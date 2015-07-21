Manchester United should keep Angel Di Maria

Many thought that the first half of 2014 was the best period of Angel Di Maria's career. During that time he won the Copa Del Rey and the UEFA Champions League for the tenth time with Real Madrid, which is commonly known as la Decima.

During that 4-1 win against bitter city rivals Atletico Madrid, Di Maria was on top Europe - he won his first European Cup of his career and was voted the Man of the Match. That being said, it prompted motivation as he prepared to be a pivotal key player for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup later that summer in Brazil.

Don't cry for me, Argentina

Di Maria went on to be a figurehead for the Albicelestes in Brazil. Even in games in which he was below his best, he found a way to make the crucial contribution at the perfect moment - like the last minute finish against Switzerland in the round of 16.

However, injury against Belgium in the quarter-final meant that he would miss the opportunity to play any further part as Argentina progressed all the way to the final in the Maracanã, only to lose to Germany in extra time. Visible scenes of Di Maria crying after the match showed just how much El Fideo wanted to play in a World Cup final.

Back in Madrid, there was worse to come. It was reported that while he rushed himself to try and play that final in Rio de Janeiro, executives back in Spain did not want him to play - which caused the winger to rip up the letter that was received only five hours until kick-off that day. It was also said that him and president Fiorentino Perez did not have a great relationship. However, that would all change in late August of that year in Manchester.

An Argentine in Manchester

On the 26th of August, Manchester United signed Angel Di Maria for a £59.7 million British record transfer fee, making him the fifth most expensive transfer of all time. Manager Louis Van Gaal also gave him the number seven shirt, worn by club legends such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the beginning, it all started well for El Fideo.

He scored his first two goals and assists for United in September. His first on his Old Trafford debut, netting directly from a free-kick in a 4-0 win over later relegated QPR and the second in a 5-3 loss to Leicester City the following week. Still, that was enough for him to be named as Manchester United's Player of the Month for his efforts.

His fine form continued until a hamstring injury 13 minutes into United's 3-0 defeat of Hull City on 29 November. He would then miss out six matches and during his return, it he was not the same Dí Maria from before hand.

Van Gaal gave Di Maria a new role as a forward but it came in a bad run of form for Di María, who struggled since October. He was then sent off in March as United lost 2-1 at home against Arsenal in the FA Cup sixth round. He was booked for diving, before grabbing the shirt of referee Michael Oliver. The Argentine finished the season with 32 appearances and four goals in all competitions.

What's next?

While it hasn't been the best of starts to a new club for Di Maria, this doesn't mean that Manchester United should push him out the door just yet. He definitely needs to have a injury-free season, which could be tough with him playing so many games over the season.

With the Copa America final loss fresh on his mind - in which he was, again, out for a remainder of the match due to an injury - this is the perfect time for him to get focused after his holiday break is over and done with.

So amidst all the possible rumours of rifts with Van Gaal and possible replacements, this is something that El Fideo clearly has to focus on in this upcoming season.

The Dutchman wanted his players to play in a system that has everyone think constantly about what they are doing, instead of playing on instinct. Di Maria is very much an instinct player, which is why he has played better for counter attacking sides than sides who dominate possession.

It will be interesting to see what the Dutch coach does to have make United a side that is dominant on the ball and, with that being said, it will be tricky as Dí Maria isn't much of a strong decision maker.

However, if Van Gaal can get the best out of him inside and outside the club, then he can be a player who could vastly improve for the Red Devils. Di Maria could even be a key figure as they contend for the Premier League as well as various other trophies, such as the UEFA Champions League.

A professional's standpoint

''From a Manchester United fan's perspective, I was obviously quite disappointed with Di Maria's contribution (or lack of) throughout this season. Although that may be a little harsh, as he did record a number of assists and score a couple of great goals in the first half of the campaign, I expected so much more from a player who cost the club £59 million.

After watching him at Real Madrid, I was excited at the prospect of seeing him sparkle at Old Trafford this season. However, all we saw were glimpses. Those snippets were enough to ensure that the Argentine will remain at the club for the foreseeable future and could potentially light up the Premier League next year. That goal against Leicester was pure genius, but we need him to produce moments like this on a regular basis.

United fans are usually fair and they will give Di Maria another chance to show his talent, but they will quickly lose patience if he continues to underwhelm at the Theatre of Dreams. The ability is still there, there's no doubt about that. But Louis van Gaal has a task on his hands to not only get the best out of the Argentina winger, but to get the best out of him for the benefit of the team.''- Alex McMahon from Goal UK

