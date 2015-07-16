Score Brisbane Roar - Liverpool in pre-season friendly 2015 (1-2)

12:00. Well, that's all we've got time for. Thanks for joining us for this morning's game as Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Brisbane Roar in Australia in the second game of their pre-season tour. It wasn't easy, as Dimitri Petratos gave the hosts the lead after 17 minutes with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box, but a mix of brilliance and fortune just 10 minutes later allowed the Reds to level through Adam Lallana. In the second-half, with both sides making changes galore, James Milner was able to settle the game just 16 minutes from time after his effort seemed to take a deflection to beat Jamie Young in net. Now, Liverpool move on to Adelaide for the third stop of their schedule. That game is on Monday and we'll have plenty of coverage of that, and all the latest news as Liverpool close in on Christian Benteke. Thanks again for joining us, and enjoy the rest of your day.

11:57. It may have been a friendly, but the intensity and tempo resembled a domestic fixture - and Liverpool certainly had a lot to take from it. Good performances from the likes of Gomez, Ibe, Milner, Henderson and Ings and plenty to take tactically, too.

11:54. James Milner says it's "really exciting times for the club" as he speaks to the LFCTV cameras. He was certainly one of the Reds' best players today, playing the full 90 minutes with ease. With the likes of Emre Can still to come into the pre-season squad, he and Henderson have built a good partnership in the middle of the park already. Food for thought for Rodgers, with the opening Premier League game away at Stoke City approaching rapidly.

The Liverpool players do a lap of the pitch to thank the fans inside the Suncorp Stadium. They've created some atmosphere here.

11:48. Quite a different game to their 4-1 win over the Thai All Stars as the Reds came up against much tougher opponents in Brisbane Roar, but a hard-working performance sees them travel to Adelaide with plenty of confidence and momentum. There, they will take on Adelaide United in their penultimate leg of their Far East and Australia tour.

11:45. Two games for Liverpool, and two wins for Liverpool. They had to work hard for their victory in Brisbane, they warranted it with another strong performance. Plenty of positives to take both collectively and individually for Brendan Rodgers and his players, as goals from Adam Lallana and James Milner cancel out Dimitri Petratos' first-half opener.

FT: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Liverpool.

90+3' Hore comes on as a late substitute for the Roar and quickly wins a free-kick. It's a good delivery from Lustica, but the Reds get rid of the danger.

90+2' You'll Never Walk Alone reverberates around the Suncorp Stadium in the final minutes of this game. Liverpool are camped in the hosts' half as Clyne looks to cross inside the box, but it's easily cleared.

90' Three minutes added on in Brisbane, and it looks like Liverpool have done enough for their second win in two games.

88' The Roar can't live with Ibe at the moment. He is causing all end of issues down the left side, as he finds Milner on the inside channel. Lambert and Rossiter both try their luck from 30-yards, but the first is blocked and the second sails into the goalkeepers' grasp despite the sweetness of the strike.

85' Just entering the final few minutes of the game in Brisbane, as the home side look to level things up - but there's been a lot of positives for Liverpool to take from this afternoon's game. Ibe has looked bright since coming on, whilst Gomez was sturdy and reliable in his hour-long cameo. Henderson and Milner have also looked impressive in midfield, just as they did in Bangkok on Tuesday night. Add that to the fact Mignolet has had very little work to do all game, despite the fact that Brisbane have matched Liverpool punch-for-punch at times in the game, and Rodgers will undoubtedly be happy with his side's performance.

83' And here's that Milner goal which handed the Reds the lead:

81' Liverpool really enjoying themselves now and Ibe is desperate to get on the scoresheet as his effort is deflected wide, but Milner's cross is headed clear by Yango.

79' Polenz cross is close enough for Mignolet to come out and collect. His throw releases Ibe down the left and he drives past two men before making his way into the box, but his stabbed shot is parried over the bar by Young. Sensational stuff from the winger.

78' The clearly confident Clut tries another shot from the edge of the box, but again it's blocked. Up the other end, Kent puts on the afterburners but he can't beat his man after cutting inside.

77' Corner-kick for Brisbane after Clut's shot is well blocked. Lustica comes across to take and it falls to Yango, who wins another corner after Clyne's block.

