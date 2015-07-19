Score Adelaide United - Liverpool in pre-season friendly 2015 (0-2)

12:45. Well, that's all we've got time for today. It was a real test for the Reds, and Adelaide United matched them toe-to-toe at times in the game, but it was two well-worked team goals that saw them through - with James Milner getting his second in two games, and Danny Ings firing his first in a red shirt after good work from fellow summer signing Nathaniel Clyne. Liverpool's bright pre-season continues, with the Reds flying out to Malaysia for their next fixture this Friday. We'll have live coverage of that, and plenty of up-to-date news with Christian Benteke set to join the club in the coming days. Thanks for joining us this evening, as Liverpool prevailed 2-0 over Adelaide. We'll have a match report, courtesy of Oliver Emmerson, to follow - so if you missed parts of the game, make sure to return for that. Again, thank you for choosing VAVEL to follow today's game, and enjoy the rest of your day.

12:42. Adelaide United player Craig Goodwin, a massive Liverpool fan, speaks to LFCTV and says it was a "surreal feeling" to play in front of such a huge crowd. He admits he felt a bit rusty, but hails the experience and says Jordon Ibe was "sensational" and "one to watch", adding that Adam Lallana was "excellent."

12:38. Ings also hails the "unbelievable" sell-out crowd - as the rest of his teammates walk around the pitch and thank those who have turned out to cheer them on in Adelaide.

12:35. Ings says his goal was a "massive moment" to LFCTV, after "lashing" at his previous opportunities in his first two games. He admits he perhaps felt a bit of pressure to get his first, but hopes to build on that by scoring as many goals and getting as many minutes as possible in the coming season. He says the goal is "his trademark run" and that the area he found himself in was where he thinks he is most deadly.

12:33. Some great individual performances, with Milner and Henderson sturdy and reliable in the centre. Gomez impressed in the first-half, whilst Moreno did his job well in the second-half - performing well defensively and offensively. Plenty of other positives, but Jordon Ibe was probably the star man. He was a livewire throughout, and Adelaide never really knew what to do when up against him. Whether it was one, two or three men around him - he always seemed to be one step ahead, and he probably deserved a goal himself, though he got an assist. Despite only really breaking into the first-team only six months ago, Ibe looks set for a bright, bright future on this evidence.

12:30. Yet again, Liverpool come out as winners thanks to their superior quality. Adelaide United made it hard for them, perhaps harder than the two teams before them, but it always seemed like it would just be a case of when, and not if, the Reds got their goal. After coming close in the first-half, James Milner finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute - and Danny Ings got his first goal for his new club, rounding the goalkeeper to roll the ball into an empty net after Nathaniel Clyne's set up. All in all, another good evening's work.

FT: Adelaide United 0-2 Liverpool.

90+3' Final opportunity for the home side to notch a consolation from a free-kick but after Malik pulls down an aerial ball, he's under plenty of pressure and he can only send his shot into the skies.

90+1' You'll Never Walk Alone ringing around the stands in these final minutes of added time. It's been another good workout for the away side, who will leave Australia with two wins from two. Next stop, Malaysia, where they'll look to make it four wins from four friendlies. There, they take on a Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur.

89' Well, that's much more like it. A really well worked goal from the Reds to put a bit of gloss on the result. Another substitution for the home side as Carrusca comes off for Smith.

88' Clyne uses his pace to burst forward through the lines, finding Ings' excellently-timed run with a neat through ball and he takes it beyond Galekovic and slips it in from an angle. Lovely goal from the visitors, which puts the game beyond doubt.

88' GOAL! 2-0 to Liverpool, and it's Ings with his first for the Reds. Great goal.

86' 53,008 inside the Oval this evening. Excellent attendance from the Aussie supporters, as Ings is caught offside trying to reach Henderson's through ball.

