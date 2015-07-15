With Petr Cech arriving, which other Arsenal players have worn the 33 shirt?

Arsenal's only recruit this summer has been Petr Cech, who signed from Chelsea for a reported £10.9 million, and the Czech international recently revealed that he will be wearing the number 33 shirt. Arsenal have had twelve players who have previously worn this number since the beginning of the Premier League in 1992, with some being famous, and others certainly obscure.

Gavin McGowan:

The first player to hold the number in the Premier League era, the English centre-back held the number during the 1994-95 season. McGowan joined the team in 1992 at the age of 16 and made a total of seven appearances for the club. The highlight of his Arsenal career came in 1994 when he won the FA Youth Cup, he eventually left Arsenal in 1998 after six years and became a regular in Non-League football with Horsham, Hornchurch, Bromley, Redhill and Dulwich Hamlet amongst others. McGowan currently resides in Croydon as a teacher.

Graham Stack:

The 33-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal in 1998 as a youth player and stayed with the club until 2006. He held the number 33 during the 2003-04 season, a season in which he made five appearances, all in the League Cup. Stack's run in the League Cup that year included a 9-8 win on penaties against Rotherham, in which he scored, but Arsenal were eventually knocked out in the semi-finals to Middlesbrough.

Stack is still plying his trade in Engalnd with Barnet after several years within the Championship and one stint at Reading in the Premier League. He also had a brief spell in both Belgium and Scotland.

His most memorable moment with his current team came in 2013 during the Bees' last game at their Underhill Stadium, saving a late penalty to secure a win over Wycombe Wanderers and give them a fighting chance of survival. Barnet were relegated but have since achieved promotion from the Conference after two seasons in the fifth tier of English football, and will surely play a huge part upon their return to League Two.

Nicklas Bendtner:

When Bendtner joined Arsenal in 2005 he was handed the number 33 and formed a prolific partnership in the youth squads with Arturo Lupoli, which only made the hype surrounding the young striker even greater. Bendtner only had the number 33 for his debut season and made a total of three apperances, all in the League Cup.

His Premier League debut for the club in 2006 is what will be remembered most for his time at the Emirates, he came on as a substitute to score the winner in the North London derby with his first touch. His career never lived up to expectations, with only glimpses of what he could do, including a hat-trick against FC Porto in the Champions League, being few and far between.

The striker joined Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on a free transfer in the summer of 2014, however he has failed to deliver up front and has only scored three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Nacer Barazite:

Touted as being similar to Tomas Rosicky, the Dutchman never lived up to expectations at the Gunners with the 33 shirt handed to him during the 2009-10 season. The attacking midfielder made a total of three appareances for the Gunners in the League Cup, he never managed to score a goal for the club and was subsequently shipped out in 2011, four years after he joined the club. He currently plays in the Eredivisie for FC Utrecht, where he has made a total of fourteen league appearances, scoring two goals.

Benik Afobe:

The young England striker was assigned the 33 shirt for both the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, however, unlike the previous number 33s, Afobe never actually made his full team debut for Arsenal. Afobe's Arsenal career was one in which his youth team exploits were more impressive then his senior stats, with the striker's most impressive season for the youth squad coming in 2006-07, when he scored 40 goals.

Afobe now plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers after leaving Arsenal permanently in January 2015, he has now become one of the hottest young English prospects after scoring 13 goals in 21 appearance for the club in his debut season.