75' Brisbane overcomplicate things for themselves at the back, allowing Liverpool to win the ball. Henderson plays a square pass to Milner on the edge of the area, but rather than shoot first time he beats his marker and drives into the box. He hits an effort, which looks to have taken a fortunate deflection that deceives Young. Meanwhile, Ings is replaced by Lambert.

74' GOAL! 2-1, Liverpool come from behind to take the lead and it's Milner who hands them the advantage with a fine effort.

72' Brisbane substitutions: Broich, Hingert, Borrello off. Yango, Bowles, Brady on.

70' Maguire brings down Petratos from around 30-yards out, just catching the midfielder's heels - but Brisbane can't make anything of the set-piece. They've been on the back foot for the most of this second-half, but they've plenty enough in their locker to get another goal.

69' Two corners in quick succession for Liverpool, but neither Milner or Henderson can trouble the defence with both crosses well dealt with. Clyne looks to drive one in from deep, but it's easily caught by Young.

67' Excellent defending to again deny Henderson, who has had a brilliant pre-season so far. He dummies past his marker but is thwarted by a well-timed sliding tackle. Moments later, Ibe wins a free-kick after being taken out by Polenz. It's taken short and the forward cuts to the byline before checking onto his right and shooting. It's destined for the top corner but it's tipped over the bar by Young.

66' Brisbane just building up some confidence as the game enters its final 25 minutes. Borrello goes down inside the box after looking to have been caught by Toure, but the referee gives nothing. Ibe counters and switches the play to Kent, but he can't control and its out for a throw. Not the first impression he will have been dreaming of.

64' Ibe has gone to the left, with Kent on the right and Ings staying central. Very youthful looking front line for Liverpool, but also a very promising one. Up the other end, Clut shows his talents by firing a 30-yard effort towards Mignolet's goal. He's already racing off towards the corner flag in celebration, but it hits the roof of the net. So close for the 19-year-old.

62' Fantastic save from Young to deny Henderson and force a corner after excellent link-up play. He takes the corner to short and after Ibe runs into trouble, he returns the ball to Henderson but his cross is never really troubling the Roar.

60' Brendan Rodgers' side still enjoying the better of the ball in this second half, but there'll be a fair few substitutions to fresehen things up. For Brisbane, D'Agostiono comes on for Maclaren and for Liverpool, Toure replaces Sakho and Maguire comes on for Gomez. Ibe also replaces Origi with Ryan Kent making his first-team bow in place of Lallana.

59' Corner to Liverpool as Ings' shot deflects over Young's crossbar. Lallana comes across to the left side to take it, sending it deep - but Sakho can't get any pace on his header and it's cleared downfield.

58' Slow period of the game as we approach the hour mark. Origi does well to hold up the ball from Milner's pass. He cuts it back to Lallana, who deceives his man and looks for the cross - but Ings can't win the header.

57' Substitute for Brisbane: Brattan coming off for Clut.

55' Both sides battling for the ball as the game becomes a bit gritty. Milner and Lallana link up, before the former looks to slide Ings into the box, but North reads it well and intercepts.

53' Lallana is dispossessed by Polenz, but he quickly gives it away with a poor pass. Brisbane Roar yet to get to the level we were seeing from them at times in the first-half. Tempo has just cooled a little at the Suncorp Stadium.

52' Liverpool the better side so far after the break, but it seems as though there are a raft of changes as Maguire, Toure and more all warm up on the sidelines. Will that disrupt their rhythm?

50' Liverpool enjoy a lengthy spell of possession, before Gomez wins a corner. He cuts inside and Milner shoots. Skrtel, at the near post, tries to take a touch - but he manages to divert the effort further away from goal.

48' Henderson comes across and he floats an enticing ball across the box, which Milner gets to - but he can't guide it goalwards. Liverpool manage to keep the ball, working it back around to Henderson - but his shot from 20-yards takes a deflection which allows it to fall calmly into Young's grasp.

47' Origi looks to beat North down the right and he wins a free-kick. There's no complaints from the Brisbane captain.

46' No substitutes for the visitors just yet. Same Liverpool XI to start this second-half.

Ian Rush speaking to LFCTV at half-time says he believes Lallana could get the Reds 10 or 15 goals a season if he was able to avoid the type of injuries that stunted his progress last year.

10:46. 13 attempts on target for the visitors, in comparison to Brisbane's three - but John Aloisi's men have arguably had the better moves at this point in the game. We're likely to see a raft of changes before this second-half however.

