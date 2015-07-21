How did Raheem Sterling's Manchester City move come about?

The transfer saga that seemed to run for much more than just one summer is finally over, after Raheem Sterling completed his move to Manchester City last week.

Leaving Liverpool for a mammoth sum of £49million, Sterling becomes the most expensive Englishman in history, and has a heap of pressure added to his shoulders.

But how has this all come about for the 20-year-old, who just a few years ago was a name most Liverpool fans would struggle to remember?

A glorious start to 2014

Let's cast our minds back to last year, something of a monumental one for Sterling. Starting it as a fresh faced 19-year-old, he'd broken into Brendan Rodgers' first team.

Being employed as an attacking midfielder in Liverpool's diamond formation, he thrived off the space created by Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez, as Liverpool excelled in something of a 'you score three, we'll score four' approach to football.

The Reds 11 game winning run led to them coming within just two points of the Premier League title, and Sterling played a key role.

His progress was possibly most evident in the final two games of that winning run, 3-2 victories over first his new club Manchester City at Anfield, and then away at soon to be relegated Norwich City.

The burnt out Suarez and half-injured Sturridge were struggling to drag Liverpool over the line, and Sterling stepped up to the plate magnificently.

Scoring the opening goal against City, he bettered that with a matchwinning performance against Norwich, scoring twice and assisting Suarez as Liverpool opened up a five point gap at the top of the table.

The title just wasn't to be in the end, but Sterling had cemented himself as a rising star of European football. As he would go on to admit later, he was on cloud nine around those times, and would have signed a new contract there and then, had it been offered .

The World Cup- and 'that' shot

The next step for Sterling on his rise to fame was the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which turned out to be a drastically poor one for England, as they were knocked out at the Group Stage.

However, he was one of few players from the England camp to come out of the tournament with any credibility, mainly due to his performance in the 2-1 loss vs Italy.

Unleashed in his preferred attacking midfield position, Sterling's pace was too much for the Italian defence at times, and he almost sent the nation into pandemonium when his long range effort struck the side netting after three minutes, with many believing it had gone in.

Wayne Rooney was moved back into attacking midfield, behind Sturridge for the following loss to Uruguay, seeing Sterling moved back out to the wing.

This was a much criticised move by manager Roy Hodgson, with critics urging him to go against the trend and play the youngster in his preferred position.

Unfortunately, he didn't do this, and many fans still acclaim it as a major reason to why England's World Cup worked out so poorly.

A mixed end to 2014

Back to Merseyside Sterling want, as he looked to continue his good form with a now Suarez-less Liverpool.

Things were seemingly going to plan as he scored goals in Liverpool's early wins against Southampton and Tottenham, life was once again good.

The team's form was rather poor following those early games, and the Reds quickly found themselves out of the Champions League, and for some part in the bottom half of the league.

Things weren't as bad for Sterling though, the shining light in a poor start to the season, he picked up the prestigious Golden Boy award, previously won by Lionel Messi.

Suspicions of unrest

Despite the positives, there was still a nagging concern from fans about Sterling's contract situation. Post Christmas time he was into the last two and a half years of his contract, the danger zone for any modern footballer.

These concerns were somewhat quashed though, with Sterling insisting to the press that he was happy to stay at the club for as long as possible.

The word from Rodgers was that Sterling's situation wouldn't take long to sort, and it was a line fans believed. It quickly turned out to be a false one.

The first major blow

Sterling was on a contract of £35,000 per week, a figure which was obviously too low compared to the same players of his quality.

Liverpool were keen to show him that he was important to them and they wanted to keep him, and did so with a huge contract offer, topping around £100,000 per week.

Surprisingly, Sterling didn't pursue Liverpool's advances, forcing the two parties into a stand off. Still though, many thought that the issue would be quickly sorted, and manager Rodgers stated so himself- categorically that Sterling was not to leave in the summer.

It was around this time that Sterling's form dropped hugely, and he began to produce arguably the worst football during his time in the senior team.

Even though he was getting playing time as a striker, he couldn't seem to find the net, and missed very simple chances against the likes of Newcastle United.

In the midst of this was an interview with British television giants BBC, one done by Sterling that was unsanctioned by the club.

During this interview, Sterling insisted that he "wasn't swayed by money", and was only in football to "win trophies".

His desire to leave was outed

The biggest development so far regarding his situation came on a wet Monday evening during late May, as well respected news outlets began to report the exact same story, Sterling wanted to leave.

Uproar from Liverpool fans as to why the youngster wanted to leave Merseyside just 12 months after he had been so triumphant there, was met with excitement by fans of rival clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and City, who wanted their team to target him.

His talents had even impressed the likes of Real Madrid, with a club spokesman commenting that the situation was more of 'intrigue than interest' to the Spanish giants.

Gossip, harsh words and more gossip

The story sent the media into overdrive, with Sterling's name linked to almost every club under the sun. Bar maybe Barcelona, they were probably just about well off with attackers.

Even Manchester United were mentioned, with Liverpool reportedly rebuffing an enquiry from their rivals for Sterling.

Arsenal were linked in a possible swap deal involving Theo Walcott and Sterling, but City were the rumour that refused to go away.

Elsewhere, ex Liverpool pro's were hammering Sterling left, right and centre in the media, with Jamie Carragher and Emile Heskey having their say, the latter blasting his immaturity.

Aidy Ward, agent of Sterling, responded to Carragher's comments strongly, calling him a "k**b" and insisting that his client wouldn't sign a contract, even for £900,000 per week.

Two bids, both rejected

It was becoming clear that City were the major players in the race for Sterling's signature, and they showed it by offering Liverpool £30million for his services.

They expected this bid to be rejected, and it was, but it got the ball rolling between the two clubs, leading to Liverpool coming to terms with the fact that Sterling was most likely going to leave.

New captain Jordan Henderson had spoken in the press about how he still wanted Sterling to say, whilst City midfielder Samir Nasri urged his club to spend ahead of the coming season.

Another offer didn't take long to land, with £40million the sum being banded around, much closer to Fenway Sports Group's asking price of £50million. It was again rejected, but you could sense that a deal was edging closer.

No training and no tour

Relationships between the player and club were becoming increasingly strained, and they finally got to a point where all could assume there was no way back.

With the players expected to return for pre-season training, Sterling coincidentally called in sick for two straight days, fuelling rumours that Liverpool could fine him should he be found healthy.

Despite being named in Liverpool's 30-man tour party, news broke that Sterling was refusing to go on the tour, as he attempted to push through a move to Manchester.

A deal struck, a saga over

Those actions appeared to be the final straw for Liverpool, as they reluctantly entered negotiations with City over the possible transfer.

A deal was soon agreed, standing at £49million, just short of the £50million originally demanded by the Reds, not bad business at all considering they paid a measly £500,000 for him.

All that remained was for the two clubs to confirm the deal, with confirmation coming last Tuesday, making him the Citizens record transfer and one of their highest paid players. The long running saga was finally over, and everyone surrounding it breathed a heavy sigh of relief.

What next?

There has been much reaction to his move already, with opinion cast far and wide.

Lucas Leiva has been quick to defend Sterling, although has suggested that his loss won't be as badly felt as that of Suarez, whilst the player himself has suggested that he was disappointed to leave Liverpool in such a manner.

The next step for Sterling is if he can prove himself in a City shirt, and deliver the performances that Manuel Pellegrini knows he is capable of.

Either way, he, and his new club, will be glad that it's all over.