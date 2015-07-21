San Jose Earthquakes - Manchester United Score Live (1-3)

Thank you for being with us tonight at VAVEL UK for United's second game in the ICC. Goals from Juan Mata, Memphis Depay, Andreas Pereira and Fatai Alashe made the game exciting throughout. United's next game in the International Champions Cup is against FC Barcelona and then they will play their last game in the tournament against Paris Saint-Germain. You Can Find me on Twitter at @jakelewisparker or see my other work for VAVEL here.

The best players on the pitch were Morgan Schneiderlin, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Adnan Januzaj and Andreas Pereira. Schneiderlin, like Schweinsteiger in the second half, ran the midfield and didn't let much through. Both of them stopped the defence being overused. Januzaj and Periera were a nice inclusion as they added much needed pace to the play. United had been passing the ball around all game and the possession helped them go ahead but, the inclusion of pace added a different dynamic and could confuse defences once the Premier League begins.

A quick performance from Manchester United funded them a victory in the International Champions Cup. Louis Van Gaal should be happy as his club have now won two in two. Sam Johnstone played both halves due to the others keepers harboring injuries but the young keeper didn't have much to do all game, even though San Jose did score a goal.

FULL TIME: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Manchester United.

88: San Jose attempt a counter-attack at this late stage as Thompson kicked the ball out of the defence and Evans tried to control it but he was masterfully tackled and the ball was dragged up the pitch. The ball went to the left wing but the ball after that was poor and the move didn't lead to anything.

81: Manchester United whipped in a corner and completely stumped the San Jose goalkeeper, who could only get afingertip to it. The slight touch from the keeper led the ball to Smalling's feet at the back post but he was leant back and couldn't keep his strike down. The ball flew over the bar.

80: The game has settled down a bit in the past few minutes as both teas are looking quite tired.

74: San Jose are not giving up in this game. They made another chance with Francis running in from the left wing. He tried to cross the ball but a defender was in the way and the ball flew out of the box. Stephenson was the player who collected the ball and was in a position to trouble the United goalkeeper but, his first touch was not the one he wanted and the chance afded away.

70: San Jose had a chance after Thompson fed the ball to Pelosi. The player kept hold of the ball as he took on Evans and released his shot. The shot went just over the bar. It would have been a great woment for the young player as he was a Liverpool youth player.

69: Manchester United will be happy to see the club play with some pace. There is a genuine fluency in the play and the team seems to be working together well, even the new signings.

64: Contrary to a comment made before, Periera is offering quite a lot upfront for United. He has added speed and an urgentness to the attacks.

61: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Manchester United. James Wilson started the move with some brilliant dribbling as he took the ball around two defender and found Lingard out on the right wing. Lingard swung the ball into the box towards the penalty spot and Pereira, unmarked, leapt into the air and headed the ball into the et to make the game 3-1 to United.

61: San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Manchester United. GOAL, ANDREAS PEREIRA.

56: The second half team for Louis Van Gaal is very comfortable with moving the ball around at speed but, they seem to be lacking the clinical nature needed in the final third. Having Pereira and Wilson upfront together may not be the partnership needed in the upcoming season,

48: San Jose had the first attack of the second half as two substitutes link up. Sherrod drilled a cross into the new signing for the Quakes, Pelosi. The ex-Liverpool player took to harsh of a touch and the ball went straight into the hands of Johnstone.

The second half is underway.

Manchester United second half XI: Johnstone, McNair, Smalling, Evans, Blackett, Schweinsteiger, Herrera, Lingard, Januzaj, Pereira, Wilson.

The first half provided some great play from the team in red as they kept hold of the possession easily. They made it difficult for San Jose to not only have an attack, but even get the ball. Their goal came relatively out of nowhere and completely against the run of play. The game is still wide open with the sides changing their lineups for the second half and the fact that there is only one goal in it.

HALF TIME. San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Manchester United.

45: Juan Mata had the last chance of the half as he was fed the ball inside the 18-yard box. he stepped up to it like he was going to blast the ball but the keeper knew exactly where the ball was going and put himself in the way. Quakes clear and the half-time whistle is blown.

42: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Manchester United. Good play from San Jose. This goal has come from one of the only attacks they have been able to create. The ball was passed in as the attacker took on the United defence. He passed the ball in and it was a tidy finish.

42: San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Manchester United. GOAL, FATAI ALASHE.

36: San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 Manchester United. Memphis Depay, spurred on by the opening goal, pounced onto the poor back pass from the Quakes defence. He took his shot with his right foot and placed it into the bottom right hand corner.

36: San Jose Earthquakes 0-2 Manchester United. GOAL, MEMPHIS DEPAY.

35: Memphis seemed to stick a leg out when Juan Mata took his cross/shot, There was confusion in the croud as to whether this was the first goal for Memphis in United colours but it wasn't to be. The goal is gien to Mata.

