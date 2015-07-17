Score Club America - Manchester United in International Champions Cup (0-1)

Thank you for being with us today at VAVEL UK for United's first pre-season game. A delight to commentate for you as Morgan Schneiderlin and United's other new signings did delightfully on their debuts. Louis van Gaal will be pleased with a clean sheet. Until United's next game against San Jose Earthquakes, goodbye. You can find me on Twitter at @HarryRobinson64 or see my other work here. You can read Jake Parker's match report here on VAVEL.

Morgan Schneiderlin has been speaking to MUTV after his goalscoring debut, he says: "It was good. We did some good things today and it was good to start with a win. We tried our best. We can correct some things but it's just a friendly and we have some more to come. I was told to go to the far post because he [LvG] knows I got the sneaky ones at Southampton. A great ball from Mata. We need to get ready and fit for the Premier League. I am very happy, I have settled in well. There is no better way to do so then go on a tour & get to know each other better."

The best players on the pitch were Mogrna Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Andreas Pereira and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Matteo Darmian looked excellent on the right flank while his opposite, Luke Shaw also looked great on the left flank. Michael Carrick was quiet but as assured as ever. Memphis full of flair, as was Pereira. Schneiderlin and Schweinsteiger the perfect additions to United's midfield. They have made it solid, and it now protects a weak centre back pairing. Excellent signings, excellent youngsters, excellent first run out for United. Only one goal from Schneiderlin but a great header and the performance, the building up of fitness is the key thing, and that has been done.

FULL TIME: Club America 0-1 Manchester United. Schneiderlin's debut goal 5 minutes in gives the Reds a winning start to the campaign to retain the International Champions Cup. Diaz hit the post for Club America but United looked very impressive for the first 55 minutes, using 22 different players.

89' Last couple of minutes and United are heading towards an opening game win in their pre-season thanks to Schneiderlin's early goal. 1 minute added on.

82' Free-kick from Andrade is shocking as he flies well over the crossbar. Smalling picked up a booking for a hanfball which gave the freekick away.

80' United have a traditional mess up in defence. Lindegarrd slips as the backpass comes, plays it to Evans who hoofs it straight to Club America. They nutmeg one defender before shooting just wide.

76' United have a fantastic chance. Wilson and Januzaj are taken out on the edge of the area but the latter gets back up, feints and shoots hard with his left. Goalkeeper produces a great hand to parry it out of danger.

73' Club America have their best chance of the match. Chris Smalling gifts them the ball and with four on three, a poor ball leaves them with a cross very near to the post at a difficult angle and the post is what they hit, Lindegaard looking on. Remains United's lead but very far from comfortable.

70' Bit of tactical analysis. Ander Herrera dropping very deep consistently throughout this second half. Everytime United have possession in defence, he comes towards them and provides an option for the defenders when they need it. Then, he starts a quick attack with the space around him, as shown here. Interesting from van Gaal and it's working because, unlike, last season, United are losing the ball very little in their half.

68' Schneiderlin's 5th minute header is still the only thing separating these two sides and Club America have six pairs of fresh legs now. United certainly not comfortable in the lead, another goal would see to that though.

66' A long break in the play as Club America make 6 substitutions.

60' Impressive start to the second half has now died down slightly. Club America with a few chances, Blackett and Evans both look a bit dodgy as centre back and left back. Mexican wave now going around the stadium.

54' Januzaj has a great effort from the edge of the area. This young United team in the second half are doing fantastically. Less secure defensively but Schweinsteiger is protecting them in that department. Creating chances every couple of minutes. This time Januzaj hits just wide.

50' BOOKING: Andreas Pereira is booked for a late challenge. Probably quite harsh given the stature of the match.

49' Bastian Schweinsteiger getting cheered when he touches the ball. I think he might enjoy this.

48' Again Pereira is skilful. Paddy McNair with a great, curving ball into the area but it drifts behind everyone. Pereira sneaks past his defender with a little dummy before shooting just wide of the far post.

46' Pereira starting his pre-season off very well. Speedy run on the left flank before crossing well into Wilson, cut out well by the defence though.

KICK-OFF: Back underway in Seattle with a completely different Manchester United line-up. Key take away, is that Schweinsteiger is playing!

So, second half line up will be: Lindegaard; McNair, Smalling, Evans, Blackett: Schweinsteiger, Herrera; Lingard, Pereira, Januzaj; Wilson.

45' HALF TIME: Fantastic first half performance from United, made exciting by new boy Memphis Depay who has been stunningly good with his vision and little tricks every now and then. Schneiderlin excellent in protecting the defence and combining with Carrick, as well as grabbing the opening goal in the early minutes. Club America 0-1 Manchester United.

40' Great goalkeeping from Sam Johnstone who is having a good appearance in this first half. Rushes out brilliantly quick to grab the ball from around the legs, impressive.

38' Rooney has been very quiet so far today but he's picked out by Memphis with a one touch flicked pass over the defence but his long range shot as the defenders closed in on him goes wide.

36' Memphis Depay doesn't seem to be keeping up with the 'philosophy'. Ashley Young comes bursting to his left as he has the ball on the edge of the area, but Memphis shoots himself, often a feature of his confidence but also one of selfishness that has been seen throughout his career at PSV and in the Dutch national side.

35' 10 minutes of the second half left and United are far more comfortable in midfield then they looked last season. As Bryan Robson tweeted his support for him, he is having a superb debut in shielding United's rather weak defence and spurring on attacks as well, having already given the Reds the lead.

33' A few moments of hecticness. Blind should concede a penalty with a fierce tackle in the area, before United counter attack with the referee playing on and Depay is scythed down. Young carries on but Rooney's shot from his cross is saved. Sambueza is booked for his challenge on Depay, coming in from behind poorly.

SUBSTITUTION: Paolo Goltz OFF Eric Pimentel ON Injury forces Goltz after half an hour.

30' PHOTO: Manchester United celebrate Morgan Schneiderlin's debut goal after 5 minutes

29' United are attacking very well and building them from midfield. The final ball could still do with some work because their losing it in the final third. Another goal should come soon for van Gaal's side, both in terms of how they are playing and what they should be playing.

25' Luke Shaw was said to be on a fitness program during his summer break and it looks to have paid off. Much like Darmian, he is looking very quick down his flank and hopefully we'll see more of that during the season.

22' Depay provider again, feeds Rooney through but the flag goes up. So far, he's doing what Di Maria was signed to do. Have the flair that spices up this, now, very balanced United side. He's got it and it's great to watch.

17' Shaw gives away a free-kick a yard away from the penalty area with a silly shove. Sambueza blasts it straight at a strong United wall, waste of a chance for Club America.

16' Both Jones and Blind are drifting very, very wide which forces, intentionally, Carrick and Schneiderlin to drop in and allow Darmian and Shaw to burst forward when Johnstone has the ball in goal.

15' In the first quarter of an hour, United have been impressive and the new signings especially. Depay with his flair, has produced some wonderful backheels, a delicious pass to an offside Mata while Darmian is a constant threat on the right and Schneiderlin is the missing link in this side, the completion of the midfield alongside Carrick. Do remember this is a Mexican club though.

13' Young zips a great cross into Mata, who is consistently roaming in and around the box, who shoots straight at the goalkeeper.

10' Depay with a superb pass through into Mata's path but the Spaniard drifts just offside. Understanding quickly building between Memphis and his teammates.

9' United getting into the groove now. Depay, Mata, Young and Rooney connect beautifully to create a half-chance while Darmian is bombing down the right flank constantly.

Manchester United Starting XI: Johnstone, Darmian, Jones, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Schneiderlin, Young, Mata, Memphis, Rooney

03:00. One hour to go until kick-off in Seattle. Team news should be out from the sides soon.

Predicted Manchester United line-up: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Schweinsteiger, Schneiderlin; Depay, Pereira, Mata; Rooney.

So, what kind of line up should we expect from Louis van Gaal and his coaching staff today? They'll be experimenting hugely, especially in the first fixture, with the new signings and the youngsters - Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira and Sean Goss.

New signings Schneiderlin and Schweinsteiger are expected to start the game, likely going off at half time, in midfield while Matteo Darmian will play at right-back. Andreas Pereira is one United's best young prospects and he could play in front of the deep pairing of Schweinsteiger and Schneiderlin in a more attacking role, as he does for Brazil U20.

Pre-season is a time for experimenting and building fitness back up after a rest. Who could start for United tonight, out of their deep selection of midfielders?

Meanwhile, new signing Morgan Schneiderlin is very excited with pre-season starting at his new club, which he called 'the biggest club in the world.'

"I am ready. I have waited a long time. I could have left before but I feel this is the right moment for me. I feel physically in the best shape as possible.

"I hope I will settle in quickly and that we will win titles. That’s what the most important thing is, that is what the club deserves. if I look back and win titles, it will be the best thing ever. The aim for a club like Manchester United is to win everything.

"I am the happiest man in the world to join the biggest team in the world. Last year I had a good year with Southampton. I felt good, feel like I progressed and now I’m ready for Manchester United. When you look at the badge, the stadium, it’s the biggest club in the world."

Louis van Gaal said this week ahead of the match: “I have to say to the players, you have to fight for your position. Never is it secure in top sport, even my position is not secure as you know. But also the players have to fight.

“Morgan Schneiderlin has to fight Schweinsteiger, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, these are the players who can play in the centre of midfield. Matteo Darmian has to fight with [Antonio] Valencia, he knows that."

“Michael Carrick knows it also, at the end of the season I have told him.”

United opposition scout Marcel Bout says that he expects another comfortable win for the Reds, 12 years after that win, the Dutchman tweeted: "My analysis of the opposition says that we should win convincingly :)"

The last, and only, time these two sides met was in 2003 when a brace from Diego Forlan and one from Ruud van Nistlerooy saw United finish 3-1 winners.

Who is in the squad? Here's the full list of players Louis van Gaal has taken with him, Rafael Da Silva is absent as he looks to be on his way out of the club.

Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo and Javier Hernandez will join up with the squad on July 25th, in time for the final fixture against Paris Saint-Germain.

All four signings have been included in the pre-season squad while there are other big talking points from Van Gaal's selection. Victor Valdes was left out of it and van Gaal confirmed last night that Valdes will be sold this summer, despite joining just six months ago in the January transfer window.

Then, on Saturday 11th July, United confirmed the signing of Torino right-back Matteo Darmian before the following Monday saw the signings of the midfield duo of Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger and Southampton's Morgan Schneiderlin confirmed as well.

Van Gaal said that Depay is "one of the few high-talented boys of his age", while the player himself said it was "it's a dream come to true to be here", at what he says is "the biggest club in the world."

Manchester United have been very busy ahead of coming to the States. On Friday 10th July, Memphis Depay was unveiled at the Old Trafford and was heavily praised by manager Louis van Gaal.

The Mexican Champions have just one game left after facing United this morning, they'll face Benfica on July 28th at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Having been losing at 75 minutes, Andrade scored a daisy cutter from outside the box before Rivera replicated the goal, exactly, to given America the win.

After that 2-1 loss, America hit back in their second game. Facing San Jose Earthquakes, who United will play after this morning's match, Las Águilas came out winners this time, with goals from Andres Andrade and Francisco Rivera giving them a late 2-1 victory.

Here are the highlights from America's opening game loss to Galaxy:

Club America began the competition off with a 2-1 loss to LA Galaxy. All the attention was on Los Galaticos as Steven Gerrard made his debut for the side in a 45 minute appearance. Meanwhile, Gerrard's former teammate Robbie Keane pulled off a sublime touch, a stunning take down from Juninho's pass. America took the lead thanks to Darwin Quintero but Keane's equaliser following that touch wads capitalised on, with the winning goal for Galaxy from Alan Gordon.

This is United's first game of pre-season, having flown out to Seattle on Monday. Meanwhile, Club America are ready to play in their third game of the pre-season tournament, the International Champions Cup.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of the early morning fixture between Club America and Manchester United. Today's game kicks off at 04:00 AM in the UK but there's plenty to dicuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.