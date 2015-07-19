Score Adelaide United - Liverpool in pre-season friendly 2015 (0-2)
(Picture: Salmaan Abbas/VAVEL UK)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

12:45. Well, that's all we've got time for today. It was a real test for the Reds, and Adelaide United matched them toe-to-toe at times in the game, but it was two well-worked team goals that saw them through - with James Milner getting his second in two games, and Danny Ings firing his first in a red shirt after good work from fellow summer signing Nathaniel Clyne. Liverpool's bright pre-season continues, with the Reds flying out to Malaysia for their next fixture this Friday. We'll have live coverage of that, and plenty of up-to-date news with Christian Benteke set to join the club in the coming days. Thanks for joining us this evening, as Liverpool prevailed 2-0 over Adelaide. We'll have a match report, courtesy of Oliver Emmerson, to follow - so if you missed parts of the game, make sure to return for that. Again, thank you for choosing VAVEL to follow today's game, and enjoy the rest of your day.

12:42. Adelaide United player Craig Goodwin, a massive Liverpool fan, speaks to LFCTV and says it was a "surreal feeling" to play in front of such a huge crowd. He admits he felt a bit rusty, but hails the experience and says Jordon Ibe was "sensational" and "one to watch", adding that Adam Lallana was "excellent."

12:38. Ings also hails the "unbelievable" sell-out crowd - as the rest of his teammates walk around the pitch and thank those who have turned out to cheer them on in Adelaide.

12:35. Ings says his goal was a "massive moment" to LFCTV, after "lashing" at his previous opportunities in his first two games. He admits he perhaps felt a bit of pressure to get his first, but hopes to build on that by scoring as many goals and getting as many minutes as possible in the coming season. He says the goal is "his trademark run" and that the area he found himself in was where he thinks he is most deadly.

12:33. Some great individual performances, with Milner and Henderson sturdy and reliable in the centre. Gomez impressed in the first-half, whilst Moreno did his job well in the second-half - performing well defensively and offensively. Plenty of other positives, but Jordon Ibe was probably the star man. He was a livewire throughout, and Adelaide never really knew what to do when up against him. Whether it was one, two or three men around him - he always seemed to be one step ahead, and he probably deserved a goal himself, though he got an assist. Despite only really breaking into the first-team only six months ago, Ibe looks set for a bright, bright future on this evidence.

12:30. Yet again, Liverpool come out as winners thanks to their superior quality. Adelaide United made it hard for them, perhaps harder than the two teams before them, but it always seemed like it would just be a case of when, and not if, the Reds got their goal. After coming close in the first-half, James Milner finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute - and Danny Ings got his first goal for his new club, rounding the goalkeeper to roll the ball into an empty net after Nathaniel Clyne's set up. All in all, another good evening's work.

FT: Adelaide United 0-2 Liverpool.

90+3' Final opportunity for the home side to notch a consolation from a free-kick but after Malik pulls down an aerial ball, he's under plenty of pressure and he can only send his shot into the skies.

90+1' You'll Never Walk Alone ringing around the stands in these final minutes of added time. It's been another good workout for the away side, who will leave Australia with two wins from two. Next stop, Malaysia, where they'll look to make it four wins from four friendlies. There, they take on a Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur.

89' Well, that's much more like it. A really well worked goal from the Reds to put a bit of gloss on the result. Another substitution for the home side as Carrusca comes off for Smith.

88' Clyne uses his pace to burst forward through the lines, finding Ings' excellently-timed run with a neat through ball and he takes it beyond Galekovic and slips it in from an angle. Lovely goal from the visitors, which puts the game beyond doubt.

88' GOAL! 2-0 to Liverpool, and it's Ings with his first for the Reds. Great goal.

86' 53,008 inside the Oval this evening. Excellent attendance from the Aussie supporters, as Ings is caught offside trying to reach Henderson's through ball.

85' Markovic wins the ball down the left and finds Lallana inside, but the two are on different wavelengths and the ball is cleared. United break and Cirio looks to cross, but his ball wayward and it falls onto the roof of Mignolet's goal.

