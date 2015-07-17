Tottenham Hotspur release away kit

Today, the Tottenham Hotspurs have released their away kit for the 2015-16 season. The kit is light blue with a large dark blue panel behind the sponsor with blue horizontal stripes getting smaller as you move towards the bottom of the kit.

The shorts are dark blue with the socks alternating light and dark blue stripes horizontally. The Under Armour logo and team logo are white on both the shirt and shorts. They will be wearing this kit for the first time against the MLS All-Stars in Colorado on July 29th.

Goalkeeper kit

The goalkeeper kit is an all yellow kit with the same blue horizontal stripes like the outfield players' away shirt, but the stripes are only prevalent on the sleeves.

The Under Armour and team logo is black on both the shorts and shirts. The socks only have one stripe across the sock. The kit is modeled by Hugo Lloris, who will be missing in action for the next couple of months after a wrist injury.

Non-selling tactic?

If you look in the picture above, star striker Harry Kane is modeling the kit. Some look at this as a tactic that he will be staying the club amidst the rumors about a potential transfer to Manchester United.

United are rumored to be looking for strikers after Falcao returned from loan and the transfer of Robin van Persie to Fenerbahce. The question is, will Kane want to play second fiddle for a Champions League competing side or star at his boyhood club?

How often will they wear the kit?

The Spurs' home shirt is white and is often the kit they choose to wear in the big matches. In most cases, their white kit does not clash with most of the home kits of the other teams within the league. With that in mind, how often will they be wearing this kit?

Taking on something new

Under Armour signed a five-year deal with Spurs beginning in 2012. The company based in Maryland, USA wanted to make their splash in the football scene and did by joining up with Tottenham. After seven years with Puma, Spurs signed a 50 million pound deal with Under Armour.

Daniel Levy said that they were the perfect partners due to their ambition and global aspirations.