85' Markovic wins the ball down the left and finds Lallana inside, but the two are on different wavelengths and the ball is cleared. United break and Cirio looks to cross, but his ball wayward and it falls onto the roof of Mignolet's goal.

84' Liverpool just being careful to retain possession to see this game out. Some good pass and move football being played, with Markovic replacing Allen.

82' Adelaide build a bit of a move in the final third, until Skrtel comes across and again thumps clear.

81' Moreno does well to flick the ball into Allen inside the box, but the midfielder doesn't see the Spaniard's run and instead looks to feed the ball further into the box, and it's easily blocked. Another change for Adelaide United, ex-Southampton youngster Mills coming on in place of Jeggo.

80' Henderson swings in the cross, around 10-yards short of the corner flag, and though Ings rises above everyone else - he can't keep his header down with Galekovic having come off his line. He's visibly frustrated, given how desperate he is to get that first goal in a red shirt.

79' Ings wins a free-kick after going round one side of Malik and slipping the ball round the other. For the hosts, Goodwin is replaced by La Rocca.

77' Good passage of play by Adelaide, who get in behind and win a corner after Lovren throws himself at Jeggo's cross. Goodwin takes the corner, but it's low at the near post and Henderson hooks clear. It reaches Ibe, who plays the ball forward after being held up - but by now his team-mates can't check their runs and it falls through to Galekovic. Unlucky for the winger there.

75' Quarter of an hour remaining at the Adelaide Oval and this game is far from out of sight but Liverpool are still looking bright as Ibe's first touch and control sees him burst away from his man - but he takes one touch too many in trying to get inside the box.

73' Allen moves into Milner's role, with Lucas sat defensively. United just sensing some tired legs here though, as Marrone looks to charge down the right - but Moreno is there to clear for a throw, before dispossessing the full-back a few seconds later.

72' United not down and out yet, as they maintain a period of possession - but they've not made Mignolet work in this second-half. In fact, they've not really created any opportunities as Elrich breaks forward before Milner wins the ball back. But as soon as he picks it up, he loses it, and Elrich moves forward and curls a shot goalwards - it beats Mignolet, but it only clips the outside of the post. Meanwhile, Lucas has come on for goalscorer Milner.

70' Great clearance from Skrtel, who races across to thump away after Jeggo looks to move into the space. Co-commentator Lawrenson, meanwhile, suggesting Lovren will come good this season after trying to hard to live up to his £20 million price tag in his first year.

68' Origi is taken off in place of Ings amidst the celebrations, whilst Henderson is taken out by Carrusca - who goes into the book for his poorly-timed challenge.

67' GOAL! 1-0 to the visitors. Liverpool finally open the scoring, and it's James Milner who turns home from Ibe's cross. He's a yard or so offside, but the Reds won't moan.

66' Still 0-0 disappointingly, but Ings is having words with first-team coach Gary McAllister on the sidelines. Back on the pitch, Moreno's cross is just behind Clyne and his four team-mates in the box. Milner tries his luck from the other side, sending a magnificent low cross aross the six-yard box - but Origi isn't quick enough to read it. A predatory striker would have bured that, but it's still early days for Origi yet.

65' Atmosphere just a little quiet, as Skrtel is forced to clear for a corner. Carrusca puts an outswinger into the area, but Malik can only direct it back out to the corner taker. He plays it to Jeggo, who then turns back to Elrick. He slips and almost gifts it to Ibe, who would've been through on goal, but he manages to get a touch to play it to a team-mate.

64' Ibe again finds Origi down the right inside channel and though his first cross is cleared by Malik, he manages to make space and find a second cross - but no-one is inside the area.

63' Milner wins a free-kick out of Jeggo just inside his own-half, which will give the chance for the hosts to make a sub. Pablo Sanchez replacing Bruce Djite.

61' Allen gives the ball away inside his own, passing straight to Goodwin - but he shoves him off the ball as Skrtel comes across to thump clear.