84' Liverpool just being careful to retain possession to see this game out. Some good pass and move football being played, with Markovic replacing Allen.

82' Adelaide build a bit of a move in the final third, until Skrtel comes across and again thumps clear.

81' Moreno does well to flick the ball into Allen inside the box, but the midfielder doesn't see the Spaniard's run and instead looks to feed the ball further into the box, and it's easily blocked. Another change for Adelaide United, ex-Southampton youngster Mills coming on in place of Jeggo.

80' Henderson swings in the cross, around 10-yards short of the corner flag, and though Ings rises above everyone else - he can't keep his header down with Galekovic having come off his line. He's visibly frustrated, given how desperate he is to get that first goal in a red shirt.

79' Ings wins a free-kick after going round one side of Malik and slipping the ball round the other. For the hosts, Goodwin is replaced by La Rocca.

77' Good passage of play by Adelaide, who get in behind and win a corner after Lovren throws himself at Jeggo's cross. Goodwin takes the corner, but it's low at the near post and Henderson hooks clear. It reaches Ibe, who plays the ball forward after being held up - but by now his team-mates can't check their runs and it falls through to Galekovic. Unlucky for the winger there.

75' Quarter of an hour remaining at the Adelaide Oval and this game is far from out of sight but Liverpool are still looking bright as Ibe's first touch and control sees him burst away from his man - but he takes one touch too many in trying to get inside the box.

73' Allen moves into Milner's role, with Lucas sat defensively. United just sensing some tired legs here though, as Marrone looks to charge down the right - but Moreno is there to clear for a throw, before dispossessing the full-back a few seconds later.

72' United not down and out yet, as they maintain a period of possession - but they've not made Mignolet work in this second-half. In fact, they've not really created any opportunities as Elrich breaks forward before Milner wins the ball back. But as soon as he picks it up, he loses it, and Elrich moves forward and curls a shot goalwards - it beats Mignolet, but it only clips the outside of the post. Meanwhile, Lucas has come on for goalscorer Milner.

70' Great clearance from Skrtel, who races across to thump away after Jeggo looks to move into the space. Co-commentator Lawrenson, meanwhile, suggesting Lovren will come good this season after trying to hard to live up to his £20 million price tag in his first year.

68' Origi is taken off in place of Ings amidst the celebrations, whilst Henderson is taken out by Carrusca - who goes into the book for his poorly-timed challenge.

67' GOAL! 1-0 to the visitors. Liverpool finally open the scoring, and it's James Milner who turns home from Ibe's cross. He's a yard or so offside, but the Reds won't moan.

66' Still 0-0 disappointingly, but Ings is having words with first-team coach Gary McAllister on the sidelines. Back on the pitch, Moreno's cross is just behind Clyne and his four team-mates in the box. Milner tries his luck from the other side, sending a magnificent low cross aross the six-yard box - but Origi isn't quick enough to read it. A predatory striker would have bured that, but it's still early days for Origi yet.

65' Atmosphere just a little quiet, as Skrtel is forced to clear for a corner. Carrusca puts an outswinger into the area, but Malik can only direct it back out to the corner taker. He plays it to Jeggo, who then turns back to Elrick. He slips and almost gifts it to Ibe, who would've been through on goal, but he manages to get a touch to play it to a team-mate.

64' Ibe again finds Origi down the right inside channel and though his first cross is cleared by Malik, he manages to make space and find a second cross - but no-one is inside the area.

63' Milner wins a free-kick out of Jeggo just inside his own-half, which will give the chance for the hosts to make a sub. Pablo Sanchez replacing Bruce Djite.

61' Allen gives the ball away inside his own, passing straight to Goodwin - but he shoves him off the ball as Skrtel comes across to thump clear.

60' Play momentarily stopped by the referee with Isaias down inside the box, but he's soon back up to his feet. Two-thirds of the way through this game and we're still goalless, though Liverpool are looking a bit more threatening again.

