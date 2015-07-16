Score Brisbane Roar - Liverpool in pre-season friendly 2015 (1-2)
(Picture: Salmaan Abbas/VAVEL UK)
12:00. Well, that's all we've got time for. Thanks for joining us for this morning's game as Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners over Brisbane Roar in Australia in the second game of their pre-season tour. It wasn't easy, as Dimitri Petratos gave the hosts the lead after 17 minutes with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box, but a mix of brilliance and fortune just 10 minutes later allowed the Reds to level through Adam Lallana. In the second-half, with both sides making changes galore, James Milner was able to settle the game just 16 minutes from time after his effort seemed to take a deflection to beat Jamie Young in net. Now, Liverpool move on to Adelaide for the third stop of their schedule. That game is on Monday and we'll have plenty of coverage of that, and all the latest news as Liverpool close in on Christian Benteke. Thanks again for joining us, and enjoy the rest of your day.

11:57. It may have been a friendly, but the intensity and tempo resembled a domestic fixture - and Liverpool certainly had a lot to take from it. Good performances from the likes of Gomez, Ibe, Milner, Henderson and Ings and plenty to take tactically, too.

11:54. James Milner says it's "really exciting times for the club" as he speaks to the LFCTV cameras. He was certainly one of the Reds' best players today, playing the full 90 minutes with ease. With the likes of Emre Can still to come into the pre-season squad, he and Henderson have built a good partnership in the middle of the park already. Food for thought for Rodgers, with the opening Premier League game away at Stoke City approaching rapidly.

11:51. The Liverpool players do a lap of the pitch to thank the fans inside the Suncorp Stadium. They've created some atmosphere here. Check out their magnificent rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone here: