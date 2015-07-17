FA WSL 1 Preview: Can Liverpool build on their win at unbeaten Arsenal?

Liverpool resumed their league campaign in style last Sunday with victory over Arsenal, but can they put inconsistency behind them and build on that victory with a result against Notts County this weekend?

Liverpool's league form this year reads; loss, win, loss, win, loss, win - hardly the run the reigning champions expected to be looking at with six of their 14 FAWSL games played.

Their inability to add to good results and create momentum sees them sat in fifth place, with last year's runners-up, Chelsea, England's most successful ladies' club, Arsenal, newly-promoted Sunderland and this week's opponents, Notts County, all above them.

Return to action

Both sides resumed their league campaigns last Sunday, Liverpool at Arsenal and Notts County at Sunderland. The Reds put on a stellar performance, winning 3-1 against the unbeaten Gunners in front of a crowd of over 2,000 fans.

With taking their chances proving to be a huge problem prior to the mid-season break, Liverpool were quick to rectify this in a fantastic 90 minutes that consisted of some wonderful goals and allowed them to clinch all three points.

Defensively, they were strong when Arsenal enjoyed dominant spells, and this allowed them to hold onto a 2-1 lead in the final stages before Asisat Oshoala completed a swift counter-attack with a delicious lob to seal victory.

As for Notts, their return to league action resulted in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland, when, really, they played well enough to record a win by a significant margin.

However, they were simply unable to take their chances, seeing plenty of them but failing to convert, either because of a lack of composure or due to the superb showing by the Black Cats' new keeper, Hilde Gunn Olsen - or sometimes both.

At the back, Notts are arguably the best in the league, with an incredibly firm defensive line that includes two Lionesses in Laura Bassett and Alex Greenwood. They did well to resist Sunderland's incisive counter-attack play for the most part of the game last week, but their inability to concentrate for the full 90 minutes cost them - conceding after two minutes and then in second half stoppage time to leave Wearside empty-handed.

Previous meetings

These two met twice in the WSL last year, with a goalless draw in Nottingham and a 1-0 win for the Reds at home the results, but Notts evened out the head-to-head in the last 18 months with a 1-0 victory on their own patch back in May, just before the mid-season break.

It's clear to see in recent results that the two are very evenly matched, though the visitors for the weekend's match have certainly improved since last season, with key players returning from injury in particular, whilst Liverpool have not yet lived up to the high expectations they set themselves in 2013 and 2014.

What to expect

With fixtures coming thick and fast as the Continental Cup prepares to get underway in midweek, the teams both managers put out on Saturday are sure to be different than their usual, preferred starting line-ups.

Notts will face Birmingham City on Wednesday, whilst Liverpool's schedule is slightly kinder as they prepare to face Everton on Thursday, albeit they will get a shorter rest after that game when they are back in league action on Sunday, the same day as Notts.

Still, regardless of the personnel involved, the visitors will be strong at the back and certainly tough to break down, and thus it is up to Liverpool to ensure they follow in Sunderland's footsteps and get off to a lively start in order to breach their opponents' back line before it is fully switched on.

On top of this, the Reds will want to do everything they can to test goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain this weekend. The England international joined Notts on loan from Arsenal this summer after an injury to number one stopper Carly Telford, but she has played just three full games all year for club and country - including her debut for the Nottingham based club last Sunday.

Though she is a top goalkeeper, Chamberlain could still be quite rusty and lacking match sharpness, so Liverpool will want to take advantage of this if that is the case - and the only way they can find out if it is is by getting plenty of shots on target on Saturday.

Notts will have the task of containing the lively and dimensional attack that Liverpool boast, with both strength and speed necessary if they are to keep them out.

At the other end, they will need to be far more clinical too if they are take a result home from Merseyside. Sunderland's defence is arguably better than Liverpool's, so their creative attacking force should see more chances against the Reds, but these will only count for something if they are able to apply the finish necessary to keep the pressure up on those above them in the table.

Key players

As she did last week, Liverpool's Fara Williams will play a significant role in the game on Saturday. Two goals, though one may be credited as an assist, and a sublime showing that indicated no signs of tiredness following her World Cup exploits, helped the Reds to a surprisingly comfortable victory over the Gunners.

Williams will need to bring more of her battling side to the match this weekend though, as Notts County are a very physical team who will present a real fight in midfield. Her creativity and ability to dictate a game will be crucial once again though if Liverpool are to string together back-to-back wins.

Another key player for Liverpool will be Oshoala. Against Arsenal, the Nigerian showed her composure in front of goal with a special lob to ensure three points for her side, with her experience at this summer's World Cup perhaps having an immediate impact as she proved to be extremely clinical, taking her one chance majestically having been guilty of missing some key opportunities prior to the mid-season break.

Whether Oshoala can continue to display this is a question that will only be answered over time, but she is full of confidence at the moment and it is certainly aiding both her personal performances, as well as the team's, and should continue to do so this weekend if she gets the chances.

As for Notts, the positives of Jess Clarke not going to the World Cup with England, something that was a huge surprise given her consistent inclusion and impact in qualifying, were shown last weekend as she got her name on the scoresheet in their defeat to Sunderland.

The incredibly pacey, creative and clinical winger will be a real handful for Liverpool on Saturday with her fresh legs and burning desire to impress ahead of the Lionesses' qualifying campaign for the 2017 European Championships, especially with the Reds' full-backs keen on getting forward at every opportunity.

Ellen White and Rachel Williams then provide Clarke with options to link-up with, and the three have done so to devastating affect so far this season, combining to score nine of the team's 13 goals in the WSL this year, and so Liverpool's back line will be in for a tough day out as the three look to use their speed and strength to break through and cause problems on Merseyside at the weekend.

Prediction

One can expect the game to be as tight as the three previous encounters between these two sides, with goals at a premium given Notts' attention on fixing problems at the back that occurred last week and Liverpool's generally strong defence.

Fatigue, which could've played a part in Notts' side last week given that five of their players travelled to Canada this summer, is likely to have less of an affect now too, which will make for an even closer affair with neither side to have a real advantage in the game.

Notts will be determined to get back to winning ways after seeing their four game winning streak and seven game unbeaten run come to an end last week, whilst Liverpool will be desperate to avoid defeat as they have done every time this year after winning.

Thus, a draw will be the most likely outcome, with both teams hoping for anything but a loss as they aim to keep themselves in the race for a Champions League spot.