60' Play momentarily stopped by the referee with Isaias down inside the box, but he's soon back up to his feet. Two-thirds of the way through this game and we're still goalless, though Liverpool are looking a bit more threatening again.

59' Good save from Galekovic. Henderson finds Ibe, who almost tees up a shot and then decides to tee up Lallana - who curls one towards goal, but the 'keeper gets a strong hand to the effort to force a corner - which Malik powers away from danger.

58' Ibe causing problems every time he gets on the ball. Adelaide are having to swarm around him, and that's exactly what he does as he cuts onside and checks onto his right foot. He hits one across goal and towards the far post, but it whistles less than a yard wide. How he deserves a goal here.

57' Henderson places the ball and lines it up, with Milner also taking a look. It's the latter who takes it, but he curls it straight into the wall.

56' Excellent footwork from Isaias, but Jeggo loses the ball. The Reds break, and work it to Ibe - who beats Jeggo and wins a foul after cutting inside. Good direct free-kick opportunity, from around 25-yards, here.

55' 10 minutes into this second-half and yet again, it's been promising from the Reds. Plenty of style but not much substance as Clyne's final ball is again off target, missing Origi in the centre. Ibe is the one impressing the most here, due to the fact he's the only player keen to get the ball and run at the Adelaide defence. Still goalless though, and attacking changes are most likely imminent.

53' Liverpool just pegging the hosts back again, as Moreno charges forward and tries to cross - but Marrone is always in the way. The Spaniard wins a throw, where he flicks it into the path of Allen. He looks back and finds Milner, but he can't beat his man on his way into the area.

52' Ibe puts on the afterburners, driving at the defence before slipping Origi into space. The striker returns a cross towards Ibe, but his header is never troubling Galekovic. More incisive and direct, from Rodgers' side, at least.

51' Henderson takes a second corner from the same spot, and it falls for Lovren - who has a free header, but he hits it into the ground and it flies over the bar. Wasted opportunity from the Croatian centre-half.

50' Malik does well to block Milner's cross from the byline, before blocking Ibe's cross too after he beats Elrick. Henderson comes across to take the corner, but Malik is there again to power a header out of play.

49' Henderson sends it in, and it falls to Skrtel across the other side of the pitch - but his ball back to Allen on the edge of the area is intercepted by the backtracking Cirio and United win the ball back until Jeggo commits a foul.

48' Great ball down the right to Ibe, who deceives Elrick and then beats Goodwin and Malik by dropping his shoulder. He wins a foul out of the former after being caught short of options. Great work from the winger, which will present Henderson with a great chance to whip a free-kick into the box.

47' Not too many changes just yet, but Gomez has been taken off in favour of Alberto Moreno at half-time. More substitutes to come around the hour mark, then. The Spaniard's got a lot to prove here in Adelaide tonight, after Gomez' recent form.

46' And we're back in Adelaide. A sea of red inside the Adelaide Oval hoping to see a bit more goalmouth action in this second 45, as United get us back underway.

Almost time for the second-half.

11:29. The standout performer for Liverpool was undoubtedly Joe Gomez. He's only 18, but the versatile defender held his own yet again - strong defensively and equally as capable in getting down the wing. Good pace, strength and a fine footballing brain - his £3.5 million acquisition is looking like good business, even if it is only pre-season.

11:26. A pleasing but also underwhelming first-half then, from the visitors perspective. They've had the better of the game, and they look more likely to find a winner - but they have certainly allowed United to grow into the game. The home side became more of a threat as the first-half grew on, but a raft of changes should liven things up for Rodgers' charges.

11:22. It's all gone a bit flat since a bright opening quarter. James Milner's strike forced Galekovic into a strong side just before the break, but with all of the ball that the visitors have had - they've been poor in front of goal. The Reds are in good shape and they're played some excellent build-up at times, but their application in the final third isn't quite up to speed. Plenty of substitutions at the break, you would suspect.