31: San Jose Earthquakes 0-1 Manchester United. Ashley Young again being used as an outlet as he ran into the corner of the 18-yard box. He passed the ball back to Juan Mata, who was stood just outside the box. He ran to his left and forward and released a shot and it hit the Quakes post and went in.

31: San Jose Earthquakes 0-1 Manchester United. GOAL, JUAN MATA.

28: United seem to have done everything but score in this half. They are holding to ball very well, creating chances but, they can not get a goal.

25: Great link up play by United. The attack started with Michael Carrick who was short of space at the side of the pitch but he used his versatility to turn the defender and get the ball to Mata. He then ran along the 18-yard line and gave the ball to Young. He then gave the ball to Shaw, who looked for a teammate in the box but ends up crossing the ball into the keepers hands.

24: Ashley Young found himself in a very attacking position on the left wing. He tried to cross the ball into the box and connect with a teammate but, the ball floated out of play.

21: United are dominating the possession in the game now. San Jose can not seem to keep hold of the ball.

17: The Quakes have their first corner of the game but the ball was kicked straight out of the United box. The home side brought the ball back towards the goal and attempted a cross but Johnstone read the ball and caight the cross.

16: The team that United have fielded again is looking sprite. All of the players are zipping around the pitch and the full-backs look enthusiastic.

13: Juan Mata took a corner for United, which was won by Rooney applying pressure to the Quakes defence. He passed the ball short to Young who found a yard of space and whipped the ball into the box. Morgan Schneiderlin creates a good chance from almost nothing and the Quakes struggle to get it away.

12: It is too early to say in the game but, Manchester United seem to have had the better of the chances so far and they look in control.

9: The corner was taken but nothing came of it.

8: Ashley Young passed the ball down the left wing towards the running Luke Shaw, he ran the ball towards the corner and passed a cross into the box. The pass went behind both of the strikers and the ball was put out for a corner.

4: Manchester United come close in the opening minutes as Memphis Depay has a shot from close range but the keeper does well to stop it. Wayne Rooney ran onto the ball but yet again the keeper managed to get himself in the way, this time before Rooney could release the shot. The move finished with the ball finding its way to the feet of Juan Mata who could only hit the ball into the side netting.

2: San Jose Earthquakes have started the game off quickly as Quincy Amarikwa is seeming to case the Manchester United back line some trouble.

1: The game is underway. Manchester United may be looking back at the start they made in the last game and possibly try and repeat it. Last game, Morgan Schneiderlin gave the club the lead inside the first five minutes of the game. that would end up to be the only goal in the whole game.

The sides are out and are ready for kickoff.

Manchester United have revealed over twitter that they will be wearing black armbands tonight in memory of club vision specialist Professor Gail Stephenson.

Although he is not in the starting XI for the Quakes, new-signing Marc Pelosi, former Liverpool player, will be in the number 33 for the game.

The teams are out and warming up. Manchester United will be hoping to repeat the form they produced in the 1-0 win against Club America just a few days ago.

San Jose Earthquakes have released their starting XI. Bingham, Wynne, Bernardez, Goodson, Stewart, Alashe, Pierazzi, Garcia, Cato, Salinas, Amarikwa.

News has also been released that Anders Lindegaard will not play in tonights game as a precautionary measure. It seems like he will be they only player, that featured in the game against Club America, that will not play tonight. Both David De Gea and Antonio Valencia will not feature in the game as they still have minor injuries.

The official starting XI for Manchester United has been released and it has no changes from the last game, just like Louis Van Gaal said in his press conference yesterday.

After the interview was over, Van Gaal spoke to MUTV and revealed his views on the opening week of the tour. "It was a very good week. The facilities were superb, the people were warm, the hotel was very good and the food also. Several players had a bit of trouble with jetlag but we have survived. It was a little bit hot but the boys have trained very well in spite of the heat. We won the first match so I cannot complain."

He also thinks that United will not go through this game with ease: "Of course I think that we are at a higher level than San Jose Earthquakes but they are fit and they have played many, many matches, We are not fit yet. Also, the difference between San Jose and Club America is 20cm. Every player is 20cm taller. The corner kicks and the free-kicks are much more dangerous from San Jose Earthquakes than Club America. There are a lot of differences and the playing style is different."

On the topic of the opponents United will be facing on Tuesday night, He said that he will be fielding the same XI as he did against Club America. "I have the same line-ups. We can learn from our errors and we can also give a lot of compliments about the way we have played. Our defensive organisation was solid. We didn't give away a lot of chances."

When he was asked about the possibility of a "surprise" striker, he replied: "He is in the process. It's not the striker the media has written about. You have to wait and see. The transfer period is open until the 1 September so we have to wait."

One reporter asked about the future of Javier Hernandez at the club: "I have long-term expectations but you never know in this football world. But yes, normally I have long-term expectations of Javier Hernandez."

