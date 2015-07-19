How has Mathieu Debuchy fared in his first season for Arsenal?

When Bacary Sagna signed a contract to leave Arsenal and join Manchester City on a free transfer once the summer transfer window opened, Arsene Wenger and his side had just lost a player who had been a mainstay in their defensive line for the best part of a decade.

The attention immediately turned to securing a successor, a player worthy of taking the position and making it his own. Whilst Arsenal had two natural right-backs already on their books in the form of Hector Bellerin and Carl Jenkinson, the latter was loaned to fellow London side West Ham United whereas the former was considered too raw to be thrusted and trusted in the first team.

As such, Mathieu Debuchy was signed from Newcastle for a fee of just around £12 million and the signing seemed perfect. In Debuchy, Wenger had signed an experienced France international, a player who had thrived playing Premier League football with Newcastle and was the right side of 30.

Injuries would end up severely reducing Debuchy’s game time and the Frenchman would conclude the 2014-2015 season having only played 10 league matches for the Gunners and 15 in all competitions. In fact, Debuchy was limited to 808 minutes for Arsenal in the 2014-2015 Premier League as a result of three separate injuries.

The season started well for Debuchy, as the French defender was handed a start in the Community Shield match against Manchester City, which finished in a commanding 3-0 win for the North London side. In the first four games of the season, Arsenal’s new right-back played every minute of each game and was part of a defensive unit showing a level of cohesion, with two clean sheets from four matches.

Following a 0-0 draw in Turkey against Besiktas in the Champions League group stage qualifiers, it was time for the Turkish team to come to the Emirates. Debuchy once again started the game but put Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in peril with a second booking in the 75th minute. Arsenal held a fragile 1-0 lead, courtesy of an Alexis Sanchez strike past Zengin but, had Arsenal conceded, the away goals rule would have meant Besiktas would have prevailed. As it happened, Wenger’s men maintained their clean sheet and secured qualification into the group stages of the Champions League.

The following game, Debuchy kept his place in the starting line-up away at Leicester as Arsenal drew 1-1 and it would be fair to say that, apart from that red card against Besiktas, Debuchy had had a good start to his Gunners career.

First injury

Following the international break, champions of the 2013-2014 Premier League, Manchester City, came to North London and played out an exciting 2-2 draw, with some memorable goals coming from Chilean forward, Sanchez and English midfielder, Jack Wilshere.

However, whilst the point may have been a decent one for Arsenal, this was a disastrous game for Debuchy. An ankle injury sustained in the 81st minute would rule out Debuchy for almost three months, causing him to miss 17 games in the period.

Fellow summer signing, Calum Chambers, a £16 million acquisition from Southampton, deputised for Debuchy at right-back and, although his performances were steady enough, the English defender looked clumsy in the full-back position, where his lack of agility and pace made him an easy target for wingers with an eye to exploit.

Back in time for Christmas

Debuchy returned from his ankle injury on the 9th of December and started against Galatasaray in the group stages of the Champions league in a 4-1 victory, lasting 77 minutes before being substituted. The next game was against old-team Newcastle and, once again, Debuchy started as Arsenal won 4-1.

The two games were not exactly similar, though, with the difference being that the Frenchman was not subbed off against Newcastle and, instead of playing in his familiar right-back position, Debuchy played as a centre-back next to Per Mertesacker.

With Koscielny injured, Debuchy played as the centre-back next to Mertesacker in the next game as Arsenal travelled to Merseyside to play Liverpool. The game would culminate in a 2-2 draw, with Martin Skrtel grabbing an equaliser deep in injury-time but the game is significant in Debuchy’s Arsenal career; he scored his first Arsenal goal against the red team from Merseyside, as well as being excellent throughout the match.

The infamously tricky Christmas period was navigated with relative ease by Debuchy and his Arsenal colleagues, with two 2-1 wins in two days against London rivals West Ham and QPR. The French defender played those matches at right-back and played the full 90 minutes on both occasions.

New Year, new injury, new replacement

2015 did not begin well for Debuchy and Arsenal, as the Gunners slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Southampton, a game famous for two horrendous errors from Wojciech Szczęsny that got him dropped from the team, along with an incident regarding the smoking of a cigarette in the showers. However bad the Polish goalkeeper’s errors were that day, Debuchy too was less-than-average in his performance on New Year’s Day.

10 days later, and it was time for Stoke to come to the Emirates. The Gunners ended up recording a 3-0 victory against the Potters but in the 13th minute, Debuchy once again suffered an injury that would keep him out for three months. Following a shoulder-barge from Marko Arnautovic, Debuchy dislocated his shoulder and the consequential surgery and rehabilitation forced the French defender to miss 15 matches in Arsenal’s season.

Moreover, if the injury was not bad enough, the repercussions would add insult. For it was around this period that young Catalan-born right-back, Hector Bellerin, was given a chance in the first team by Wenger. The Calum Chambers experiment had failed, or at least shown up obvious weaknesses in his game, so Wenger decided to trust the incredibly pacey Bellerin as Arsenal’s full-back.

The then 19-year-old would end up proving Wenger’s trust was not without basis as he played well for Arsenal, providing width and pace down the right flank. At the start of the season, Bellerin was certainly not ready, as his performance against Dortmund in September as Arsenal lost 2-0 in the Champions League group stages proved, but come the middle of the campaign, the boy had become a man.

Rare spring showing

It would not be until the middle of April that Debuchy would play again for Arsenal. The Frenchman started and played the full 90 minutes of the 2-1 semi-final victory against Reading in the FA Cup. Debuchy looked good against Reading, as should be expected from a player of his international pedigree against Championship opposition, and seemed to have benefitted greatly from the extra-time he was given to rest following the recovery of his shoulder – the Frenchman was in fact declared fit at the beginning of April.

This game would be the last Debuchy would play for the 2014-2015 season as he received another injury that caused him to be out for a month and miss six games. Fit for the FA Cup final, however, Wenger preferred to play Bellerin and justifiably so, as the young Spaniard was part of a back four that shutdown Aston Villa completely, not even allowing the Birmingham side a true effort on goal, as Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners.

Unanswered questions

Could the semi-final match against Reading have been Debuchy’s last game for the Gunners? Or is there still a place for him in Wenger’s team? The French defender has proved his versatility, having filled in at centre-back when necessary and is an experienced performer at right-back, where he was good in the handful of matches he played for Arsenal.

With the emergence of Hector Bellerin and the fact that Debuchy will be 30-years-old come the Community Shield clash against league-winners Chelsea, will the Frenchman be forced to take a squad role or even move on to pastures new?