HT: Adelaide United 0-0 Liverpool.

45' Henderson's first touch allows the ball to get away with him and Goodwin flies down the flank, he switches it towards Cirio - but the ball is too far away from him. Mignolet comes racing off his line to meet it, but slightly misjudges the flight of the ball and ends up tracking it to the right side of the pitch - where he leaps above the forward to head it out for a throw.

44' Origi buys a foul after looking to launch a counter-attack. The striker is likely to be replaced by Ings at the break as the visitors look to find the opening goal. He's put himself about, but he's not really troubled Galekovic with any of the opportunities he's had.

43' As Mark Lawrenson puts it, this game has been intriguing but it hasn't really got spectators off their seat. That's probably a fair summary, as Gomez again uses his strength to shepherd Jeggo out of play. He's probably been the Reds best performer again, though the likes of Milner, Henderson and Lallana have also looked good. Ibe, too, is lively - but Liverpool are still lacking that killer instinct. If they can find it, then there's only one way this game is ending up.

41' Henderson makes his way past two men down the left, before finding Lallana - he plays it central to Milner, who shoots. His effort is blocked by Malik but it takes a fortunate deflection to Origi, but he's not alert enough to shoot. Elrick puts it out of play, but the referee gives a goal kick.

40' Ibe cuts inside to Lallana from the byline, but Marrone is there to block his shot and it doesn't quite run through for Henderson - who makes his way into space.

39' Carrusca somehow escapes a booking despite petulantly kicking the ball away. From the free-kick, Liverpool work it up to Milner - who works space and shoots from the edge of the box, but Galekovic parries it away. Great effort.

38' Quite a competitive game this, with challenges and fouls galore. Not all that much in the way of final third magic though, as Milner yells at Origi to "get at" his man down the left. The Belgian hasn't quite been at his best this evening.

36' Marrone finds Cirio on the flank, and the forward cuts inside - but Gomez does well to lean in on him and use his superior strength to send him to ground and allow Milner win the ball.

35' Excellent challenge by Skrtel on Djite down the right. United just growing into the game now.

34' Liverpool have arguably played as well as they have on the tour at times today, but they're not doing well enough in the final third with their final ball. This game is there for Rodgers' side, but they need someone a little more clinical in the final third - with Clyne surging onto a loose ball and losing it with a poor pass inside to Lallana.

33' Good little spell of pressure for the hosts as Cirio beats Gomez down the right, but Lovren is there to clear his cross for a corner. It's an excellent delivery from Goodwin and it worries Mignolet briefly but it doesn't quite dip enough to beat the Belgian, hitting the roof of the net.

32' McGowan switches the ball to Goodwin, who plays some excellent football with Carrusco. He returns it back to Jeggo - who goes down in the box. The whistle blows, but it's for an offside - and not a penalty. Thankfully.

30' 0-0 half-an-hour in, but Liverpool are the dominant side. They've created the more opportunities and played the better football, but they've yet to really test Galekovic. Up the other end, Carrusco finds himself in space after Elrich feeds him down the flank - but Skrtel heads away his cross.

28' Goodwin is ushered out by a strong challenge from Clyne down the Reds' right. Adelaide are yet to really have carved any opportunities yet, but they've still got a threat - with Cirio just a yard or so away from latching on to a long through ball, but Gomez does excellently to shield the ball out of play.

26' Almost brilliant from Liverpool. Henderson switches play to Ibe, who pulls inside and plays the ball to Allen. He quickly returns it to the winger, who makes his way forward before beating his man and looking to shoot. He gets an effort away, but he's off balance whilst he hits it and that takes the power out of it - leaving a relatively comfortable save for Galekovic.

25' The only real disappointment so far here is that Liverpool haven't opened the scoring. McGowan threatens the Reds' back-line meanwhile, charging forward and playing a neat one-two with Djite on the edge of the area - but Mignolet races off his line to collect the ball before the defender can get to the return pass.