59' Good save from Galekovic. Henderson finds Ibe, who almost tees up a shot and then decides to tee up Lallana - who curls one towards goal, but the 'keeper gets a strong hand to the effort to force a corner - which Malik powers away from danger.

58' Ibe causing problems every time he gets on the ball. Adelaide are having to swarm around him, and that's exactly what he does as he cuts onside and checks onto his right foot. He hits one across goal and towards the far post, but it whistles less than a yard wide. How he deserves a goal here.

57' Henderson places the ball and lines it up, with Milner also taking a look. It's the latter who takes it, but he curls it straight into the wall.

56' Excellent footwork from Isaias, but Jeggo loses the ball. The Reds break, and work it to Ibe - who beats Jeggo and wins a foul after cutting inside. Good direct free-kick opportunity, from around 25-yards, here.

55' 10 minutes into this second-half and yet again, it's been promising from the Reds. Plenty of style but not much substance as Clyne's final ball is again off target, missing Origi in the centre. Ibe is the one impressing the most here, due to the fact he's the only player keen to get the ball and run at the Adelaide defence. Still goalless though, and attacking changes are most likely imminent.

53' Liverpool just pegging the hosts back again, as Moreno charges forward and tries to cross - but Marrone is always in the way. The Spaniard wins a throw, where he flicks it into the path of Allen. He looks back and finds Milner, but he can't beat his man on his way into the area.

52' Ibe puts on the afterburners, driving at the defence before slipping Origi into space. The striker returns a cross towards Ibe, but his header is never troubling Galekovic. More incisive and direct, from Rodgers' side, at least.

51' Henderson takes a second corner from the same spot, and it falls for Lovren - who has a free header, but he hits it into the ground and it flies over the bar. Wasted opportunity from the Croatian centre-half.

50' Malik does well to block Milner's cross from the byline, before blocking Ibe's cross too after he beats Elrick. Henderson comes across to take the corner, but Malik is there again to power a header out of play.

49' Henderson sends it in, and it falls to Skrtel across the other side of the pitch - but his ball back to Allen on the edge of the area is intercepted by the backtracking Cirio and United win the ball back until Jeggo commits a foul.

48' Great ball down the right to Ibe, who deceives Elrick and then beats Goodwin and Malik by dropping his shoulder. He wins a foul out of the former after being caught short of options. Great work from the winger, which will present Henderson with a great chance to whip a free-kick into the box.

47' Not too many changes just yet, but Gomez has been taken off in favour of Alberto Moreno at half-time. More substitutes to come around the hour mark, then. The Spaniard's got a lot to prove here in Adelaide tonight, after Gomez' recent form.

46' And we're back in Adelaide. A sea of red inside the Adelaide Oval hoping to see a bit more goalmouth action in this second 45, as United get us back underway.

11:31. Almost time for the second-half. What and who are you hoping to see after the interval? Tell us at @VAVELLiverpool.

11:29. The standout performer for Liverpool was undoubtedly Joe Gomez. He's only 18, but the versatile defender held his own yet again - strong defensively and equally as capable in getting down the wing. Good pace, strength and a fine footballing brain - his £3.5 million acquisition is looking like good business, even if it is only pre-season.

11:26. A pleasing but also underwhelming first-half then, from the visitors perspective. They've had the better of the game, and they look more likely to find a winner - but they have certainly allowed United to grow into the game. The home side became more of a threat as the first-half grew on, but a raft of changes should liven things up for Rodgers' charges.

11:22. It's all gone a bit flat since a bright opening quarter. James Milner's strike forced Galekovic into a strong side just before the break, but with all of the ball that the visitors have had - they've been poor in front of goal. The Reds are in good shape and they're played some excellent build-up at times, but their application in the final third isn't quite up to speed. Plenty of substitutions at the break, you would suspect.

HT: Adelaide United 0-0 Liverpool.

45' Henderson's first touch allows the ball to get away with him and Goodwin flies down the flank, he switches it towards Cirio - but the ball is too far away from him. Mignolet comes racing off his line to meet it, but slightly misjudges the flight of the ball and ends up tracking it to the right side of the pitch - where he leaps above the forward to head it out for a throw.

44' Origi buys a foul after looking to launch a counter-attack. The striker is likely to be replaced by Ings at the break as the visitors look to find the opening goal. He's put himself about, but he's not really troubled Galekovic with any of the opportunities he's had.

43' As Mark Lawrenson puts it, this game has been intriguing but it hasn't really got spectators off their seat. That's probably a fair summary, as Gomez again uses his strength to shepherd Jeggo out of play. He's probably been the Reds best performer again, though the likes of Milner, Henderson and Lallana have also looked good. Ibe, too, is lively - but Liverpool are still lacking that killer instinct. If they can find it, then there's only one way this game is ending up.

41' Henderson makes his way past two men down the left, before finding Lallana - he plays it central to Milner, who shoots. His effort is blocked by Malik but it takes a fortunate deflection to Origi, but he's not alert enough to shoot. Elrick puts it out of play, but the referee gives a goal kick.

40' Ibe cuts inside to Lallana from the byline, but Marrone is there to block his shot and it doesn't quite run through for Henderson - who makes his way into space.

39' Carrusca somehow escapes a booking despite petulantly kicking the ball away. From the free-kick, Liverpool work it up to Milner - who works space and shoots from the edge of the box, but Galekovic parries it away. Great effort.

38' Quite a competitive game this, with challenges and fouls galore. Not all that much in the way of final third magic though, as Milner yells at Origi to "get at" his man down the left. The Belgian hasn't quite been at his best this evening.

36' Marrone finds Cirio on the flank, and the forward cuts inside - but Gomez does well to lean in on him and use his superior strength to send him to ground and allow Milner win the ball.

35' Excellent challenge by Skrtel on Djite down the right. United just growing into the game now.

34' Liverpool have arguably played as well as they have on the tour at times today, but they're not doing well enough in the final third with their final ball. This game is there for Rodgers' side, but they need someone a little more clinical in the final third - with Clyne surging onto a loose ball and losing it with a poor pass inside to Lallana.

33' Good little spell of pressure for the hosts as Cirio beats Gomez down the right, but Lovren is there to clear his cross for a corner. It's an excellent delivery from Goodwin and it worries Mignolet briefly but it doesn't quite dip enough to beat the Belgian, hitting the roof of the net.

32' McGowan switches the ball to Goodwin, who plays some excellent football with Carrusco. He returns it back to Jeggo - who goes down in the box. The whistle blows, but it's for an offside - and not a penalty. Thankfully.

30' 0-0 half-an-hour in, but Liverpool are the dominant side. They've created the more opportunities and played the better football, but they've yet to really test Galekovic. Up the other end, Carrusco finds himself in space after Elrich feeds him down the flank - but Skrtel heads away his cross.

28' Goodwin is ushered out by a strong challenge from Clyne down the Reds' right. Adelaide are yet to really have carved any opportunities yet, but they've still got a threat - with Cirio just a yard or so away from latching on to a long through ball, but Gomez does excellently to shield the ball out of play.

26' Almost brilliant from Liverpool. Henderson switches play to Ibe, who pulls inside and plays the ball to Allen. He quickly returns it to the winger, who makes his way forward before beating his man and looking to shoot. He gets an effort away, but he's off balance whilst he hits it and that takes the power out of it - leaving a relatively comfortable save for Galekovic.

25' The only real disappointment so far here is that Liverpool haven't opened the scoring. McGowan threatens the Reds' back-line meanwhile, charging forward and playing a neat one-two with Djite on the edge of the area - but Mignolet races off his line to collect the ball before the defender can get to the return pass.

23' Rodgers bellows some encouragement from the sidelines, with neither side having yet found the breakthrough. Liverpool's pace and tempo causing plenty of problems, as some brilliant link-up play in the corner of the pitch ends in Gomez beight caught offside.

21' Lallana impressing here as he skips by his man like he's not there, and whilst his through ball to Origi is too far ahead of the Frenchman, Gomez gallops down the left hand side to try and pick it up at the byline but he can't quite rescue the ball from going out of play.

