Aston Villa line up Emmanuel Adebayor signing as Benteke replacement

Life after Christian Benteke has already begun for Aston Villa, with the club chasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor as a potential replacement for the Belgian.

One out, one in

Benteke has agreed personal terms with Liverpool after the Merseyside club met his release clause with a £32.5million offer last week, and he'll have a medical on Monday.

This has seen Villa swoop for a replacement, with Tim Sherwood keen to get his man well before the season begins with a trip to newly promoted AFC Bournemouth on August 8.

Adebayor is the name hot on the manager's lips, with Tottenham keen to offload the wantaway striker sooner rather than later.

Premier League proven

The Togo forward certainly has Premier League credentials, having scored 79 goals in 192 games for Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham since moving to the former in 2006.

However, he's fallen behind starlet Harry Kane and £26million signing Roberto Soldado in the pecking order over the past 18 months.

Re-united with Sherwood?

One major part of any proposed deal could be the player's relationship with Sherwood, who managed Tottenham following the sacking of Andre Villas Boas in the 2013-14 season.

Sherwood had coached at White Hart Lane for a number of years before taking on the part-time managerial role, and he helped Adebayor go on a run of eight goals in 10 games during the second half of the season. This culminated in the striker netting against Villa on the final day of the season, as Spurs ran out 3-0 winners.

Any deal is unlikely to make much of a dent in Villa's transfer kitty, with the London club set to demand less than £5million for Adebayor.

A possible problem

The stumbling block is over his wages, which are fairly hefty, even for a Premier League side. Adebayor currently earns around £100,000 per week at Tottenham, a figure that Villa wouldn't be able to match.

Club owner Randy Lerner is willing to help Sherwood get his man, but reportedly only at the cost of around £60,000 per week, as he continues to search for a buyer of the club.

Another possible replacement for the outgoing Benteke is Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Austin, however the recently relegated side are demanding upwards of £15million for their top scorer, who has a host of top flight admirers.