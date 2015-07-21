Larsson impressed by Sunderland recruitment

Veteran Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson has been impressed by the club’s business in the transfer market this summer.

Plenty of new recruits already

Coach Dick Advocaat started the spending back at the beginning of July, making Sebastian Coates' move from Liverpool permanent and then bringing Celtic right-back, Adam Matthews, to the Stadium of Light.

They stepped up their activity last week splashing more than £10million pounds on Dynamo Kiev winger Jeremain Lens and Tottenham captain Younes Kaboul. Both are expected to make their debut in the last match of their pre-season tour of America, on Thursday morning, against Toronto FC.

Larsson, who has been at Sunderland for four years, has stated to the Sunderland Echo that the club "needed that quality coming in. That’s what we [Sunderland] were looking for.”

Advocaat keen to seek clarity over transfer funding

Advocaat, who held talks with owner Ellis Short yesterday in Toronto, as been discussing the extent of the transfer budget. New recruits with an attacking outlet are now becoming the priority after strengthening their back line. Larsson said the new signings have "given the squad a lift" and the Black Cats now "look a much stronger outfit".

Sunderland are looking to continue to bolster their squad in order to avoid a relegation dogfight for a fourth consecutive season - with the last two campaigns nearly seeing them drop out of the top flight of English football.

But the Swede is confident that all of current signings and a stronger recruitment drive will see the club survive comfortably, saying: “I feel with the signings – and hopefully with one or two more coming in – that will really give us a strong squad and a squad that can be comfortable this season.”

Their pre-season tour of the United States as started poorly, however, suffering two defeats in their first two games. They managed a 4-2 victory over non-league Darlington before travelling across the Atlantic but have since lost 1-0 and 3-1 to Sacramento Republic and CF Pachuca respectively.