Ibe ready to make an impact

Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe has spoken to the media midway through the club's Far-East tour, insisting that he's ready to make a further impact on the pitch this season.

After returning from a loan spell at Bolton in January, to make 13 first-team appearances in the second half of the season, Ibe showcased his huge talent and potential to the fans, securing him a place in this season's squad.

New opportunities

With the sale of Raheem Sterling to Manchester City creating a place in the starting 11, Ibe is determined to grab it, saying that "hopefully now I will get a chance to play," so he can "prove to the manager that I can play in the Premier League."

Ibe has starred in Liverpool's three pre-season wins so far, over True Thai All Stars, Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United.

New signings

Assisting James Milner during the win over Adelaide, Ibe has been enjoying playing with some of Liverpool's seven summer signings, who are quickly becoming accustomed to Brendan Rodgers' playing style.

He labelled Nathaniel Clyne as "a great defender", adding that the ex-Southampton man "will bring alot defensively" alongside fellow newbie Joe Gomez.

On Danny Ings scoring his first goal for the club - Adelaide, he said that it was "great to see Danny score his first goal" and explained that Ings had been "wanting to get his first quickly."

Ending pre-season

Liverpool have got one final game on the tour, against a Malaysia XI on Friday before returning to Europe for games against HJK Helsinki and Swindon Town, before the season starts against Stoke City on August 8.

When asked to comment on the tour as a whole, Ibe said: "I've enjoyed it. We have been doing double training sessions, and hopefully we can end the tour with another win in Malaysia on Friday."

He'll be looking to impress once more, as he seeks to establish himself as a leading figure for Liverpool this season.