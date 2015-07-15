Score Singapore Select XI - Arsenal Barclays Asia Trophy 2015 (0-4)

And with that I bid you farewell. This has been Matt Dawson for VAVEL and I thank you for following Arsenal's 4-0 thrashing of the Singapore Select XI with us. We hope to see you back here on Saturday for the final against Everton.

Man of the match has to go to Chuba Akpom. He put in a very mature performance, albeit against a poor opposition, but his confidence will be very high after that display.

One of the most routine victories you'll see then from Arsenal. The defence wasn't tested at all and the midfield looked comfortable in possession for the large majority of the game. The forward line meanwhile always looked threatening.

So that's it, Arsenal's first game of pre-season ends with a very comfortable win over a Singapore Select XI inside the National Stadium. A hat-trick from Chuba Akpom and a penalty from Jack Wilshere sealed Arsenal's path into the Barclays Asia Trophy final against Everton at the weekend.

FULL TIME: Singapore Select XI 0-4 Arsenal.

89' Akpom gets in behind and almost nets a fourth but his effort is beaten away as the PA announces a crowd of 29,800 people have attended today's game.

88' Dan Crowley tries an audacious effort from 30 yards out but it bounces wide of the goal.

87' A host of youngsters on the pitch at the moment. Crowley, Zelalem and Toral all working hard to create a fifth Arsenal goal.

Substitutions: Another two for Singapore as Nawaz replaces Baharudin and Hamzah comes on for Khaizan.

78' Chuba Akpom completes his hat-trick after brilliant work from Hector Bellerin down the right hand side. The Spaniard gets past his man and then puts it on a plate for Akpom who heads home.

GOAL! Singapore Select XI 0-4 Arsenal (Akpom - hatrick)

76' Chuba Akpom chooses the same side as Jack Wilshere as he steps up and fires home from the penalty spot for his second goal of the game.

GOAL! Singapore Select XI 0-3 Arsenal (Akpom)

PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Jon Toral makes an instant impact as he wins a penalty after being brought down by the goalkeeper.

72' Singapore have also made a change as Ishak comes on for Sulaiman.

Substitutions: Jon Toral is on for Arsenal. He impressed during a loan spell for Brentford in the Championship last season so lets what he can do in Arsenal colours. He comes on in place of Alex Iwobi. Hector Bellerin is meanwhile on for Debuchy.

69' A mistake from goalkeeper Izwan almost sees a corner end up in his own net but it falls wide of the goal.

Substitution: Another change being made, this time for the Singapore Select XI as Arifin comes on for Shahfiq.

Substitutions: A host of changes for Arsenal as Zelalem replaces Chamberlain, Willock comes on for Flamini and Dan Crowley is on in place of Jack Wilshere.

63' Coquelin has a rare effort at goal for Arsenal but it sails harmlessly off target.

62' Singapore not showing signs of giving up as they go straight down the other and force a double save out of Wojciech Szczesny.

60' An hour gone and Arsenal take a 2-0 lead as Jack Wilshere comfortably dispatches his penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way.

GOAL! Singapore Select XI 0-2 Arsenal. (Wilshere)

PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Debuchy is brought down by Camera just inside the area.

59' Oxlade-Chamberlain gets at his man but his effort is cleared off the line as it rolls towards the goal.

58' Sub for Singapore Select XI as Tosi comes on for the impressive Amri.

57' Wilshere links up with Debuchy before picking out Iwobi who fires over from the edge of the area.

56' The resulting free-kick however is straight into the wall.

55' First yellow card of the game goes to Francis Coquelin who pulls down his man and a free-kick is given.

54' Big chance for Alex Iwobi and Arsenal as the ball sits up for him but he smashes his effort high and wide of the goal.

Substitution: And it's the first one of the game for the Singapore Select XI as Shaiful Esah who was down one or two minutes ago is being replaced by Faris Ramli.

49' Chamberlain's corner is flicked on by Mertesacker and then the resulting cross is cleared away.

48' Debuchy gets down the right hand side and delivers a cross which is intercepted and goes out for a corner.

47' Man down for the Singapore Select XI. Looks to be the left-back Shaiful Esah.

KICK OFF - We're back underway in the second half of this encounter.

Substitute: One change for Arsenal at the break as Wojciech Szczesny replaces Emi Martinez in goal.