23' Rodgers bellows some encouragement from the sidelines, with neither side having yet found the breakthrough. Liverpool's pace and tempo causing plenty of problems, as some brilliant link-up play in the corner of the pitch ends in Gomez beight caught offside.

21' Lallana impressing here as he skips by his man like he's not there, and whilst his through ball to Origi is too far ahead of the Frenchman, Gomez gallops down the left hand side to try and pick it up at the byline but he can't quite rescue the ball from going out of play.

20' Adelaide, for all their worth, haven't really troubled Liverpool just yet. The Reds look one step ahead of their opposition - as Allen slides Origi through, but his low shot from an angle is well held by Galekovic.

18' Nearly good work by Ibe, who pulls the ball down and cuts inside but his pass to Henderson is astray. United look to create something, with Carrusca and Goodwin trying a one-two - but the latter's return ball is intercepted. The Reds counter, with Gomez looking to switch to Ibe - but it's overhit and drifts out for a goal kick.

16' Some colourful language by Milner picked up by the pitchside microphones, after he looks to win the ball back but it zips out of play. Gomez, meanwhile, as impressive as he has been across this tour - as he skins his marker in his own half with absolute ease. He's made some start to his Liverpool career.

15' Poor ball out from the back by goalkeeper Galekovic hands Liverpool an opportunity to get forward from a throw-in, but the hosts defend in numbers and win the ball back. They look to counter, but Lovren does well to prevent Djite going through on goal.

13' Liverpool have created quite a few opportunities so far, though none of them have been particularly clear cut. They've certainly been the side on top, as Carrusca's cross is headed clear by Gomez before Isaias' ambitious effort is well over Mignolet's crossbar.

11' We're still goalless but Rodgers will be pleased with what he has seen from his side so far. They're looking excellent in the final third, as Isaias gets frustrated with Lallana - hacking him down from behind. Henderson swings the left-sided free-kick in, but again they can't fashion an opportunity from it as Origi commits a cheap foul.

10' Visitors forcing Adelaide into some early errors with their excellent high pressing, and they're keeping possession very well themselves. Milner loses it briefly before winning it back and driving forward, he plays it left to Origi - who eventually buys himself a yard of space but fires high and wide with his left foot.

8' Liverpool playing some silky stuff here, as Henderson's through ball almost sets Lallana racing away on goal - but he's narrowly caught offside by a well-maintained defensive line.

7' Good pressing wins the ball high up the pitch, before Origi goes down under pressure inside the area from Malik. It looks like he fell to ground a bit too easily, as the referee waves away the claims.

6' Some really bright positive football, with Gomez' ball somehow being missed by Origi just seven yards out. Ibe picks up the pieces across the other flank. He wins a corner-kick after his near-post shot is palmed wide of the post, but the Reds can't do anything with the set piece.

5' Fantastic touch from Lallana to flick the ball into the path of Origi, who returns it into space for the English playmaker. He looks to cut it across goal to Ibe, but he's tackled strongly before he can shoot. The Reds retain the ball and look to re-work moves - with Lallana playing Allen in on the overlap. He gets to the near post and tries to cut it across goal to Origi, but the ball is whipped away before he can get to it.

3' Adelaide just edging the early minutes in terms of possession, though Lallana does well to dispossess a defender and then win a free-kick at the halfway line.

2' Good conditions for the players, with the pitch looking in fairly good nick. Both sides have started with good intensity, as Origi is pulled up for a foul on Malik.

1' We're underway. Liverpool reportedly starting today's game playing in a diamond, with Ibe alongside Origi up top and Lallana in front of Milner and Henderson with Allen as the defensive base as Origi and Henderson get the ball rolling in the centre circle.

10:30. A lung-busting rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone pierces the air, as Liverpool in their red kit and Adelaide in their limited edition yellow strip, line up to shake hands prior to the coin toss.