10:44. Halfway through the game in Brisbane and we're all even. Liverpool have been frustrated so far, with Young and Brattan denying them certain goals - but it's 1-1 as it stands. Petratos opened the scoring with a sublime finish, and Lallana equalised with an equally as impressive bit of skill. It's certainly been a more competitive game than Tuesday's opening pre-season friendly.

HT: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Liverpool.

45+1' Milner beats his marker with a deft touch, flicking it through the legs - but North is across to clear for a corner. Milner takes it short to Clyne, but the delivery is no way near as dangerous and Origi is flagged offside. Wasted set-piece.

44' Clyne shoots and whilst there's not much pace on it, North is forced to put it out for a corner after it takes a menacing deflection. Milner takes Liverpool's first corner of the game and Sakho rises to power a header down towards the near post, but Brattan is stood there to clear. So close to a second goal in two games. They win another corner, which Milner sends in towards Sakho once more - but this time its wide.

43' Excellent football from the Aussies, but Borrello's effort is comfortable enough for Mignolet. On the counter, Lallana wins a foul out of Brattan - who has plenty of complaints to the referee.

41' Ings and Origi hunt down Donachie, but the Belgian overruns it. The Roar re-gather the ball and Brattan looks to switch the play. It threatens to loop over Gomez and fall to Borrello inside the box, but the English centre-back plucks it out of the air with a fine touch.

39' Aloisi will be plenty pleased with his side. Easy to forget that this is his first game as Brisbane Roar manager, but they've played very well for much of the first-half. They've mostly matched the Reds, and put them under some pressure in the final third. Lots of positives for the Aussies to take from this first 40 minutes.

37' Everything going down the left for Liverpool - with Gomez constantly making himself available. Down the other flank, Clyne's pass allows Ings to turn and cross. It finds no-one, but he charges inside to win the ball back and he's unfortunate not for a dropping ball to fall for his feet inside the area, as Young gathers.

36' Gomez, arguably the stand-out player for the Reds so far, continually looking to cut inside and find the outlet pass. Liverpool seem to be interchanging up top, as Origi switches to the right and drops deep to win a couple of tackles.

35' Very even first-half as Liverpool see two shots from close-range blocked, just as it looked like they would take the lead. Plenty of things for Rodgers to think about.

34' And here's Lallana's recent equaliser which levelled things up in Brisbane:

33' Here's Petratos' strike from earlier, which handed the Roar the lead:

32' Gomez cuts inside and bursts forward, but the 18-year-old - who is impressing in an unfamiliar position, fires into the stands.

31' The referee has words with Milner, after he challenges Brattan strongly in the heart of midfield. The Brisbane Roar man, donning cornrows especially for tonight, raises a wry smile before getting his own back on the England international.

29' Excellent goal from Liverpool, but the Orange and Black are straight back at their throats - Petratos firing an ambitious shot from range which whistles just wide of Mignolet's post.

27' GOAL! 1-1. Liverpool are level as Lallana pulls down Milner's ball inside the box. He checks back onto his right foot and curls an effort towards the far corner and Young is helpless to stop it.

26' Another shot on target, but this one's not as troubling for Young. Henderson's cross takes a deflection and loops up, and whilst Milner rises to meet it - there's no real pace on the header.

25' So close for Liverpool! Young gets a great hand to Ings' effort from inside the box. A poor first touch makes it seem that nothing is on for Ings, but he spins and manages to poke an effort towards the far corner - but the goalkeeper pushes it past the post. Momentum building for the visitors.

24' Lallana has a shot blocked by North, before winning it back and finding Origi down the right. he sends an excellent ball into the box, but no-one can get on the end of it. Again the Reds keep the ball, but Milner loses control and his forced pass falls through to the goalkeeper. Liverpool yet to have a shot on target so far.

23' Gomez looking very strong, as he wins the aerial ball and drives forward. He sees Ings making a run into the area and looks to pick him out with an intricate through ball, but the combination of North and Young do enough to thwart the young Englishman and the goalkeeper collects the loose ball.

​22' Gomez crosses in again from the left, but he can't find Milner or Origi in the centre. The Reds retain the ball and look to work an opening once more, as Lallana's cross is blocked by Hingert. It takes a lucky deflection back off the forward and goes out for a goal-kick.