20' Adelaide, for all their worth, haven't really troubled Liverpool just yet. The Reds look one step ahead of their opposition - as Allen slides Origi through, but his low shot from an angle is well held by Galekovic.

18' Nearly good work by Ibe, who pulls the ball down and cuts inside but his pass to Henderson is astray. United look to create something, with Carrusca and Goodwin trying a one-two - but the latter's return ball is intercepted. The Reds counter, with Gomez looking to switch to Ibe - but it's overhit and drifts out for a goal kick.

16' Some colourful language by Milner picked up by the pitchside microphones, after he looks to win the ball back but it zips out of play. Gomez, meanwhile, as impressive as he has been across this tour - as he skins his marker in his own half with absolute ease. He's made some start to his Liverpool career.

15' Poor ball out from the back by goalkeeper Galekovic hands Liverpool an opportunity to get forward from a throw-in, but the hosts defend in numbers and win the ball back. They look to counter, but Lovren does well to prevent Djite going through on goal.

13' Liverpool have created quite a few opportunities so far, though none of them have been particularly clear cut. They've certainly been the side on top, as Carrusca's cross is headed clear by Gomez before Isaias' ambitious effort is well over Mignolet's crossbar.

11' We're still goalless but Rodgers will be pleased with what he has seen from his side so far. They're looking excellent in the final third, as Isaias gets frustrated with Lallana - hacking him down from behind. Henderson swings the left-sided free-kick in, but again they can't fashion an opportunity from it as Origi commits a cheap foul.

10' Visitors forcing Adelaide into some early errors with their excellent high pressing, and they're keeping possession very well themselves. Milner loses it briefly before winning it back and driving forward, he plays it left to Origi - who eventually buys himself a yard of space but fires high and wide with his left foot.

8' Liverpool playing some silky stuff here, as Henderson's through ball almost sets Lallana racing away on goal - but he's narrowly caught offside by a well-maintained defensive line.

7' Good pressing wins the ball high up the pitch, before Origi goes down under pressure inside the area from Malik. It looks like he fell to ground a bit too easily, as the referee waves away the claims.

6' Some really bright positive football, with Gomez' ball somehow being missed by Origi just seven yards out. Ibe picks up the pieces across the other flank. He wins a corner-kick after his near-post shot is palmed wide of the post, but the Reds can't do anything with the set piece.

5' Fantastic touch from Lallana to flick the ball into the path of Origi, who returns it into space for the English playmaker. He looks to cut it across goal to Ibe, but he's tackled strongly before he can shoot. The Reds retain the ball and look to re-work moves - with Lallana playing Allen in on the overlap. He gets to the near post and tries to cut it across goal to Origi, but the ball is whipped away before he can get to it.

3' Adelaide just edging the early minutes in terms of possession, though Lallana does well to dispossess a defender and then win a free-kick at the halfway line.

2' Good conditions for the players, with the pitch looking in fairly good nick. Both sides have started with good intensity, as Origi is pulled up for a foul on Malik.

1' We're underway. Liverpool reportedly starting today's game playing in a diamond, with Ibe alongside Origi up top and Lallana in front of Milner and Henderson with Allen as the defensive base as Origi and Henderson get the ball rolling in the centre circle.

10:30. A lung-busting rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone pierces the air, as Liverpool in their red kit and Adelaide in their limited edition yellow strip, line up to shake hands prior to the coin toss.

10:28. Fantastic sold-out crowd in Adelaide, an overwhelming mass of whom are here to support the Reds. It's a sight to behold as the two teams are led out of the tunnel by captains Galekovic and Henderson.

10:26. Kick-off is fast approaching here, so stay right here for live commentary updates of Liverpool's third pre-season friendly and the penultimate leg of their tour of the Far East and Australia, as they take on Adelaide United. The conditions are quite different here, with supporters having put on several layers to brave the cold air.

10:24. The stadium is filling up nicely, as you can see: