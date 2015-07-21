Is loaning Yaya Sanogo to Ajax a step back from Crystal Palace?

It was recently announced last week that Yaya Sanogo would join Ajax on a season-long loan. The Arsenal striker has not hit the ground running in the Premier League, failing to score in ten appearances for Arsenal, and repeating the same feat in his 11 appearances for Crystal Palace. So would a loan move abroad be the best course of action for the Frenchman?

Yaya Sanogo is an unusual player. Before his move to Arsenal back in the summer 2013, the France under-21 striker was one of the most promising prospects coming out of France.

The youngster bagged in ten goals in 13 appearances for the Auxeree in the 2012/13 season, and Sanogo was the top scorer for France during the FIFA under-21 World Cup, which Les Bleus went on to win. You would have suspected Sanogo to go from strength to strength since the World Cup triumph, but the complete opposite has happened.

Sanogo’s growth has been hindered dramatically during his time in North London, long-term injuries have been a major factor to his stuttering growth, and when the 22-year-old has been given the chance to start up top, his performances have been way below top level for someone of his talent.

Chances of a starting berth seem greater at Ajax

A loan move to Crystal Palace did little to help in Sanogo’s development, as the striker a few appearances from the bench for the London club. So can Ajax be a step up for Sanogo?

The answer to this question is simple, yes it will. Not only is Ajax a step up from Crystal Palace, the Dutch team could prove a better a better source for first team football and goals for Sanogo. Sanogo will more than likely be second choice striker, due to the revelation of Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik last season for the Dutch giants. However, Milik’s goal scoring form dipped off dramatically last season, only scoring three goals in the second half of the season for Ajax.

Whether or not this bad run of form will continue into next season remains to be answered, but due to the creative strength Ajax are renowned for, Sanogo could be a great fit into this Ajax team.

Another reason why this loan move is a step up compared Sanogo’s previous loan move at Palace is due to change in leagues. The Premier League is well known for its intensity in style of play and the sheer physicality players have to be in order to compete in this world-class division. The Eredivisie, on the other hand, does not have the same qualities of the Premier League.

Holland's first division is not as physical as England's, which could be a benefit for Sanogo. The Eredivisie is a fast paced, creative and entreating league to watch, however the league lacks a certain steel and edge that leagues such as the Premier League and Serie A have. Sanogo at times looked helpless when facing the defences of Premier League teams, however in the Eredivisie, the overall defence and physicality of teams will be easier to break down for the striker.

The final reason why Ajax is the ideal club for Sanogo to join on loan is the club itself. I Lancieri are known worldwide for developing players into world class talents. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, Jaap Stam, Wesley Sneijder and many other great players past and present have all emerged from Ajax either through the youth system, or through making their mark in the first team after being signed from other teams.

Under the guidance of some of the best coaches in Europe, including Arsenal and Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp, Sanogo could make big strides in becoming a regular goal scorer under the right guidance and regular first team football.

Yaya Sanogo is yet to show his worth for Arsenal, but this season at Ajax is a crucial one for the Frenchman. The Eredivisie is a league that suits Sanogo perfectly, and with the idea of starting up top regularly a likely prospect for one of the most respected clubs in Europe, Sanogo could be well on his way to the top.