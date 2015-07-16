Arsenal reportedly in talks to sign Roma's Alessio Romagnoli

Arsenal are in talks to sign Roma youngster Alessio Romagnoli for a reported fee of £15 million, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 20-year-old Italian international is in very high demand after a successful loan season at Italian club Sampdoria, and Romagnoli is one of the most promising defenders in European football.

AC Milan was tipped to be the most likely destination for Romagnoli after the Milanese club had submitted three bids to Roma their prized youngster, but it now looks like Milan will end their pursuit of the centre-back after all three bids were rejected by the Roman club.

Romagnoli's quick development shows he could be an asset to Arsenal

Romagnoli is a product of the famous Roma youth academy, and the youngster climbed his way through the youth set up before making his debut under manager Zdenek Zeman for I Lupi at the age of 17 in 2012.

After two seasons of sitting on the sidelines for Roma, making only a handful of apperances for the club, the defender was set out on loan to Sampdoria for the entire 2014/15 Serie A season, in which Romagnoli proved his class and potential as the Roman helped the Blues claim a Europa League spot with ten clean sheets in 30 appearances.

Romagnoli has a release clause of £21 million, and the Italian defender could be a great fit for Arsenal in the long term. The Gunners only have three centre-backs in Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker and Gabriel, however Nacho Monreal and Calum Chambers can also fill this void. With Mertesacker getting older as the seasons go by, Romagnoli could be a good fit for a replacement for the German centre-back, if the Italian was acquired by Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger hasn’t ruled out signing more players during the current transfer window, the Gunners have already signed Petr Cech from London rivals Chelsea, and many reports are stating that Wenger is still in the market for a striker.