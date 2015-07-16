Sakho: "Plenty of reasons for Reds to be positive after commanding display"

Liverpool centre-back Mamadou Sakho has publicly stated there are plenty of reasons for the Reds to be positive after their commanding 4-0 thrashing over the Thai All Stars.

The French international was solid as per usual, featuring for the first 45 minutes during their victory at the Rajamangala Stadium - with manager Brendan Rodgers fielding 22 players, including plenty of youngsters, and giving fringe players an opportunity to prove themselves.

The central defender doubled the Reds' lead just before the interval, after heading home from an inviting corner-kick delivery courtesy of Joao Carlos Teixeira.

After the match, Sakho was happy with the team's performance when questioned in the post-match interview. He stated: "It was a very nice win for the team, it was a good workout for us and I think we played very well."

Also, he reiterated the fact that although he felt 'happy to score', the 'most important thing' was to 'give 100 per cent for the team', which was the same ethos shown by all of the side's players - which is encouraging for all to see.

Sakho praises Reds' Thai support

The defender was also eager to pay tribute to the massive support shown from the Thai supporters during their stay in Bangkok.

He continued: "It was good to play in a very good stadium in front of some great supporters and it was very nice for us to be out here."

Rodgers and his men have another pre-season trip elsewhere before they go back to England - with the Premier League season less than a month away. They'll play against Brisbane Roar on Friday, before Adelaide United await three days later.

The 25-year-old said the club were 'looking forward to going to Australia', also saying he hopes they can 'carry on' with their promising work they've shown through the pre-season friendlies thus far ahead of the 2015/16 campaign.