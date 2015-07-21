Lincoln City 1-3 Leicester City: Foxes victorious against Lincoln in their first pre-season friendly

Claudio Ranieri's first match in charge of Leicester City came away against Lincoln City who play their football in the fifth tier of English football.

The two had not competed against one another since the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in 2008 - where it took 90 minutes and penalties to separate the two - Leicester winning 2-1 on penalties.

Ranieri stated at his first press conference this week that: "The game is important. Everyone will get 45 minutes to improve their condition". Therefore tonight should be the night that Foxes fans get a glimps of new signings Christian Fuchs and Shinji Okazaki as well as a Foxes team managed by the 63-year-old Italian Ranieri.

Lincoln City take early lead

It was Lincoln who opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes, after Liam Moore was judged to have handled the ball in the in his own box - the resulting penalty taken by striker Alan Power, beating 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester pushed on after the goal creating a fair amount of pressure at the other end. A Riyad Mahrez corner amounted to nothing as did a shot - by the same player - which found it's way into the arms of Lincoln's goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Leicester came close to gaining a penalty after Mahrez proved too tricky for the Lincoln defender - which resulted in a free kick. The resulting set-piece was set back to Jack Barmby who couldn't find the target.

Lincoln showed the most early season form - however couldn't convert a Leicester error. Barmby passed the ball across his own penalty area which the Lincoln striker couldn't convert; instead blazing his shot over the bar.

Okazaki and Ulloa combine for Mahrez' equaliser

Leicester levelled the score in the 33rd minute through Mahrez after great link up play from Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa following a long ball played by Daniel Drinkwater.

Leicester fans will hope that that passage of play - especially between the two strikers - is a sign of things to come in this coming season.

Leicester then came close to conceding at a corner on the 45th minute, as Schmeichel saved the ball off of the line - Leicester looking evidently weak from set pieces.

Neither team appeared to have taken the initiative in the first half and the match certainly had aspects of a pre-season friendly. New signings Christian Fuchs and Okazaki both struggled to find their feet in the game - despite Okazaki having a hand in the Leicester equaliser. Drinkwater and Dean Hammond - both candidates to take Esteban Cambiasso's position next season - also failed to make a great impression on the game.

Lincoln looked surprisingly strong at the break considering their football status. The ingenuity of their stikers forced Leicester to alter their formation from three at the back to four at the back as they looked to re-take the lead.

David Nugent came close following the break with a 25-yard volley, however the attempt couldn't find the target. The second half XI started very positively though.

Jeffrey Schlupp attracted the eye immidiatley. His outrageous pace saw him pass a Lincoln City defender with ease - bringing on a Leicester corner. Marc Albrighton then came close from a long effort following a flurry of corners - Leicester dominated the early minutes of the half and were definitely the stronger side after the break.

A chance went begging on the 61st minute after a great cross from Albrighton, however Jamie Vardy's header couldn't find the target. A similar move five minutes on saw also Nugent miss the target from an Albrighton cross - both headers were great chances and the Foxes faithful will hope that the two strikers can correct their sights for the start of the season.

Leicester were having all the chances in the second half. Vardy and Andrej Kramaric both failed to convert chances to make the game 1-2. Vardy had another chance only moments after - choosing not to use team mates Nugent and Kramaric - firing straight at Farman from 12 yards.

Lincoln City had a goal disallowed midway through the second half after the Lincoln attacker Bignall was adjudged to have handled the ball - Leicester tested greatly by the National League team.

Nugent and Kramaric both came close in the 70th minute with chances. Kramaric curling a 20 yard shot just wide and Nugent nailing a shot straight at the keeper who saved for a corner.

Leicester however did manage to take the lead after Nugent's effort made its way to Kramaric, who made amends for his earlier miss by finding the top corner from a 20 yard effort. A great strike from the Croatian international who has impressed since coming on at half time.

Englishman seals Ranieri's first victory

Vardy finished off the game in the 89th minute with a tidy finish from the Leicester forward following an Albrighton cross.

Leicester were the victors but credit where credit is due, Lincoln certainly presented a stern challenge for the Foxes. The first half XI found it hard to find any momentum, however Mahrez looked a menace, causing plenty of trouble for the Lincoln defenders - whilst Leicester looked troubled at the back, especially from set pieces.

The second half XI however started quickly and managed to maintain their momentum right up until the final whistle. The three strikers Vardy, Nugent and a strong looking Kramaric impressed thoughout - as well as Albrighton and Schlupp.

Leicester now move on to their next pre-season friendly against Mansfield Town - where Leicester will look to emulate todays result and second half performance.