About the strikers at the club, he came back to a question about the possibility that Wayne Rooney could get injured whilst playing in Duncan Ferguson's testimonial with his usual witty reponses: "Wayne could also fall off the stairs! That's my answer."

Van Gaal also said that he cannot talk about the Sergio Ramos rumours surrounding the club: "I cannot talk about these rumours. I have said in a lot of press conferences that it's a process. Maybe Mr Ramos is in the process - you never know."

Louis Van Gaal was quizzed in his interview with the press this morning about the incoming players that he has said he would like and the team sheet that he wants to field for the game. he started out by saying that both David De Gea and Antonio Valencia will miss out this game, as they did with the game against Club America, due to minor knocks.

As Manchester United fans and players enter the Avaya Stadium, they will see a tribute to the club legend George Best.

Fans of Manchester United have shown that they expect a win from the game San Jose Earthquakes - Manchester United of today but the game wont be that easy. The MLS has exponentially grown since United were last there. they are attracting the attention of legends of the game like Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. This opposition should be more testing than the 7-0 win against the Seattle Sounders back in 2011.

These two teams have never met before but they do share some interesting links. Manchester United legend George Best. The former Irish international played for the NASL (North American Soccer League) and Major Indoor Soccer League versions of the San Jose Earthquakes between the years 1980 and 1982. He was open about his time there and said that he enjoyed it. Best scored 21 goals in 56 league appearances and fans of the Earthquakes should remember the sensational goal he scored against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

He also explained his decisions on the line-up and why specific players didn't play in the game against Club America. “David De Gea and Antonio Valencia were injured, minor injuries, but we cannot take any risks. Marouane Fellaini is suspended for the first three [Premier League] matches so he has a longer time to prepare himself and I need to see other players. Sean Goss was not selected because I have selected other players.”

Louis van Gaal said, in the post-game conference, about Morgan Schneiderlin's opening goal. He said: "He scored with Southampton, I believe five goals, so it is not a coincidence but we have practised this with him so I was very pleased with the performance. It is also a fact that America don’t have many good headers so we knew in advance that our benefit was there. Like I have said in the Premier League, it is not our benefit as we are always small.”

United had been busy in the transfer market before going to the ICC. They have signed four first-team players in a short space of time. Matteo Darmian, Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger have all traveled with the team to the US and have already played in red.

Manchester United have already played one game in this tournament and it was played on the 17th July. The game was against Club America and it finished with a 1-0 score line. Louis van Gaal has expressed his opinions on the game. "It is our first 45-minute game. I wanted to see our defensive organisation and that was the main aspect. We didn't give a goal away, only one or two chances, so I am satisfied about that. We played like a team and [Club] America was very handy with the ball, all of the players were very aggressive and quick, so it was not so easy. All of my players have done the function of what they have to do in our philosophy, so I am happy and satisfied. We have won so in the tournament we are still in the race."

This game is the last game scheduled for San Jose in the ICC as they are busy playing in the MLS. Manchester United on the other hand have two more fixtures after this one. The first of those will be against FC Barcelona on the 25th July and that game will start at 9:00pm GMT. The last one United's fixtures in the tournament is against Paris Saint-Germain on the 29th July and that will kick-off at 4:00am GMT.

Even though the Earthquakes new signing Quincy Amarikwa put them two goals ahead by half-time, the team from Los Angeles fought back and flipped the game on its head in the second half. LA Galaxy scored five goals in the second half and Robbie Keane was a key contributor to the cause. The Irishman scored a hat trick on the day and even got one of them from the spot. Steven Gerrard played his MLS debut on that day and scored one goal and set up two more.

San Jose Earthquakes have only played one game so far in the International Champions Cup as they have a very busy schedule in the MLS. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference of the MLS and their last game in the league was against LA Galaxy. San Jose lost the game that was played on the 18th July 5-2.

Here are the highlights from the San Jose Earthquakes - Club America game:

San Jose Earthquakes started this tournament against the same opponents United faced on Friday. The result didn't work out in the favour of the American side as they lost the game 2-1. The Earthquakes took the lead in the game after Clarence Goodson headed them into the lead 23 minutes into the game. But, the game turned on its head in the 76th minute, as Club America seemed energised by the equaliser that Andres 'Rifle' Andrade scored. This shot was low and driven and the keeper had no chance in saving it. The game then got worse for the American side as they went behind shortly after. This time it was Cachis Rivera who gave Club America the lead just seven minutes after the equaliser.

This San Jose Earthquakes - Manchester United live is the second game of pre-season for Manchester United, following their 1-0 victory against Club America in Seattle on Friday. San Jose Earthquakes are also in their second game in the International Champions Cup. This clubs pre-season was back in February of this year and they are well underway in the MLS at this time.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of the early morning fixture between San Jose Earthquakes vs Manchester United live. Today's game kicks off at 04:00 AM in the UK but there's plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.