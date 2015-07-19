Rafferty and Mead give their thoughts on Sunderland's shock win over Chelsea

A Beth Mead hat-trick and Abby Holmes' late strike saw Sunderland's super second-half performance blitz table-topping Chelsea. The four-nil score-line brought the Black Cats up to second in the FA WSL 1.

Mead, who recently spoke to VAVEL, is one of the country's hottest prospects and looks to be heading for big things. The result surprised everyone, including the striker, with Mead calling it "surreal”. Sunderland were promoted to the top division last season and have already shown that they belong.

Mead's magic turns the game around

The 20-year-old cited Chelsea's league position and added they "have a load of international players playing for them from different countries", giving them a massive advantage in experience. The Hetton Centre side, described by Mead as "a team full of Sunderland girls that no one knows", said it was "amazing" to put on such a performance and put four past such strong opponents.

“We would have bitten someone's hand off for a point today," she added. Mead called it a "massive win" for the team and illustrated "why we [Sunderland] should be playing at this level". The forward continued, saying it was "a professional performance" and her team "controlled the game well". Mead concluded: "We frustrated them and got the goals, and in the end, we made Chelsea look average.”

Rafferty shocked by poor Chelsea showing

Claire Rafferty, a star from England's Women's World Cup campaign, began by praising their victors: “Sunderland are not second in the league for no reason, we know they have a lot of talent." However, she described the squad as "devastated" after such a poor performance.

The 26-year-old wing-back remained positive, calling it a "bad game" and a "blip". She is also determined to ensure there will be no repeat, adding: "It won't happen again." Rafferty said the Blues "didn't see it coming" and that they "don't know what happened".

In typically determined fashion, the longest serving player in the squad confirmed: "Next week you will see a changed Chelsea - you can bank on that.”

