, players such as Jordon Ibe - who have similar promise to Sterling.

Having experienced it first hand they understand more than most how their behaviour can offend the whole team as well as the club and so it is unlikely that we will see a trend of misbehaviour and disrespect at a prestigious club like Liverpool even despite this saga.

The club has already conducted exceptional business so far this transfer window, signing the likes of James Milner, Danny Ings, Roberto Firmino and Nathaniel Clyne.

Additionally, with Sterling's departure, the club received the resources necessary to splash some more money on new personnel and further improve their team. It's not all doom and gloom.