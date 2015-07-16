Everton - Arsenal: Stars battling to lift Barclays Asia Trophy in Singapore

In what turned into a tale of two very different yet typical pre-season matches, Arsenal and Everton are through to the final of the Barclays Asia Trophy as they square up in Singapore’s new Sports Hub Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Everton triumph in penalties over Stoke

As both teams looked to impress in the tournament opener in Singapore, Roberto Martínez and Mark Hughes fielded very strong sides in attempts to gain the upper hand. Though both teams featured many regular starters, the match was a bit of a struggle with both teams having to contend with the abnormal heat and humidity presented by Singapore.

In the end, the match focused on the quality of both Tim Howard and the young Jakob Haugaard. Despite the wealth of chances created by either sides, including a questionable offside decision regarding a disallowed goal from Romelu Lukaku, the shot-stoppers kept very respectable clean sheets. Penalties followed and only a strong save by the legs of Howard to stop Marko van Ginkel from converting his penalty allowed Everton to progress. As a result, Everton get to compete for the trophy with Stoke having to settle for a third place play-off match on Saturday.

Arsenal outlast the Singapore Select XI in challenging conditions

Though Arsenal and the Singapore Select XI side were given the luxury of the later 8:30pm kick-off, high humidity made the game challenging for all 22 players on the field. It was showing as, just halfway through the first-half, in the lead up to a free-kick, both sides took a drinks break to keep them hydrated in the oppressive heat. By the end of the first-half, just one Chuba Akpom goal coming off a great break from Arsenal separated the teams.

In an effort to guarantee all of Arsenal’s touring players game time, Arsene Wenger fielded just six substitutes against Singapore’s twelve. Though just one substitution was made at half-time, by the hour mark the other five substitutes came on and played out the rest of the match.

It was around this hour mark that saw the Singapore Select XI start to slip, Sirina Camara giving away a penalty for a clumsy tackle on Mathieu Debuchy. Another penalty 14 minutes later was followed by a simple Akpom header in the 80th minute, completing his hat-trick and putting the game to bed with Arsenal coming out 4-0 winners as tired legs ensured the Singapore Select XI’s place in Saturday’s third place play-off.

A tight encounter expected in Saturday’s final

Looking forward to the cup final on Saturday, fans should expect a competitive match filled with first time regulars on both sides. While Everton did field a strong side against Stoke, many in attendance noted the slower pace at which the game was played. As a result, it is likely that we may see the same star studded side out in force against Arsenal. Stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Tim Howard, Phil Jagielka, and Ross Barkley should all see minutes on Saturday as they ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Wenger, on the other hand, rested nine players that travelled with the team in anticipation of the game against Premier League opposition. Players that included the likes of Mesut Özil, Petr Čech, Aaron Ramsey and Theo Walcott did not feature in the game against the Singapore side and will all be expected to play significant roles in the final.

Based on that information, Arsenal should have the advantage of fresher legs going into Saturday. Wenger will be looking for his starting XI to press Everton early on as the preliminary games leave Arsenal going into the match with more energy. While that seems like a big benefit, it will also mean that the unused Gunners will go into the final having not played a full competitive game in Singapore’s harsh weather and will have to be cautious of that.

That is not to count out Everton however, as they too looked bright at key times during their match against Stoke. The Toffees did start the better of the two sides and were clearly the brighter of the teams coming to the end of both halves of their match. All three of those periods will be just as key in the final and, if Everton focus their energy both tactically and physically in those areas, Arsenal will be under a lot of pressure to respond.

Everton will also go into the final with confidence in key figures at the back due to their inspired performances on Wednesday. Phil Jagielka was an easy contender for Man of the Match due to his commanding performance in defence which could have been mistaken for one in a major cup final, let alone that his penalty sent Everton into this final. Tim Howard also had a very impressive match in goal against Stoke. For someone who had injury issues throughout a lot of 14/15, this was a very encouraging sign and could definitely play a big role in leading Everton to the Barclays Asia Trophy.

Regardless of the outcome, it should be a tight encounter with valuable playing minutes for both teams in this big pre-season match. While the fans may want a higher paced, intense match full of end-to-end action, it is unlikely that Arsenal and Everton will provide it, certainly not for 90 full minutes. The weather will hamper the energy in the game and though this is a cup final, all players will be aware of their potential to outplay themselves and become injured – the last thing they want to do during the off season.

History would favour Arsenal in this match up and in the lead up to this match, most other factors favour the Gunners as well, just about.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Everton