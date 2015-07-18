Manchester City 1-0 Melbourne City: Nasri's sweet strike settles exciting clash

A sweetly-struck volley finish from Samir Nasri ensured Manchester City picked up another pre-season victory in Australia, after 90 minutes of exciting football for all to enjoy.

Manuel Pellegrini made a few alterations to his side - boasting a mix of both youth and experience in the starting line-up. Centre-back and captain Vincent Kompany, Gäel Clichy, Yaya Touré and Jesús Navas were amongst the established first-team players within the team; whilst Pablo Maffeo, Cameron Humphreys, Manu García and Brandon Barker all looked to seize their respective opportunities after impressing in midweek.

Mix of youth and experience

Melbourne City's goalkeeper Tando Velaphli, had to be alert on a number of occasions to deny the sky Blues as they pounded the pressure on their visitors for the majority of the match.

An inviting cross was swung into the box, with the Melbourne players desperate to latch onto the delivery and give Willy Caballero a test in-between the City goal.

End-to-end action throughout

However, the experienced Argentine was quick off his line and collected the danger. Just moments later though, Caballero's blushes were saved after he rushed his kick, it bounced backwards off a team-mate and fell into the path of an opposing player with the goal gaping.

Thankfully for City though, Kompany was alert to the danger and made a vital charging block to put striker Wade Dekker off taking a crack at goal, and Caballero eventually took hold of the ball again.

Yaya Touré was unlucky not to break the deadlock, 19 minutes in. He stood to take a free-kick, struck it well and it swerved goalwards, but rattled the crossbar before bouncing out of play.

Two minutes later, Touré was involved in the action once more. The rampaging powerhouse ran through midfield with the ball at his feet, before teeing off Barker ahead of him. The talented youngster shaped to shoot, but his body position was out-of-sync as he watched on in frustration as his effort flashed wide of the far post.

Nasri missed a chance of his own to open the scoring, just before the half-hour mark. City had the hosts pinned in their own half and were passing the ball on the edge of the area. Nasri played a neat give-and-go with Touré yards away from the box, the Ivorian flicked it towards the Frenchman's path, but Nasri's resulting shot bobbled wide of the mark with the close-range chance going begging.

Stefan Mauk had the opportunity of the game though, and somehow it was still goal-less afterwards. Melbourne drove forward on the counter attack - which was rarely a feature of the first-half in truth, and a low ball was fizzed into the box for Mauk to slot home from a few yards out. Somehow, the contact on the ball was poor and he watched on in agony as his effort ballooned over the crossbar.

Navas did well initially to skip past his marker on the edge of the box, but his finishing let him down as his strike flashed off the side netting with the goal there for the taking.

Harry Novillo came narrowly close to giving Melbourne the lead, but was thwarted in his tracks as Caballero made a fantastic fingertip save to parry his audacious strike on the edge of the box.

Barker went on another mazy run towards the edge of the box after some neat link-up play with Nasri on his left, but was unlucky not to score his second goal in two games as his curling effort floated inches wide of the far post with Velaphili scrambling to get fingertips to it.

Novillo had the home fans on their feet after some excellent skill inside the box to beat his marker, before his cute chip beyond Caballero saw the ball trickle towards the goal-line. However, it bounced an inch or two wide, which had Melbourne supporters with their heads in their hands everywhere.

The clock was ticking, and despite all of the chances, the scores were still level and nicely poised at nil-nil.

However, with five minutes remaining City found their goal. Nasri took a touch to control a deep cross in the box before thumping his volley into the top corner of the net - nothing that Velaphili, who was excellent, could have done to stop the strike. One of real top quality.

The Citizens have AS Roma and Real Madrid in the next six days before they go back to England with the new campaign only a few weeks away.