10:28. Fantastic sold-out crowd in Adelaide, an overwhelming mass of whom are here to support the Reds. It's a sight to behold as the two teams are led out of the tunnel by captains Galekovic and Henderson.

10:26. Kick-off is fast approaching here, so stay right here for live commentary updates of Liverpool's third pre-season friendly and the penultimate leg of their tour of the Far East and Australia, as they take on Adelaide United. The conditions are quite different here, with supporters having put on several layers to brave the cold air.

10:24. The stadium is filling up nicely, as you can see:

10:21. But as Rodgers spoke about recently, this tour also benefits the club financially too. In fact, the Reds will take £10 million in gate receipts alone from the games against Brisbane and Adelaide. Add that to the merchandise sales and also the tremendous atmosphere these Australian fans create. We'll have what promises to be yet another sensational rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone in a few minutes' time.

10:18. Pre-season is all about building towards the season and starting strongly after all. History certainly shows that the better Liverpool have done in pre-season, usually - they've also started the league season in a similar vein, so the Reds' early form out in the Far East and Australia is certainly promising.

10:15. Not long now. Two wins from two so far, can the Reds make it three successive victories today? And more importantly, will we see a performance as strong as the last two? Superior fitness and general quality has seen them through so far, so Rodgers will be hoping for more of the same against United.

10:12. Several other members of the Liverpool squad aren't playing for their futures, per se, but their performances in pre-season will be taken into account as the campaign approaches - so the likes of Allen and Lovren will be looking to make their mark today.

10:08. Benteke's arrival would almost certainly usher Rickie Lambert towards the exit door. He's out through injury today, but the 33-year-old striker's time with his boyhood club looks to be coming to a short end. Fabio Borini is also likely to leave the Reds this summer, with Lazio reportedly interested in his services. Mario Balotelli knows he can leave if a move arises, but whether any new suitors will choose to gamble on the Italian may be another matter.

10:05. 25 minutes until kick-off, but whilst a lot of today's focus will be on this game - there is also the small matter of Christian Benteke having his medical in London, ahead of a proposed £32.5 million switch. Is he worth that fee? It's a gamble, but it might be one worth taking if Rodgers can fit him into a side that boasts an abundance of creativity but a lack of a proven goalscorer.

The Liverpool squad are out for their warm-up to huge cheers and applause.

10:00. Just half-an-hour until kick-off, with atmosphere building both inside and outside of the Adelaide Oval. The Reds clearly still have a large following here. With 100,000 inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground two years ago and a fantastically lively 50,000 in Brisbane the other night - these supporters will be looking to make sure they make an equally as memorable atmosphere this evening.

09:57. Adam Lallana's early form will have given Rodgers an early dilemma. With two goals from two, another impressive display here in Adelaide could push him further in contention for a starting spot in the eleven at Stoke - but with Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino still yet to return to training (they are expected to on Wednesday) he'll have his work cut out. Lallana will have to make the most of it while the Brazilian duo are away, which he certainly has been so far.

09:55. And on the topic of recent signings, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne have both made steady starts to their Liverpool careers. The English internationals have slotted into this side seamlessly, and look to have their spots in the starting line-up at Stoke virtually nailed on already. Which other spots are up for contention? Centre-back? Central attacking midfield?

09:53. Elsewhere, there's Divock Origi too. He powered in a sensational header on his bow for the Reds, but has been impressive throughout both performances - providing the pace and movement Liverpool desperately needed last year. Could he prove one of Rodgers' more shrewd additions? It looks like he'll have a part to play with the first-team, that's for sure.

09:51. Night beginning to fall in Adelaide though it's only early back in the UK. That starting line-up from Brendan Rodgers also seems to suggest that Joe Gomez could be in contention for a starting place away at Stoke City on the opening day of the season. Alberto Moreno has returned from his injury, but with rumours suggesting the Spaniard could leave Liverpool just a year into his Anfield career, Gomez' early impression will have undoubtedly given the Northern Irishman something to think about.

