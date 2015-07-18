Sunderland 4-0 Chelsea: Lady Black Cats put four past leaders without reply

Sunderland Ladies convincingly overcame Chelsea on Saturday evening to climb to second in the FA WSL 1 table, winning 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Beth Mead.

Speaking to the Lady Black Cats' website ahead of the fixture, manager Carlton Fairweather said he "fully expect[ed] the game to be a tough test for [Sunderland]" given the Blues' "current form and the strength within their squad," which he believes "boast[s] a good mix of youth and experience."

However, Fairweather was upbeat about his side's chances in the game, saying that they would "look to build on the win [last week against Notts County] and keep the momentum going that [they have] built in the first half of the season."

Sunderland have been the season's surprise package thus far, sitting pretty in fourth after seven games, only after Notts County's win earlier today, with victories over two of last year's top three, Liverpool and Birmingham City, to boast.

They were looking to overcome the only member of that top three remaining today by defeating Chelsea, but it was sure to be a tall order.

Even first half sees teams unable to be separated

Despite many predicting there to be a huge gulf in class between the two sides, Sunderland more than held their own and arguably even edged a very equal first 45 minutes.

New signing Stephanie Roche got the first shot on target with five minutes gone, striking from the edge of the box only to see Swedish international goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl save well as the Black Cats got off to a lively start.

However, Chelsea grew into the game and would enjoy a good spell in the middle of the first half, Gemma Davison cutting inside and forcing a great save out of Hilde Gunn Olsen, Sunderland's new goalkeeper recruited during the mid-season break, before a low cross just evaded the lunge of Eniola Aluko on the half hour mark.

Still, Sunderland ended the half the strongest, with Stephanie Bannon nearly lobbing Lindahl, only for the keeper to adjust her footing and gather the ball, before Roche forced her into a more comfortable save just before the break when the Irishwoman headed Victoria Greenwell's cross into the ground and it bounced into the hands of the Swedish stopper.

Dream second half start for the hosts

After matching the league leaders well in the first half, Sunderland came out after the break looking to build upon a strong start to the game and did exactly this by breaking the deadlock with nine minutes gone.

Ji So-Yun saw a free-kick well saved from 20 yards with only two minutes played of the second period, but from there the Black Cats started to enjoy a real purple patch in the game which would be capped with a goal.

Brooke Chaplen was involved constantly early on, being teed up to fire over after good work from Roche and getting a shot on target shortly afterwards, whilst Rachel Furness would also have an effort at goal, but it was top-scorer Mead who opened the scoring when she raced through on goal and slotted home her sixth of the season.

Before Chelsea had time to respond to this, Mead netted another, taking her tally to seven goals in seven games in her debut season in the top flight and giving her newly-promoted side a two goal advantage over the league leaders in the process, the England youth international again using her pace to break through Chelsea's back line before applying another composed finish.

Sunderland enter dream land

Chelsea responded well to going behind, making two changes as Drew Spence and Marija Banusic entered the fray either side of an on target header from Katie Chapman. Aluko had a goal disallowed just after the hour and Olsen made a string of splendid saves to keep her side's two goal lead before it would be added to in the closing stages of the match.

With two goals already chalked up today, Mead completed her hat-trick 17 minutes from time to cap an incredibly clinical performance by the 20-year-old as she claimed the match ball and sealed the win for her side.

She came close to a fourth less than a minute later too, only to find Lindahl equal to her effort from the edge of the box.

Chelsea kept going to give them credit, with Davison firing at goal in the final 15 minutes of the game to keep Olsen on her toes, but Abby Holmes was on hand to make it 4-0 with 10 minutes to play, a stunning 30 yard strike encapsulating Sunderland's high quality display against one of the highest quality opponents they will face all season.

The Lady Black Cats now occupy a Champions League place, sitting in second place in the table having overtaken Notts County and Arsenal, the latter who play tomorrow at home to Birmingham. They are just two points off of Chelsea now, who still lead the way despite defeat.