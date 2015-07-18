Who can reignite the exciting wide man trend at Bradford City?

Wingers at Bradford City always have big boots to fill, in the eyes of those in the stands.

Over the last few years, the flanks have consisted of nothing but fan favourites at Valley Parade, with pace, trickery, moments of magic and appreciation for the fans always key characteristics of the men operating on the flanks.

Supporters are happy to concede that the players are not always the most complete or effective footballers, with an inability to use their weaker foot frequent, whilst wildly off target efforts at goal from distance are also common, but they will accept the players in these moments because they know that, occasionally, one of these shots will fly in, whilst their ability to beat a man and deliver a good cross, the majority of the time, is essential for the team going forward.

A winger in a Bradford City shirt will score at least one or two goals from crosses in a claret and amber shirt, on top of the odd goal of the month, or even season, contender, as well as netting some scrappy but crucial strikes too.

Overall though, their general entertainment factor, marvellous work-rate and unmatchable pace seals their place fondly in the memories of fans for years to come, with many becoming cult heroes on Midland Road.

Johnson's legacy

This era of exciting wingers at Valley Parade really began back in 2006. Following a miserable few years at Bradford, consisting of relegation from the Premier League in 2001 and relegation from the second tier in 2004, City signed Jermaine Johnson on a one-year deal from Jamaican side Tivoli Gardens after the winger had impressed in loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and Oldham Athletic.

In a struggling Bantams side then situated in League One, Johnson shone, playing 27 league games and scoring four goals in the first half of the season before drawing inevtiable interest from clubs higher up the English football pyramid. His incredible pace, wicked strike and mesmerising footwork made him an instant favourite with the fans, especially with them struggling for inspiration at the time, but it also made him a target of six-figure bids that a club like Bradford could not resist for long.

Despite turning down a £250,000 bid from Derby County in January 2007, City would eventually have to sell the player when Sheffield Wednesday came in with a sum of money in excess of Derby's offer.

Johnson's spell at Valley Parade came to an early conclusion too at home to Yeovil Town on January 27 when he was memorably dismissed on 81 minutes for dissent, arguing passionately with the officials as they disallowed a City goal for offside, the referee's assistant claiming the winger had flicked the ball onto a teammate in an illegal position, when it in fact came off a defender instead.

The Bantams were trailing 2-0 when the linesman raised his flag and Johnson's desire to win was immediately evident as he ran around with utter disbelief on his face, knowing the goal would lift his team who were in serious trouble at the wrong end of the table. He got a red card for his troubles, but also a rousing applause from his adoring fans as he disappeared down the tunnel at Valley Parade for the last time in a claret and amber shirt.

His time at Bradford was short, but it was certainly sweet as Johnson is fondly remembered by the fans on Midland Road despite enjoying nothing more than a six-month stay before joining Wednesday, whilst his impact was certainly telling in the long-term.

Daley proves to be perfect replacement

The big problem at Bradford after this was establishing a suitable replacement for Johnson. So, who better than the man keeping him out of Jamaica's national team at the time, another winger by the name of Omar Daley?

With Johnson's departure seemingly imminent, manager Colin Todd was pro-active in the January transfer window, bringing in Daley five days before his compatriot left the club, with the new signing making his debut in the same game during which his teammate bid Valley Parade farewell.

Daley's pace and obvious skill was immediately apparent and as quickly effective at Bradford, with him opening his account for the Bantams with a 25-yard rocket in March against Rotherham United, the type of goal the City faithful would become accustomed to seeing from Daley during his four years with the club.

Still, his energetic, exciting performances could not stop Bradford from being relegated in his first season with them, as they found themselves in the fourth tier of English football for the first time since 1981.

In League Two and in his first full campaign in claret and amber, the Jamaican winger thrived though, producing the incredibly prolific form City needed from him if they were to climb out of the division.

Despite a shaky few games in the second half of that 2007-08 season, the player pushed through and was quick to regain his confidence as he became an integral part of both his club's and country's teams.

With tricks up his sleeve, the ability to play a well-weighted through ball and a wicked right foot on him, which was especially well-utilised on the left-wing, Daley was key going forward for the Bantams during his spell with the club, even if he did not lead them to any real success as a result.

Just as the player started to really settle in at the club though, injuries would intervene and two surgeries meant he was missing for the most part of 2009 and 2010.

His marvellous volley against Bury in early 2011 will be the one moment that comes to the mind of Bradford fans when his name is mentioned, a strike which was named as Mitre's Goal of the Year in 2012, but only shortly after scoring this, Daley would be loaned out to Rotherham as the writing started to appear on the wall.

At the end of the 2010-2011 season, the winger was released by Bradford City after making 116 appearances, scoring 14 goals, and the need for a showman out wide returned.

Kyel Reid, the pick of the lot?

In the summer of 2011, Bradford City appointed Phil Parkinson as their new manager, and his first signing was that of Kyel Reid from Charlton Athletic.

Aged 24 upon arrival with caps for England's under-17, under-18 and under-19 sides on his CV, Reid was expected to be the perfect man to take the baton off of Daley and continue to make City a side who had game-changing wingers to turn to - and he did not disappoint.

Though Johnson was perhaps the best footballer of the the three, with Daley coming in second, Reid was the most influential as he went on to play a significant role in three marvellous years for Bradford City.

In his first season at the club, Reid was heavily relied on by Parkinson to help the side escape a relegation dogfight as the potential of non-league football continued to frighten fans. The winger's incredible pace, direct play and ability to make things happen helped Bradford out of some sticky situations and was so often the reason they were able to turn games around - most notably away at Torquay United in February 2012 when a goal and an assist in a matter of minutes from him turned the game into a 2-1 win for City, after they had trailed 1-0.

The 2012-13 season, a memorable one for the Bantams as they twice made the trip to Wembley, was an injury-plagued one for Reid in truth, with him not playing the most important role in the team's run to the League Cup final, a game in which he didn't even feature as he sat on the bench as an unused substitute in the Bradford's 5-0 defeat to Swansea City.

However, just months later, Reid produced arguably his greatest performance in claret and amber in the League Two play-off final against Northampton Town, his incredible positivity helping City take a 3-0 lead in at half time that would ultimately send them into the third tier again after a six year absence.

Whilst Johnson and Daley were more effective on their day and far more technically gifted, Reid was more hard-working and gave the team consistency out wide, as opposed to his side waiting to see whether the good or bad Reid had turned up today. They knew what to expect from him and got nothing less every week.

Not the best crosser of the ball and incredibly one-footed, the 27-year-old was not perfect, but he was a magnificent outlet for the Bantams and one of the best wide men a third tier club could ask for. He always rose to the occasion and was simply thrilling to watch when he got his head down and just ran with the ball.

A horrible injury concerning his anterior cruciate ligament in January 2014, in a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United, spelled the end of his City career though, with Reid leaving for Preston North End in the summer of last year, and the club have failed to replace him properly since he was subbed off 18 months ago at Bramall Lane.

Current void

At the moment, City cannot boast a player to fit into their beloved wide, show man category. The 2014-15 season saw Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates try their best to win the appreciation of the fans and add their names to the list of those adored before them, but, despite both scoring in that historic win over Chelsea in the FA Cup, neither was really exciting enough in their performances to match their predecessors.

Halliday was a great player. He joined on loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the season in a deal that would be made permanent in January, albeit only on a six-month contract. Strong, hard-working and effective, almost like the Bantams' very own James Milner, the Scotsman always did the job asked of him despite often playing in the centre of the park, as opposed to his natural left-wing position.

Yeates, on the other hand, was a frustrating figure to watch for those in the home stands at Valley Parade. After setting an extremely high standard with a stunning solo effort in his second appearance for the club, a 4-0 win over Carlisle United, the 30-year-old struggled to hit these heights again.

The start of his 2014-15 season was promising, with a couple of goals to his name by October, including the winner when the Bantams beat Preston at Deepdale to end their opposition's 12 month run at home without defeat. However, an injury before Christmas interrupted his form and he was unable to rediscover it in the new year, with his lack of a sustained impact resulting in his release this summer.

Filipe Morais is certainly an exciting player to watch on the right-wing, with him really having made a name for himself in Bradford after signing for the Bantams following his release from Stevenage last summer. He impressed on trial with the club and earned himself a short-term deal, one that was extended when it came up for renewal in January of this year following a superb first half of the season.

With wonderous skill, most notably the ability to frequently execute the 'elastico' trick made famous by a certain Ronaldinho, and a strong work rate that sees him track back well, Morais is more than appreciated at Valley Parade and is undoubtedly one of the team's most talented footballers.

However, he does not have the same pace and directness as the likes of Johnson, Daley and Reid, whilst a shot at goal is often the last thing on his mind, not the first.

Potential candidates to resurrect the showman theme?

Parkinson has signed two wingers already this summer, and fans will hope that one of them can prove to be the man to succeed Reid.

Josh Morris was the first arrival, a Blackburn Rovers youth product aged 23 who has previously enjoyed loan spells with Yeovil, Rotherham, Carlisle and Fleetwood Town, but he presents an option that will be more like Halliday, it appears, with him able to play both out wide and in the centre due to his great battling, good distribution and close control.

The man more likely to replace Reid's excitement factor will be Mark Marshall.

Speaking to the Telegraph and Argus about the 28-year-old's arrival from Port Vale, Parkinson described Marshall as a man who can add "pace and power to the team," whilst he believes that the player's "ability to go past players in a one v one situation" will give Bradford "a really good attacking option."

If these attributes do not remind fans of Johnson and his successors, then the manager's comment that Marshall is "a Reidy type of player" sets an entertaining expectation in concrete.

Marshall himself even acknowledges that, whilst he doesn't "like to compare [himself] to anyone," he and Reid have "similar attributes" and thus he is sure to be aware of what the Preston player previously brought to City's team, and what he will be expected to do as a result.

Pre-season is already underway for the Bantams and so opportunities have already begun for Marshall to bring something special to the left wing, whilst Morais works his magic on the right.

Entertainment will also produce results

If Marshall can supply Bradford with a Reid-style of play this season, not only will the fans be satisfied and thoroughly entertained, but the team will benefit magnificently too.

If he can hit the ground running and Morais has half the season he did last year, then City will be an attacking force to be reckoned with in League One as they aim for promotion again.

Parkinson has recruited numerous attacking options this summer, with Morris and Marshall coming in as well as striker Steve Davies and forward Jonathan Lewis, to make up for a lack of goals last season and the departure of creative goal-scorer Jon Stead.

Combine these signings with the current options in the squad of James Hanson and Billy Clarke, and Bradford certainly look like they will be a marvellous team to watch going forward in the coming campaign, and success in the attacking third can only translate to good results, whilst another showman is born out wide and the legacy continues.