09:48. Just one change for Adelaide from the side that fell 2-0 to Manchester City, with Awer Mabil being replaced by Craig Goodwin.

Plenty of shared concern amongst Liverpool fans about the starting spot for Lovren. Some seem to believe that Rodgers is beginning to favour the Croatian over Sakho, which is supposedly proved by their line-up today.

09:42. A strong starting side for the visitors, with three changes made from the side that featured against Brisbane Roar. Danny Ings, Lucas and Mamadou Sakho make way for Jordon Ibe, Joe Allen and Dejan Lovren today.

09:38. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Fulton, Maguire, Toure, Sakho, Moreno, Cleary, Wisdom, Rossiter, Teixeira, Kent, Wilson, Ojo, Markovic, Chirivella, Lucas, Ings, Lambert.

09:36. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez, Allen, Henderson, Milner, Ibe, Lallana, Origi.

09:34. Adelaide United Bench: La Rocca, Pablo Sanchez, Ochieng, Smith, Mells, Warland, Love, Hall, Tonyik, Pudler.

09:32. Adelaide United XI: Galekovic, Marrone, McGowan, Malik, Elrich, Isaias, Jeggo, Carrusca, Cirio, Goodwin, Djite.

09:30. The team news is in...

We're just over an hour away from kick-off at the Adelaide Oval. Stay tuned for tonight's team news, which we'll have for you shortly. Meanwhile, here are the Liverpool players entering the ground a short while ago.

Of course, Liverpool's senior squad are not the only team currently on pre-season. The club's under-21s have been out in Ireland, where they have also enjoyed winning ways. A 6-0 thrashing of Waterford United last Friday was followed by a 2-1 win over UCD yesterday, with Samed Yesil and Jack Dunn the most impressive performers. We'll have an exclusive interview with Liverpool U21s manager Michael Beale later in the week, so stay tuned for that.

Milner's performance meant he came in for high praise from his new boss, Brendan Rodgers, who has been delighted with the midfielder's early contributions at the club. He labelled the Yorkshireman a "top operator" amongst other things.

And after Liverpool's splendid start to pre-season, with two fine displays and two wins from their opening couple of games, James Milner hailed the "exciting times" that await the Reds this season. Here's what the 29-year-old had to say after his matchwinning performance against Brisbane Roar.

With the veteran striker potentially out of today's game, Rodgers may warrant a few of the Reds' youngsters a chance up top. Ryan Kent made his bow against Brisbane on Friday, with summer signings Divock Origi and Danny Ings having impressed so far too. Recently, Liverpool boss Rodgers threw down the gauntlet to the younger members of his 30-man tour squad .

Rickie Lambert looks likely to be the only absentee for Liverpool, after suffering a knock in training. Check out our detailed preview of today's game for more information on the team news.

The highest attendance the Oval has ever had for football (or soccer, for some) was 33,126, when United took on Melbourne Victory in October 2014 - but that record is set to be smashed today, with a bumper crowd expected to pile in to see the Reds.

Today's clash will be held at the Adelaide Oval, which seats roughly 50,000 - with 3,000 able to stand on the hill inside the ground. It is also regularly used as a venue for Cricket, Rugby League and Rugby Union, and hosting Aussie Rules games - which the Reds' team were in attendance for on Sunday morning. Adelaide United play most of their "big" matches at the Oval - due to its larger capacity.

VAVEL Liverpool writer Vishal Shah also took a look at the pros and cons of the prospective Benteke deal, which is understood to be £16 million up-front and the rest of the £32.5m fee over the course of his five-year contract on Merseyside.

The Benteke deal is set to take the Reds' summer spending to over £80 million, and here, Conor Slater takes an in-depth statistical look at how the 24-year-old will fit in at Anfield.

