Opinion: Have Adnan Januzaj and James Wilson been given a fair chance at United?

Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene at Manchester United during the 2013-14 session and was fantastic, probably one of the few successes of the David Moyes reign, but tailed off last season and got less and less chances.



This has now led to people asking, has Januzaj been given been given a fair chance at United? Many consider the answer to be yes, and Januzaj will only get more and more chances at United.

Januzaj had a fantastic 2013-14 season

Januzaj showed his class in the 2013-14 season, and everyone remembers the brace he scored in the 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, which brought his name to everyone's attention. People also need to realise Januzaj is only 20 years of age and will only get better with time.



Last season under Louis Van Gaal Januzaj was given a run in the side, because of injuries, but failed to perform in most of the games, which led to him being dropped again. Everyone expected a lot of Januzaj after what they saw of him when he first burst onto the scene and unfortunately the winger couldn't deal with the pressure last season.



The Belgian may need a loan next season to give him more game time, but if he sticks with United, then he'll get even more chances in the not too distant future. There is also the possibility of Angel Di Maria leaving which would further enhance Januzaj's chances of playing more.

Januzaj needs to stop his habit of diving

Something else which has seen the player criticised, is that he has also started to get into a bad habit of diving which he needs to stop, or else this will give him a reputation that no one wants to have. He frustrates a number of fans with his performances but if Januzaj can fix his flaws, fans will see that he is a very good player and will only get better.

Onto James Wilson...

James Wilson is an a player who is thought to have immense talent with a huge career ahead of him. Ryan Giggs gave him his debut against Hull during United's last home game if the season in the 2013-14 season, where Wilson scored two goals in the 3-1 win.



People have also been asking the question has Wilson been giving a fair chance at United? The answer to this is no, but Wilson doesn't have to worry because he could be the future at United for many years to come.

Wilson is only starting is United career

Last season under Van Gaal, Wilson was mostly on the bench for most of the Premier League games but didn't play very much. However, he is also only 19 years of age, meaning he has his best years ahead of him.



Wilson has been linked already this summer with a loan move away from United to Hull City, and this could be a good thing for his development as by having regular game time and will score bundles of goals.



Wilson is the future of United due to a majority of reasons. He's a great finisher, has a lot of pace and is just far too good to not be at a top team. Wilson under Van Gaal will be good also for his development as Van Gaal is known to do wonders for a number of young players.

Wilson was to good for the U21 team

Wilson's rise has been rapid, and it could be suggested that he is far too good to be playing for the Under-21 team as everyone could see how his ceiling was well above that level of football.



Last season many people felt there was some games that Wilson should have played in which he didn't, as Van Gaal didn't put him on. This led to some fans not thinking that Wilson was given a fair chance and it could be argued that they were right.



Wilson needs to never moan and just get on with what he is currently doing and Louis Van Gaal will reward him with more games. One thing that is clear is that Van Gaal does rates Wilson highly or else he wouldn't have let Robin Van Persie and Radamel Falcao leave, with only Wilson as the only genuine backup to captain Wayne Rooney.



Last season Wilson scored just a couple of goals, which came against QPR in the Premier League and Cambridge in the FA Cup replay, but that's all. Wilson was also used in a few games last season, including the home game against Liverpool, because it meant that United could stretch teams by using his blistering pace.



Overall you would hope that Januzaj and Wilson will get more chances in the future, and they just have to keep doing what they are best at and never become unhappy.

Both Wilson and Januzaj can be the future of United and will be in the coming years, and right now they just have to wait for the opportunity and take it as best they can.