21' Gomez whips in an inswinging cross towards Ings at the back post, but he can't quite guide his header underneath the crossbar. The Reds haven't really created any troubling opportunities thus far.

20' That's not what Liverpool will have been hoping for. Defence and midfield both nowhere to be seen for that goal and Aloisi's side are the team on top in this first 20 minutes.

18' GOAL! 1-0. Brisbane Roar take the lead, after Petratos finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box as the result of a well-worked move. Excellent goal from the A-League side.

17' Ustica twice shoots, but twice sees his shot blocked by Skrtel - before the Slovakian and Clyne fluff their lines at the clearance. Good pressing by Lucas wins the ball back, but only briefly. Brisbane get it back, and Broich's deflected pass wins a corner-kick.

15' Brisbane Roar have been doing very well so far, restricting Liverpool to fairly little in the final third. Going forward themselves, they've looked calm and assured in possession - though the Reds have dealt with their threat so far.

13' Nearly but not quite, for Liverpool. Sakho sends a long ball up for Lallana, but his cross inside the box can't find a teammate. It bobbles back and around the 6-yard box, but no-one can quite the defining touch before it's cleared for a throw-in by North.

12' Liverpool lining up in a 4-3-3, it seems. Ings is on the right, Origi up top and Lallana on the left. They've not really had the chance to get forward and attack, as Gomez switches play to Clyne - who races down the right and cuts inside for Henderson, but his ball to Origi is intercepted.

10' Much more competitive match-up, though the Roar haven't played since last month. They're looking fitter and more confident than the Thai All Stars were a few days ago, and generally just a better footballing side. Liverpool will have their work cut out for them here, which can only be a good thing in the long-term.

8' Lovely play by Henderson, finding Lallana on the left - he cuts inside before being challenged. The ball falls back to a white shirt and Origi looks to open up some space, before being dispossessed. It's straight back at Brisbane Roar though, as Liverpool again pick up the ball and Lallana tries his luck from range - but it flies well over the bar.

7' Origi looks to hold the ball up and beat his man at the corner flag down the right, and despite going down - Henderson recovers the ball and picks out Clyne with a through ball. He sees Lallana inside the area and slides a neat ball for him to go one-on-one with Young, but he's flagged offside.

5' Almost a costly mistake from Sakho, who scuffs his clearance first time around. The Reds recover and the Frenchman finds it back at his feet, but he gives possession away again with a misplaced pass. Slow start from Liverpool so far.

4' Gomez, playing left-back, links up with Milner from a throw-in. The midfielder cuts inside and sees a gap, firing towards Young's near post - but it's just a yard or so wide of the mark.

3' Fantastic intensity from both sides even this early on. The hosts pressing and forcing the Reds into their own half from the early stages. This will be a much bigger test than Tuesday's game. Confirmation also, that Joe Allen will not feature today. More on that as we hear it.

2' Milner loses out to Petratos, who looks to hook a ball forward - where Broich wins a free-kick. The German looks to put the ball up high at the near post but Sakho heads clear.

1' Tremendous rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone complete and we're underway in Brisbane. Liverpool, in their new white kit, shooting from left to right as Henderson and Origi get the ball rolling inside the centre circle.

9:48. Kick-off slightly delayed as the Reds come out of the tunnel late. Atmosphere is truly fantastic, with red scarves and shirts dominating the stands as You'll Never Walk Alone rings through the air.

Just a minute or so from kick-off and the atmosphere is certainly building in Brisbane. It's a wonderful setting, with the stadium expected to be a near full house - meaning the best part of 50,000 fans could be in attendance.

9:44. The players, led by Henderson, make their way down the tunnel and onto the pitch to a huge chorus of cheers. They line-up for the typical pre-match handshake, and the Australian supporters will get an opportunity to sign You'll Never Walk Alone.

9:38. Much easier conditions for the Liverpool players tonight, compared to Tuesday's game. Dramatically less hot and humid, and so far - no torrential downpours. Fingers crossed that's how it will stay.

Four of Liverpool's six signings starting from the off then here, but that number may of course be made seven before the Reds next turn out. Christian Benteke's release clause has reportedly been met, opening the opportunity for Brendan Rodgers and co. to negotiate terms with the player before arranging a medical.

9:33. Just over 10 minutes away from kick-off as the players head back down the tunnel at the Suncorp Stadium, which is filling up rather nicely for this morning's game. 100,000 turned out to watch the Reds two years ago, this time Down Under - Liverpool will be playing in front of 50,000 - a strong contingent of which will be Reds supporters.

