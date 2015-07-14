Cavani is Louis van Gaal's number one choice to replace Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie's transfer to Fenerbache has been completed so Louis van Gaal will now be looking for a replacement for him, and the Guardian reports that his first choice is Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG eyeing up club record signing Di Maria

United must strengthen their squad in the striker area but if they tried to do a deal with PSG they would likely ask for Angel Di Maria in return, and if the French media are to believed then Van Gaal is considering selling Di Maria so a deal could be struck between the two clubs.



Robin van Persie was unveiled in Istanbul having joined Fenerbache on Tuesday, leaving Wayne Rooney and James Wilson as the only recognised first team strikers at United.



Cavani has been a long term target for Louis van Gaal who is on the lookout for a new striker, but Cavani could cost a lot of money to bring him to Old Trafford next season.

Louis van Gaal wants the elite at Manchester United

Van Gaal is attempting to bring players in to form an entire team of elite players with Manchester United as he tries to go for the Premier League title next season, so Cavani would fit the bill of who van Gaal wants in his team.

Opinion is often divided with Cavani by United fans as some see him as awful and overrated but some rate him highly and would love him at United, so if Di Maria does join PSG then United then Cavani could be brought to United as part of the deal.