We could well expect a few subs before we get back underway here.

The players are coming back out on to the field as we near the start of the second half.

The star for the Singapore Select XI so far has been their goalkeeper Izwan, who is keeping his side in the game having made a string of early saves.

As well as Akpom, Alex Iwobi and Oxlade-Chamberlain have looked threatening in a pacey forward line for the Gunners. The defence have been untroubled so far whilst Jack Wilshere is running the game in the midfield.

Decent first half then in Singapore. Nothing to really write home about as of yet but Chuba Akpom's goal is the difference so far.

HALF TIME: Singapore Select XI 0-1 Arsenal.

44' Another free-kick, this time closer to the goal, as Wilshere is brought down once again. Once more though the set-piece is poor and Wilshere's effort is straight into the wall.

43' Mahdu brings down Jack Wilshere on the left flank and it's a free-kick to the Gunners. The free-kick is poor though and is dealt with easily.

40' Camara for the Singapore Select XI gets down the left hand side but his cross is straight into the arms of Emi Martinez.

35' Another chance for Arsenal and Akpom as Iwobi slips the ball in behind but Izwan in the Singapore goal makes a brave lunge at the Arsenal forwards feet.

30' Half an hour gone and Arsenal have the lead. Iwobi plays the ball into Wilshere who is tackled but then Akpom collects the ball and fires comfortably home via the goalkeeper.

GOAL! Singapore Select XI 0-1 Arsenal - (Akpom)

26' Free-kick to Singapore as Amri is brought down. Whilst they prepare their kick a small drinks break is taken due to the heat in Singapore at the moment. Lots of fluids being taken on board.

24' The Singapore Select XI are beginning to see more of the ball now but each time they go forward they seem to be quite wasteful in possession.

22' Oxlade-Chamberlain has been lively so far as he tries an effort from range but it flies off target.

21' Rather timid start from both sides here. No real pace in the game but Arsenal are definitely dominating in that midfield area.

14' A mixture of opportunities for Arsenal in the last few minutes as both Oxlade-Chamberlain and then Wilshere see their chances prevented.

14' Iwobi drives past his man and then fires an effort on goal but the keeper makes the save.

13' First real chance to see what Singapore are made of as they break quickly but Velez's cross from the right is a poor one.

13' Alex Iwobi finds space in the area but his tame shot is blocked.

10' Arsenal beginning to find their groove after some nice interlinking passing on the edge of the area. No clear cut chances as of yet for either side though.

9' Mathieu Debuchy finds himself in a promising position inside the box but is ruled offside.

8' Few scrappy passes in the early exchanges from Arsenal which can be expected. Nothing major has happened yet though.

5' Jack Wilshere's corner falls out to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who blasts a shot wide of the target from range.

4' First chance of the game as Monreal swings in a low cross from the left but a Singapore defender gets a boot to it and sends it over his own cross bar.

3' Akpom makes a run down the left hand side but can't keep the ball in play. He's looking like he's eager to make a positive start though.

2' Nothing to report of so far. Two balls over the top from the Arsenal midfield have landed straight at the goalkeeper.

KICK OFF - Underway in Singapore.

The teams are in the tunnel, almost ready to go here in Singapore.

Minutes away from kick off - excited to be watching football once more after the month and a half break we've now had.

Today's earlier game in the Barclays Asia Trophy was between Everton and Stoke at the same ground. It was 0-0 after 90 minutes but the Toffees ended up winning 5-4 on penalties as captain Phil Jagielka fired home the winning spot kick.

Jack Wilshere, who starred for England in the last game he played, starts in midfield. Here's hoping he delivers a performance of a similar calibre.

Looking at the pictures from training it's clear to see that the conditions are very hot and humid; something which today's captain Per Mertesacker has picked up on "The conditions will be very challenging. Maybe more so than Brazil last year"

As for Singapore, two of the players I picked out as being key members do indeed start as Velez and Khaizan make it into the team. Ishak however starts on the substitutes bench.

Will be interesting to see how Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom link up though. Both know each other well from the youth sides whilst the former was a star for the U21 side last term.

So then, it looks like we'll have to wait to see Petr Cech in an Arsenal shirt until Saturday as Emi Martinez starts in goal and Szczesny starts on the bench.