Today's visitors have other interests of their own - though they're not quite suffering from the same financial issues. Instead, they look likely to spend a £32.5 million outlay on Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke after meeting the Belgian's release clause over the weekend. Benteke has flown back from Villa's pre-season tour in Portugal and will undergo a medical in London to become the Reds' seventh signing of the summer. However, regardless of whether he becomes an official Liverpool player later today or in the coming few days, he will not take part in their pre-season tour.

The sold-out fixture this afternoon will raise $300,000 for the club - just for taking part - whilst a significant majority of the gate receipts will go the Premier League visitors. Griffin, speaking recently, said that the club offered payments to the players - before the players union demanded $10,000 per players for their part in today's game. An independent arbitrator was forced to sort the matter, with each player now receiving $2200 each, but the ongoing fall-out of the incident could prove poisonous after Griffin claimed the issue as an "attack on United’s integrity" in the interview.

Between the City fixture and today's game, Adelaide United have been embroiled in a dispute over the payments made to the players. The squad wrote an extraordinary open letter to the club's supporters, giving their take on the debate over their pay for fixtures against Villarreal and Liverpool. In the statement, they aimed their frustrations at club chairman Greg Griffin - whose interview with a local newspaper gave off the idea that the players were being greedy and asking for an unfair share of the equity raised by the two glamour friendlies - with the chairman saying that their demands have made it hard for him to bring more players into the squad over the summer.

You can watch highlights of that clash, courtesy of Manchester City's official YouTube account, here:

But they eventually fell short against City, losing 2-0 due to goals from Brandon Barker and Bruno Zucculini as a young Sky Blues side had the quality to overcome their Australian opponents.

After a brave performance saw them fall 3-2 to the La Liga giants as Gerard netted a 91st minute winner for the Spaniards in the LFP World Club Challenge in May, they entertained Manchester City just five days ago in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

That brings us to today's fixture - which will be Liverpool's penultimate leg of their tour of the Far East and Australia, where they will take on A-League side Adelaide United. Josep Gombau's men finished third in the league last season, winning the FFA Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the A-League Finals. This is their third of five pre-season friendlies, having suffered defeats to Villarreal and Manchester City already this summer.

You can watch highlights of Liverpool's win over Brisbane here:

Immediately after their game in Thailand, Liverpool flew to Brisbane where they took on John Aloisi's Brisbane Roar. The Black and Orange proved a much tougher test, with Dimitri Petratos capitalising on a period of pressure by putting the hosts in front after 17 minutes. Their lead didn't last all that long however, as Lallana equalised for the Reds before the half-hour - curling in an effort from the edge of the area. Both sides battled for the winner after the break, despite a raft of substitutions - and Adam Milner, one of Liverpool's best players on the evening, settled the game 15 minutes from time after his effort took a fortunate deflection to beat Jamie Young and hand Liverpool their second win on the bounce.

You can watch Liverpool's 4-0 win over the Thai All Stars here:

The Reds opened their pre-season preparations in Bangkok, where they survived hazardous weather conditions to notch a comfortable victory. In the heat and humidity of the first-half, Lazar Markovic scored after just three minutes to set the Reds off, on how they meant to continue. Mamadou Sakho added to their lead with a header before half-time and after a completely changed XI after the interval, Adam Lallana made it three goals in the 51st minute as the heavens opened, meaning the pitch came near unplayable with pools of rain water collecting on the grass. Divock Origi put the gloss on the game late on with an emphatic header to ensure a 4-0 win.

Today's game Adelaide United - Liverpool live marks the halfway point in Liverpool's pre-season programme, having already played two games - the first against the True Thai Premier League All Stars and the second against Brisbane Roar last Friday. Here's a brief re-cap of how the Reds have got on so far:

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this morning's game. Today, Monday 20th July 2015, sees Liverpool FC take on Adelaide United at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia in the third game of their 2015-16 pre-season programme. Today's game kicks off at 10:30am, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.