9:30. Today, Liverpool will be playing in their 2015-16 away kit for the first time. The all white number was only unveiled yesterday, in Brisbane.

9:27. A strong starting side from today's visitors, who look to be lining up in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation for their second friendly of the season. Aloisi's Brisbane Roar, without DeVere, Henrique and captain McKay, are also looking strong.

9:24. Liverpool bench: Fulton, Bogdan, Toure, Lovren, Cleary, Moreno, Lambert, Allen, Ibe, Rossiter, Kent, Wisdom, Markovic, Teixeira, Ojo, Wilson, Maguire, Chirivella.

9:22. Brisbane Roar bench: Brown, Poletz, Clut, Brady, Theodore, Pavlou, Hore, Crickmore.

9:20. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Gomez, Henderson, Lucas, Milner, Ings, Lallana, Origi.

9:17. Brisbane Roar XI: Young, Hingert, Donachie, North, Stefanutto, Lustica, Brattan, Broich, Petratos, Borrello.

9:15. The team news is in...

The Roar will be without their captain Matt McKay, or defender Luke DeVere for today's game - Aloisi confirmed earlier this week. The Reds meanwhile have no injury worries. Interestingly, McKay - who has 55 caps for the Socceroos - has played against Liverpool before, as he featured for a Rangers side who beat the Reds 1-0 in 2011 mid-season friendly.

The Northern Irishman continued: "I also saw the young player Jamie Young, the goalkeeper. Jamie was one of the young guys I took from Australia when I was the academy director at Reading. It seemed a long way at the time for him to come over, but he was a wonderful boy to work with, always very hungry to learn. He played a number of games in the English professional leagues and obviously now he's back in Australia looking to do well here. I've looked at the system and the team, they play very good football and we know it will be a good test for us."

And Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, had plenty of good things to say about the Roar: "I understand that it will be the manager's first game. John was an excellent player, came into England and obviously did very well. I've looked at his history, I'm always interested in the opponent and manager; he has done his work, he has worked in development football, he has worked with youth, worked with the first team and now comes here."

But former Australian international Aloisi is confident of his side's chances. "They're definitely not here for a holiday," Aloisi said, speaking about their opponents. "When you're at a big club like Liverpool, you're judged and scrutinised on every performance, especially in pre-season. They'll be feeling that straight away. They won't want a bad performance or a bad result. We expect a tough game and a Liverpool that are going to want to prove to the world they're going to be strong this season."

Today's game will be Brisbane Roar manager John Aloisi's first game in charge. He took over from Frans Thijssen in May, after they finished just 6th last season - 19 points off of 1st place. Aloisi may be a familiar name to some of you, due to the fact that the 39-year-old once played for Portsmouth - scoring 26 goals in 60 league games, before a spell with Coventry City.

And of course, the other big news is Liverpool supposedly closing in on the signature of Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke. News emerged on Thursday afternoon that after weeks of reluctance, the Reds are finally willing to meet the Belgian's £32.5 million release clause. Read more here.

As expected, there's been plenty of reaction to Sterling's move. We've had plenty of reaction pieces from VAVEL Liverpool over the past week, including whether Liverpool or City got the better end of the deal, a piece on whether his departure sets a dangerous precedent to the Reds' other promising youngsters, and also whether the Merseyside club need a direct replacement for the young English winger.

One of the big stories of the week from a Liverpool perspective is the £49 million departure of Raheem Sterling to league rivals Manchester City. The 20-year-old completed his move on Tuesday afternoon, after the two sides agreed an upfront fee in the region of £44 million with an extra £5 million in additional instalments. Read more about his switch from Anfield to the Etihad here.

Exclusive: Earlier this week, VAVEL's Conor Slater spoke with ex-Liverpool and Ajax forward Ryan Babel - who scored 22 goals in 146 games at Anfield. Babel, now out in Turkey, spoke about how the Reds' management team promised him the world after his arrival. Read the interview in full here.

Meanwhile, a further three Academy prospects were sent on loan just last week - with Jordan Williams and Kevin Stewart being loaned to Swindon Town and centre-back Lloyd Jones going to Swindon's League One rivals Blackpool.