Singapore Select XI's bench: Hamzah, Fukuda, Quak, Tosi, Nawaz, Ramli, Hanapi, Mukhtar, Ishak, Sujad, Nizam and Arifin.

Singapore Select XI team to play Arsenal: Mahbud, Esah, Khaizan, Mohana, Sulaiman, Shahfiq, Camara, Amri, Velez, Baharudin, Nazari.

Arsenal substitutes: Szczesny, Bellerin, Zelalem, Crowley, Toral, Willock

Arsenal's starting XI to face Singapore this afternoon: Martinez; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gabriel, Monreal; Flamini, Coquelin; Wilshere, Ox, Iwobi; Akpom

Today also marks the first time Arsenal will wear their new away kit, which was unveiled to fans in Singapore yesterday afternoon. Something to potentially look forward too there for supporters.

The last time Arsenal travelled to Asia was for their 2013 tour which proved to be hugely successful. They beat Indonesia 7-0 before also putting seven past Vietnam in a 7-1 victory. They then followed that up with wins over Nagoya Grampus and Urawa Red Diamonds. A similar score-line as to the ones above could well be on the cards today too.

Where will the two teams be playing though? The stage for today's game is the Singapore National Stadium which is located in the South-east region of the country and holds a capacity of 55,000 fans. We should be in for a good atmosphere then.

The Singapore Select XI's key man though could well be in the form of an Argentine. Striker Nicolas Velez has been picked as one of the S.League representatives after scoring 28 times in 35 games for Warriors FC.

A part of Singapore's squad is 19 national team players and four S.League representatives. One of three players to watch out for in particular could be experienced defender Baihakki Khaizan, who has won 111 caps for his country and will look to keep the defensive line solid against the firepower of the Gunners. Another player is their captain Shahril Ishak, who has won 120 caps and remains eight goals behind Singapore's all time top scorer.

Singapore's national side are currently in very good form. They come off the back of a 4-0 win over Cambodia and a 0-0 draw against Japan, which saw them top their World Cup qualification group. Arsenal will provide them with a completely different proposition altogether, though.

We know a lot about the Arsenal side but what about today's opponents, Singapore?

As said, Alexis is missing the trip because of being involved within the Copa America. Other absentees include David Ospina, who misses out for the same reason as Sanchez. Tomas Rosicky and Danny Welbeck are both injured. Serge Gnarby meanwhile isn't involved because of his decision to play at the U21 European Championships.

It will be interesting to see who does play out of Arsenal's team though. It may be a case of starting the bigger players such as Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla in the final on Saturday and giving the more younger players a chance in today's fixture against Singapore Select XI. Arsene Wenger will remain keen to give each player a run-out though.

All eyes on that squad will of course fall to new signing Petr Cech. Whether or not he starts in this game remains to be seen but fans will be eager to see what he's made off after making the switch across London. The reception he's received since joining has been excellent and that has been reiterated by many of the players, including captain Mikel Arteta, who believes the signing will give the team a lift.

The Arsenal squad for their trip to Asia is as follows; Akpom, Arteta, Bellerin, Cazorla, Cech, Chambers, Coquelin, Crowley, Debuchy, Flamini, Gabriel, Gibbs, Giroud, Iwobi, Koscielny, Martinez, Mertesacker, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Ramsey, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Szczesny, Toral, Walcott, Willock, Wilshere, Zelalem.

Most notably there is no Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal's squad, who has been given extended leave after guiding Chile to Copa America victory. Arsene Wenger has said that he will back on the 3rd August and therefore could miss the opening few games of the new season if the Arsenal boss' words are to be believed.

This is of course Arsenal's first game since the FA Cup final, which they won 4-0 against Aston Villa at the beginning of June. A few different faces look set to feature though as a mixture of youth and experience have traveled with the squad to Singapore.

This game marks the first of many pre-season games for Arsenal, who once again endure a period in Asia as they embark on their quest for more silverware in 2015/16. The Gunners first start with this game against a Singapore Select XI before taking on either Stoke or Everton in the Barclays Asia Trophy final - both sides are currently in action against each other now.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the Barclays Asia Trophy match between a Singapore Select XI and Arsenal. The game kicks off at 1.30pm BST so stay with me, Matt Dawson, as I provide you with minute by minute commentary of the game here on VAVEL UK.