Only seven players - Ryan Fulton, Alberto Moreno, Daniel Cleary, Pedro Chirivella, Ryan Kent, Harry Wilson, Sheyi Ojo - were unused in the Reds' first friendly, but another player who hasn't been involved in their senior squad tour, Jerome Sinclair - is edging towards the exit door amidst stalled contract talks. Read more about the promising striker's situation here.

Meanwhile, here is Origi's impressive late header - a goal he described as "special." He also added that he feels Anfield is the perfect place for him to grow as a footballer. You can read more of the 20-year-old's post-match comments here.

Rodgers will also no doubt make the most of this fixture against Brisbane to assess his youngsters and his new signings. Promising Belgian striker Origi impressed on Tuesday as he looks to fight for a spot in the side this season, whilst Joe Gomez continually posed problems down the right-flank. Captain Jordan Henderson was perhaps the pick of the bunch, executing this delightful rabona pass to assist Lallana's strike:

They may never have played against Liverpool, but they have played against British opposition in Everton and Celtic in previous years, losing both ties. You can read more about those games, and their latest game - a comfortable win over Villarreal, here in Vishal Shah's preview of today's game.

Another interesting stat - the highest capped Brisbane Roar player is Massimo Murdocca, who was at the club between 2005 and 2013 and registered 167 appearances. Current Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, in just three years on Merseyside, has amassed 186 appearances, and the highest amount of caps any Liverpool player has ever totalled is, 857 - set by Ian Callaghan. The Reds have in fact had 197 players with 100 or more appearances in a red shirt, compared to Brisbane's list of just six.

Elsewhere in their squad, arguably their best player is winger Henrique de Andrade Silva - who was last season's top scorer with a tally of eight goals. Known as 'The Slippery Fish' by supporters, the 30-year-old Brazilian will be one to watch out for in today's fixture.

None of their current crop are particularly renowned across Europe, but in Devante Clut they have one of Australia's most promising young prospects. The 19-year-old scored twice in a surprising 3-0 win over Villarreal last month in the LFP World Challenge, including a sublime dipping strike from the edge of the area to open the scoring.

Brisbane Roar and Liverpool have never met in competitive or non-competitive action before, but that's hardly surprising given the fact that the A-League side are merely 10 years old. The Black and Orange, as they are otherwise known, are nonetheless the joint-most successful Australian side ever alongside Melbourne Victory. They've won the A-League Grand Final three times, the latest in 2013-14 and they also hold the record for most points in a domestic league campaign, with 65 in 2010-11.

The Northern Irishman also added how he felt that Tuesday's win helped to ensure the door is now well and truly closed on the dismal disappointment of the underwhelming 2014-15 season. Read his comments in full here.

After the game, manager Brendan Rodgers also had plenty of good things to say about his players - as he used two different teams for each half to assess both their fitness and tactical qualities. He spoke about how he asked them to press high up the pitch for the first 20 minutes of both halves, using a "medium-to-low" block for the remaining 25 minutes of both the first-half and the second. Read more about the praise he had for Origi, Markovic and more here.

It was an impressive performance from the Liverpool side, and centre-back Sakho - who scored an impressive first-half header, spoke about how the win was a "commanding display" from he and his teammates. Read the Frenchman's comments in full here.

Lazar Markovic gave the visitors the lead inside just three minutes after good build-up play, before Liverpool wasted a number of opportunities in search of a second. They eventually doubled their lead just minutes before half-time, as the unchallenged Mamadou Sakho powered a header home from a corner-kick. The Reds switched their XI completely at half-time, but it didn't affect their fluidity - as Adam Lallana converted from Jordan Henderson's fine rabona through ball. Divock Origi spurned a number of fine opportunities as the rain continued to lash down in Thailand, but he made up for his misses - heading from a late corner to cap off a 4-0 win.

The Reds kicked off their pre-season on Tuesday, when they took on the True Thai Premier League All Stars in Bangkok at the Rajamangala Stadium. The Reds braved testing conditions, from searing heat and humidity to a torrential downpour which made an already poor pitch sticky and waterlogged, but Brendan Rodgers' side eventually ran out comfortable winners as their superior quality and fitness saw them dominate the game despite using a total of 22 players.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this morning's game. Today, Friday 17th July 2015, sees Liverpool FC take on Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia in the second game of their 2015-16 pre-season programme. Today's game kicks off at 9:45am, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.